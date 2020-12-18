Katsina Abduction: U.S Government tells Buhari to hold those responsible accountable

The United States government has condemned the violent kidnapping of over 300 students from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State and urged that the people responsible for the attack be held accountable.

The US Mission in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.

“The United States condemns the violent kidnapping of over 300 boys from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack. School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive.

“The boys must be returned to their families immediately and those responsible for this attack held accountable to the full extent of the law,” it said.

What you should know: Nairametrics reported yesterday that the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State had been released.