Breaking: Abducted Katsina Schoolboys finally regain freedom from Boko Haram

The kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State have been released.

This was confirmed by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, in a tweet post.

Ahmad tweeted, “The abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara has been rescued, the Katsina State Government has confirmed the news. Alhamdulillah!”

The news is coming on the heels of the terrorist group, Boko Haram claiming to be responsible for the abduction of the boys and releasing video footage showing them to back-up their claim.

What you should know