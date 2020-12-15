MSME
FG needs to review regulation of small and medium businesses – Osinbajo
Osinbajo has stated that the government will improve the business environment for MSMEs in Nigeria by proper regulation.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has announced that Nigeria needs to take a second look at how Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are regulated, so as to improve the business environment for SMEs in Nigeria.
The Vice President disclosed this at the commissioning of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce Trade and Convention Centre on Monday.
He added that the FG has stepped in by reducing taxes for SMEs from 2021, and added that smaller levies paid by SME’s should be reviewed to make the businesses environment better.
“But I think that one of the drawbacks that we have had in improving the business environment is really with respect to how we regulate small businesses.
“For example, in Abuja, I hear very frequently, small businesses which talk about the kinds of problems they experience -either with fumigation licences or one licence or the other— all manner of constraints which ideally should not occur.
“I know that the Minister of FCT is actively working with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment have been concerned about making this work.
“But Abuja is just one example of how generally speaking, all over the country, we need to take a second look at how we regulate small businesses; we just need to take a second look,” Osinbajo said.
He cited the recent Finance Bill which has reduced most of the Federal tax rates to be paid by businesses, as all revenue below N25 million would be zero taxes.
“If you look at all the proposed Finance Bill, there are several incentives for small businesses and I think this is where the private sector must work very actively with us in ensuring that we are self-regulators and policemen and women of the regulations.
“I think the time has come for us to have a chamber of commerce paying very active attention to all that is going on in the MSMEs space especially with respect to regulation,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that Osinbajo stated that the country must create an enabling environment, post Covid-19, to attract local investments across the country.
- Osinbajo also stated that the Federal Government has been willing to implement new ideas suggested in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) after the fallout of the pandemic on the nation’s economy.
- Osinbajo said, “It is important to recognise that the pandemic, which really is the cause of the downturn, not just in the Nigerian economy but practically all of our economies, all over the world, except perhaps China, also provides incredible opportunities for doing all manner of very innovative and creative things”
MSME
FG to fund registrations for 250,000 MSMEs
FG is funding the registration for 250,000 MSME at zero cost.
The Federal Government has said that it is funding the registration for 250,000 Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME), which will be registered at zero cost, under its Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).
The government is also concessioning two Brownfield Special Economic Zones while commencing work on developing four additional greenfield sites.
READ: FG says 174,574 successfully register for N75 billion MSME survival fund in 48 hours
This was disclosed by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo via government’s Twitter handle on Thursday.
He tweeted, “Right now, under the ESP, @NigeriaGov is funding registration for 250,000 MSMEs, which would be registered at zero cost. We are also concessioning two Brownfield Special Economic Zones while commencing work on developing four additional greenfield sites.”
READ: What Nigerian MSMEs must do to thrive in the new normal
"Right now, under the ESP, @NigeriaGov is funding registration for 250,000 MSMEs, which would be registered at zero cost. We are also concessioning two Brownfield Special Economic Zones while commencing work on developing four additional greenfield sites"-@NiyiAdebayo_ #FGAtWork
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) December 10, 2020
What you should know
The Economic Sustainability Plan was birth with the constitution of a 10-man steering committee to drive the implementation of the various support schemes for small businesses especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.
Last August, Adebayo inaugurated the committee at a brief ceremony held via video-conference. Membership of the group is drawn from both the public and private sectors.
READ: FG disburses MSMEs Survival Fund in Lagos, Kano, FCT and 9 other states
Some of the programmes include; the MSMEs Guaranteed Offtake Simulation Scheme which is designed to sustain 300,000 jobs in 100,000 MSMEs by guaranteeing off-take of priority products and extending payroll support and establishing facility in the six geo-political zones. Others are the establishment of the MSMEs Survival Fund, targeted at sustaining 1,000,000 jobs in 100,000 MSMEs and 333,000 self-employed individuals through disbursement of grants across the six geo-political zones.
MSME
Payroll Support Program: FG pays 101,567 beneficiaries first-month salary
The President announced thousands of beneficiaries received their first monthly payment from our Payroll Support Program.
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that 101,567 beneficiaries, drawn from 16,253 businesses, received their first monthly payment from the Payroll Support Program yesterday.
This information was disclosed in a tweet by the official Twitter handle of the President.
READ: FG to slash import duties on tractors, buses, others in 2020 Finance Bill
I am pleased to announce that 101,567 beneficiaries drawn from 16,253 businesses today received their first monthly payment from our Payroll Support Program. The program is a @SurvivalFund_ng Covid-relief initiative to support qualifying MSMEs with staff salaries for 3 months.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 18, 2020
READ: NCC tops lists of 25 most ethically-compliant regulators in Nigeria
The President also disclosed that the program is an initiative by the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that Nigerian MSMEs survive, as the Federal Government supports qualifying MSMEs with staff salaries for 3 months.
READ: How FG saved over N206 billion in 2 years -IPPIS
Why this matters
The stimulus package would go a long way to assist businesses in averting massive job loss or a crash of the business enterprise. The fund is expected to place affected businesses, which are beneficiaries of this fund, on the path of survival and sustainable growth.
READ: FG says 174,574 successfully register for N75 billion MSME survival fund in 48 hours
What you should know
In July, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had announced plans to roll out a N2.3 trillion stimulus package and survival fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to stay afloat amid the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.
READ: FG proposes a reduction of minimum tax rate next fiscal year
The stimulus package, which is under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), includes payroll support for three months and guaranteed off-take schemes, among others.
A month ago, Nairametrics reported that 70,000 businesses in Nigeria had been shortlisted from the 432,000 businesses that applied for the Payroll Support from the Federal Government’s Survival Fund Grant Scheme.
MSME
Development Bank of Nigeria disbursed over N150 billion in 3 years
52% of loans disbursed by Development Bank of Nigeria in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses.
Development Bank of Nigeria has disbursed over N150 billion since 2017 through twenty-seven (27) participating financial institutions, impacting close to 100,000 MSMEs through the process.
This is according to a disclosure by the Government of Nigeria, as seen by Nairametrics.
READ: CBN’s NCR facilitates N1.2 trillion loan For 155,000 MSMEs
READ: DBN meets SMEs’ financial need with over N70 billion
What you should know
A verified tweet by the Government revealed that in 2019, 52% of the loans disbursed by the Development Bank of Nigeria were to youths and women-owned businesses.
#DYK 52% of loans disbursed by @DevBankNG in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses. Since 2017, the Bank has disbursed more than N150 billion through 27 Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), impacting close to 100,000 MSMEs: https://t.co/DD6bn1t8u2
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 17, 2020
READ: MSMEs crucial to providing employment to growing workforce – Peugeot Boss
What they are saying
The Government of Nigeria tweeted “#DYK 52% of loans disbursed by @DevBankNG in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses. Since 2017, the Bank has disbursed more than N150 billion through 27 Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), impacting close to 100,000 MSMEs.”
READ: DMO offers N50 million worth of FGN savings bond for subscription
Why it matters
The recent disclosure is in line with the present regime’s drive to diversify the economy and expand opportunities for youths and women, bridging the social exclusion gap, and ensuring prosperity for all.
(READ MORE: #EndSARS: CBN says funds in frozen accounts may be linked to terrorist activities)
The efforts by the Development Bank of Nigeria complements other social programmes introduced by the government and targeted towards Youths and Women, such as the Special Grant to Rural Women, Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, National Young Farmers Scheme, amongst others.