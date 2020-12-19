Business
FG will do everything to prevent a recurrence of school abductions – Lai Mohammed
The FG has said it will do everything to make sure school abduction doesn’t reoccur again.
The Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has said that the Federal Government will do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of school abductions.
He added that the FG would not relent until the missing Chibok and Dapchi girls are reunited with their families.
Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a press conference in Abuja on Friday over the rescue of the abducted Kankara Boys of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.
“As you are aware, 344 schoolboys who were kidnapped from their school in Kankara in Katsina State last Friday have all been released unharmed. They will undergo necessary medical tests before they are released to their families,” he said.
He added that the series of school abductions by terrorists was unfortunate, as students should not fear going to school, citing the FG’s promises to fight insecurity.
“What happened in Kankara – and in Chibok and Dapchi before it – is totally unacceptable. Our children should not have to go to school in trepidation. The Federal Government is doing everything possible to secure all our schools, and indeed all Nigerians. And we will not relent until all Nigerians can go to bed at night with their two eyes closed.
“The abduction of the Kankara school boys marked the second of its kind under this Administration, coming after the unfortunate abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, in February 2018.
“Just like the good news from Kankara, all but one of the kidnapped schoolgirls in Dapchi were rescued unharmed. And in 2014, 276 schoolgirls were abducted by terrorists in Chibok, Borno State, out of which 112 remain in captivity after this Administration rescued over 100 of the school girls.
“The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of these school abductions.
“We will not relent until all those who remain missing in Chibok and Dapchi and reunited with their families,” he added.
What you should know
FG to attract foreign investors for Actors Guild of Nigeria
The Minister said that the contributions of entertainment have played a significant role in growing Nigeria’s economy and soft power.
The Nigerian Government has said that it is going to work with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to attract foreign investors into the country’s film space and also diversify the economy.
This was disclosed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a meeting with the AGN on Friday in Abuja.
The Minister said that the contributions of entertainment to the economy should not be understated, as it played a significant role in growing Nigeria’s economy and soft power.
- “Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a role in partnering with Nollywood because very clearly, the creative industry plays a very important role, not just in the culture of a country, but in its economy. We know the percentage of America’s GDP that is contributed by the creative industry. I believe that the module of the Nollywood industry is what holds the greatest hope for the country. Because, we see a spontaneous creation of a whole economic sector, without any input from government but the efforts of practitioners.”
He praised Nigeria’s film industry for creating its own niche which has been used as a template for other African film industries to follow.
- “What the industry has achieved is quite phenomenal and should be a template for other sectors and it should give us hope, notwithstanding where we are economically. We will be happy to partner with you to further promote Nollywood internationally and there are different ways that we can work collaboratively together to draw a roadmap of how we can work together to achieve value addition.”
What you should know
- The FG has also marked Nigeria’s film industry as a means to diversify the economy away from oil.
- Nairametrics reported in September that the Federal Government had inaugurated a Steering Committee on the Commercialization of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), with the aim of making Nigeria’s film industry a continental entertainment power.
- Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the NFC would be repositioned, as the FG had engaged the services of a Business Development Consultant to conduct due diligence on the corporation and the sector, to recommend a strategy that was suitable for its reform and commercialization.
Katsina abduction: Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued the students – Army
The Nigerian Army says that troops of the Operation Hadarin Daji were responsible for the rescue of abducted students of Katsina school.
The Nigerian Army has revealed that troops of the Operation Hadarin Daji were responsible for the rescue of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, who had been kidnapped by terrorists.
They said the soldiers employed a “high degree of professionalism” during the rescue.
The army disclosed this in a social media statement on Friday evening.
They said, “Keeping to its promise to ensure the safe return of all abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued all 344 abducted students on Thursday 17 December 2020.
“The students were rescued on the heels of credible intelligence by our gallant troops, with high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive.
“The Military High Command commends troops of Operations Hadarin Daji including all security agencies for their dexterity.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on Thursday that the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State were released.
- The schoolboys were abducted by men who arrived on motorbikes and attacked the school last Friday, December 11.
UPDATE: Lagos shuts public, private schools indefinitely, civil servants to work remotely
Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite shutdown of all public and private schools in the State.
Lagos State Government has directed that all public and private schools in the state must shut down immediately until further notice.
According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Gawat Jubril, this forms part of the public health directives issued by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, as the state prepares for a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor also directed all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for the next 14 days starting from Monday, December 21, in the first instance.
Sanwo-Olu, who has been in self-isolation after testing positive to the coronavirus disease, said that he was getting better by the day. He emphasized that concerts, carnivals and street parties were banned in Lagos state until further notice.
The governor expressed sadness over the unfortunate public perception that the country has seen the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the worst is over. He pointed out that this is absolutely wrong and dangerous.
What you should know
It can be recalled that public and private schools re-opened for classes on November 2, 2020, after several months of shut down due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
This indefinite shut down is as a result of an increase in Covid-19 cases in all local governments
•All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.
•Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. @safety_lasg @AwojobiSeun @eLMojol
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) December 18, 2020