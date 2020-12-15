Connect with us
FG needs to review regulation of small and medium businesses – Osinbajo

Osinbajo has stated that the government will improve the business environment for MSMEs in Nigeria by proper regulation.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has announced that Nigeria needs to take a second look at how Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are regulated, so as to improve the business environment for SMEs in Nigeria.

The Vice President disclosed this at the commissioning of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce Trade and Convention Centre on Monday.

He added that the FG has stepped in by reducing taxes for SMEs from 2021, and added that smaller levies paid by SME’s should be reviewed to make the businesses environment better.

“But I think that one of the drawbacks that we have had in improving the business environment is really with respect to how we regulate small businesses.

“For example, in Abuja, I hear very frequently, small businesses which talk about the kinds of problems they experience -either with fumigation licences or one licence or the other— all manner of constraints which ideally should not occur.

“I know that the Minister of FCT is actively working with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment have been concerned about making this work.

“But Abuja is just one example of how generally speaking, all over the country, we need to take a second look at how we regulate small businesses; we just need to take a second look,” Osinbajo said.

He cited the recent Finance Bill which has reduced most of the Federal tax rates to be paid by businesses, as all revenue below N25 million would be zero taxes.

“If you look at all the proposed Finance Bill, there are several incentives for small businesses and I think this is where the private sector must work very actively with us in ensuring that we are self-regulators and policemen and women of the regulations.

“I think the time has come for us to have a chamber of commerce paying very active attention to all that is going on in the MSMEs space especially with respect to regulation,” he said.

What you should know 

  • Nairametrics reported last month that Osinbajo stated that the country must create an enabling environment, post Covid-19, to attract local investments across the country.
  • Osinbajo also stated that the Federal Government has been willing to implement new ideas suggested in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) after the fallout of the pandemic on the nation’s economy.
  • Osinbajo said, “It is important to recognise that the pandemic, which really is the cause of the downturn, not just in the Nigerian economy but practically all of our economies, all over the world, except perhaps China, also provides incredible opportunities for doing all manner of very innovative and creative things”

MSME

FG to fund registrations for 250,000 MSMEs

FG is funding the registration for 250,000 MSME at zero cost.

Published

5 days ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

world bank, FG seeking FDI to develop Special Economic Zones - Trade Minister, FG clamps down on filling stations, others for faulty measuring and weighing equipment, AfCFTA: Nigeria securing approval to ratify agreement- Trade Minister, FG meets group to access AfCFTA's $650 billion market, UNIDO’s $60m investment programme to boost Nigeria’s industrialisation - FG, FG to strengthen economic ties with Turkey, FG moves to facilitate tax incentives for SMEs, Made-in-Nigeria vehicles gulp N364 billion from FG

The Federal Government has said that it is funding the registration for 250,000 Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME), which will be registered at zero cost, under its Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).

The government is also concessioning two Brownfield Special Economic Zones while commencing work on developing four additional greenfield sites.

READ: FG says 174,574 successfully register for N75 billion MSME survival fund in 48 hours

This was disclosed by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo via government’s Twitter handle on Thursday.

He tweeted, “Right now, under the ESP, @NigeriaGov is funding registration for 250,000 MSMEs, which would be registered at zero cost. We are also concessioning two Brownfield Special Economic Zones while commencing work on developing four additional greenfield sites.”

READ: What Nigerian MSMEs must do to thrive in the new normal

What you should know

The Economic Sustainability Plan was birth with the constitution of a 10-man steering committee to drive the implementation of the various support schemes for small businesses especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Last August, Adebayo inaugurated the committee at a brief ceremony held via video-conference. Membership of the group is drawn from both the public and private sectors.

