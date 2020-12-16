Unity Bank Nigeria Plc projects profit of N312 million in Q1 2021

Unity Bank Nigeria Plc has projected a decline in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N312 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), indicating a decline of 42.6% from the figure recorded in Q3, 2020.

This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.

Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021

Pre-tax profit is projected to decline to N341 million, -42.2% Q-o-Q.

Gross Earnings is projected to decline to N9.3 billion, -15.6% Q-o-Q.

Interest income is projected to decline to N6.2 billion,-29.8% Q-o-Q.

Interest Expense is projected to decline to N4.8 billion, -8.84% Q-o-Q.

Net operating income is projected to decline to N3.9 billion, -34.1% Q-o-Q.

Others include:

Operating Expenses is projected at N3.5 billion.

Cash payment to employees and suppliers is projected at N3.5 billion

Loans and advances are projected at N50 billion.

Long term borrowing is projected at N48 billion

Net cash used in financing activities is projected at N258.7 billion.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Unity Bank posted a gross earnings of N11.04 billion for Q3 2020. The figure indicated a decline of -3%, although other key financial metrics such as the firm’s Profit After Tax and Profit Before Tax all recorded an increase or improvement during the period.