READ: FG disburses MSMEs Survival Fund in Lagos, Kano, FCT and 9 other states

Some of the programmes include; the MSMEs Guaranteed Offtake Simulation Scheme which is designed to sustain 300,000 jobs in 100,000 MSMEs by guaranteeing off-take of priority products and extending payroll support and establishing facility in the six geo-political zones. Others are the establishment of the MSMEs Survival Fund, targeted at sustaining 1,000,000 jobs in 100,000 MSMEs and 333,000 self-employed individuals through disbursement of grants across the six geo-political zones.

Continue Reading

MSME

Payroll Support Program: FG pays 101,567 beneficiaries first-month salary

The President announced thousands of beneficiaries received their first monthly payment from our Payroll Support Program.

Published

4 weeks ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Payroll Support Program, President Buhari appoints 9 Chief Executives for government agencies, Nigerian British firm, Bail-Out Fund: FG deducts N122 billion from states’ account in 7-months [Full-List] , JUST IN: Buhari submits 2020 MTEF to Senate , FG to intervene in tech operation as lockdown causes chaos in tech market

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that 101,567 beneficiaries, drawn from 16,253 businesses, received their first monthly payment from the Payroll Support Program yesterday.

This information was disclosed in a tweet by the official Twitter handle of the President.

READ: FG to slash import duties on tractors, buses, others in 2020 Finance Bill

READ: NCC tops lists of 25 most ethically-compliant regulators in Nigeria

The President also disclosed that the program is an initiative by the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that Nigerian MSMEs survive, as the Federal Government supports qualifying MSMEs with staff salaries for 3 months.

READ: How FG saved over N206 billion in 2 years -IPPIS

Why this matters

The stimulus package would go a long way to assist businesses in averting massive job loss or a crash of the business enterprise. The fund is expected to place affected businesses, which are beneficiaries of this fund, on the path of survival and sustainable growth.

READ: FG says 174,574 successfully register for N75 billion MSME survival fund in 48 hours

What you should know

In July, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had announced plans to roll out a N2.3 trillion stimulus package and survival fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to stay afloat amid the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.

READ: FG proposes a reduction of minimum tax rate next fiscal year

The stimulus package, which is under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), includes payroll support for three months and guaranteed off-take schemes, among others.

A month ago, Nairametrics reported that 70,000 businesses in Nigeria had been shortlisted from the 432,000 businesses that applied for the Payroll Support from the Federal Government’s Survival Fund Grant Scheme.

Continue Reading

MSME

Development Bank of Nigeria disbursed over N150 billion in 3 years

52% of loans disbursed by Development Bank of Nigeria in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses.

Published

4 weeks ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Development Bank of Nigeria , Companies Allied Matters Act (CAMA)

Development Bank of Nigeria has disbursed over N150 billion since 2017 through twenty-seven (27) participating financial institutions, impacting close to 100,000 MSMEs through the process.

This is according to a disclosure by the Government of Nigeria, as seen by Nairametrics.

READ: CBN’s NCR facilitates N1.2 trillion loan For 155,000 MSMEs

READ: DBN meets SMEs’ financial need with over N70 billion

What you should know

A verified tweet by the Government revealed that in 2019, 52% of the loans disbursed by the Development Bank of Nigeria were to youths and women-owned businesses.

READ: MSMEs crucial to providing employment to growing workforce – Peugeot Boss

What they are saying

The Government of Nigeria tweeted “#DYK 52% of loans disbursed by @DevBankNG in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses. Since 2017, the Bank has disbursed more than N150 billion through 27 Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), impacting close to 100,000 MSMEs.”

READ: DMO offers N50 million worth of FGN savings bond for subscription

Why it matters

The recent disclosure is in line with the present regime’s drive to diversify the economy and expand opportunities for youths and women, bridging the social exclusion gap, and ensuring prosperity for all.

(READ MORE: #EndSARS: CBN says funds in frozen accounts may be linked to terrorist activities)

The efforts by the Development Bank of Nigeria complements other social programmes introduced by the government and targeted towards Youths and Women, such as the Special Grant to Rural Women, Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, National Young Farmers Scheme, amongst others.

Continue Reading