Macro-Economic News
Nigeria receives $1.46 billion capital inflows in Q3 2020, grows by 13%
The inflows of $1.46 billion represent a 12.86% increase compared to N1.29 billion received in Q2 2020.
Nigeria received a sum of $1.46 billion from capital inflows in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020), as against $1.29 billion received in the previous quarter (Q2 2020). This is according to the latest capital importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the inflows of $1.46 billion represent a 12.86% increase compared to N1.29 billion received in Q2 2020. It however dipped by 74.03% as against $5.63 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
Also, checks by Nairametics showed that Nigeria received a total of $8.61 billion in capital inflows between January and September 2020.
Key highlights
- The largest amount of capital inflows by type was received through other investments, which accounted for 43.75% of the total capital imported in Q3 2020.
- The production sector received the highest share of $400.1 million in Q3 2020, representing 27.38% of the total inflows.
- The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment in the review period, accounting for 40.69% of the total inflows.
- By Destination of Investment, Lagos state emerged as the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in Q3 2020 with $1,21 billion.
- By Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited emerged at the top of capital investment in Nigeria in Q3 2020 with $438.98 million.
Capital inflow by type
Nigeria’s capital importation is categorized into three investment types: Portfolio Investment, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and Other Investment.
In the third quarter of 2020, Other investments formed the highest type of capital investment into Nigeria with a total inflow of $639.44 million, representing 43.75% of the total inflows.
The breakdown shows that $624.45 was received in form of loans while other claims recorded was $14.99 million.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): FDI is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. In the latest report, FDI constituted 28.38% of the total inflows, all of which were received through equity.
Also, foreign direct investment ($414.79 million) grew by 179.2% in Q3 2020, compared to $148.59 million recorded in the previous quarter.
Portfolio Investment (FPI): During the period, a total of $407.25 million was received through portfolio investments, accounting for 27.87% of the total inflows.
Under the portfolio category, investment in money market instruments remains the largest recipient of capital inflows with a total of $363.15 million, followed by $44.1 million in equity, while none was recorded from bond investments.
Capital inflows by sector
Further analysis of capital importation shows that eight sectors recorded a decline in capital importation, nine sectors recorded positive growth while four sectors received no investment in the period under review.
Meanwhile, the production sector received the largest share of investments with $400.1 million inflows, representing 27.38% of the total inflows in the quarter. The Banking sector followed closely with $384.4 million inflows, accounting for 26.3% of the total inflows.
Others on the list of top five sectors include Shares ($283.2 million), Financing ($134.27 million), and Telecomms with $101.18 million inflows.
Capital inflows by origin
The United Kingdom maintained the biggest source of capital inflows for Nigeria, with a total investment of $594.65 million, followed by the Netherlands with $176.28 million.
Others include Ireland ($130 million), Singapore ($113.74 million), and the United States ($112.66 million).
Upshot
Despite the growth recorded in the third quarter, it is evident that capital inflow is still below expectation owing to the downturn caused by the worldwide spread of the covid-19 pandemic, which was characterised by travel restrictions, halt in business activities and loss of jobs.
- Continuous records of low capital inflow could affect the country’s efforts to speedily recover from its economic recession as the economy requires substantial investments to scale through the covid and oil crash induced recession.
- Meanwhile, growth in foreign direct investment is a welcome improvement, growing by 179.15% (Q-o-Q).
- Analysts have stated that the low inflow of FDI is not good for the economy as other forms of capital importation have very low potential to drive the economy as compared to FDI.
Financial Services
7 out of 10 bank loans given to Lagosians
77% of banking loans went to Lagos State Beneficiaries.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals Lagos state borrowers obtained 77.7% of all banking sector loans by value given to states across the country.
Lagos State is the commercial capital in the country and has dominated economic activities in the country since independence.
According to the data about N15.1 trillion out of N19.4 trillion of the loans went to Lagos State in the third quarter of 2020 a 13.86% rise from the same period in 2019. Total loans given to beneficiaries in Lagos State was N13.9 trillion at the end of 2019.
What the data says
About 32 states in the country got less than 1% of the loans and a combined 12.01% of the loans buttressing just how concentrated Lagos is when it comes to banking.
- Among the states with the least loans were Yobe, Jigawa, and Ebonyi States with 0.1%, 0.13%, and 0.13% respectively.
- Combined, businesses in 32 states borrowed N2.3 trillion compared to Lagos State alone with N13.9 trillion.
- River State was next to Lagos with just 5% of the loan or N977 billion.
What this means: Lagos State remains the economic powerhouse of the country driving much of economic activities in the country. Apart from being the location for most head offices in the country it also maintains the most workforce employing about 11% of the total of 35.5 million employed people in the country.
- The central bank has made credit to the private sector the center point of its monetary policy. It has also focussed on its developmental responsibilities, particularly as it relates to Agriculture.
- However, most of the states where farming is practiced received the least loans suggesting Nigerian banks are wary about lending outside of the commercial capital of Lagos.
- For most small businesses outside of Lagos or the bigger cities in the country, the chances of obtaining a loan are slim and nearly non-existent.
Macro-Economic News
Nigeria’s foreign trade hits N8.4 trillion in Q3 2020, as import rises by 38%
Nigeria’s total foreign trade rose by 34.15% in Q3 2020 to stand at N8.4 trillion compared to N6.24 trillion recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
Nigeria’s total foreign trade for the third quarter of 2020 rose by 34.15% to stand at N8.4 trillion compared to N6.24 trillion recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
This is contained in the recently released foreign trade report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, total imports stood at N5.38 trillion in Q3 2020, representing 33.77% increase compared to N4.02 trillion recorded in Q2 2020. It also increased by 38.02% compared to N3.89 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
Total export (N2.99 trillion) was 34.85% higher in Q3 2020 than N2.22 trillion recorded in Q2 2020, but 43.41% less than in N5.29 trillion recorded in Q3 2019.
Highlights
- Imported Agricultural goods increased in value by 21.13% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020, and 109.82% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.
- The value of Raw material imports increased by 24.47% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020 and 114.95% compared to the same quarter the previous year.
- Agricultural goods export dropped in value by 22.6% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020, but increased by 43.7% year-on-year.
- The value of Raw material goods export recorded a decline of 24.6% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020 and a decline of 61.9% compared to the same quarter in 2019.
Due to lower exports and higher imports, the trade balance recorded a deficit of N2.39 trillion during the third quarter. This also represents the widest merchandise trade deficit since 2017. When compared to the deficit of N1.8 trillion recorded in Q2, the current period deficit rose by 32.45%.
A cursory look at the data shows that, though crude oil exports increased by 56.04% compared to the previous quarter, non-crude oil exports dipped by 14.64% in the same period. Notably, crude oil exports stood at N2.42 trillion in the review period as against N1.55 trillion recorded in Q2 2020.
Also, non-crude oil exports stood at N568.2 billion in Q3 2020, a decline compared to N665.6 billion recorded in Q2 2020 and a further decline compared to N1.54 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 (Q3).
Top trade destinations
In the review period, Nigeria’s major export trading partners include; India, Spain, Netherlands, South Africa, Turkey, while import trading partners include; China, United States, Netherlands, India, and Belgium.
India accounted for 16.73% (N500.6 billion) of the total value of exported goods, followed by Spain with N328.5 billion (10.97%) and Netherlands with N227.8 billion (7.61%). Others include South Africa with N203.9 billion (6.81%) and Turkey N150.01 billion (5.01%).
On the other hand, China accounted for 30.51% (N1.64 trillion) of Nigeria’s total import followed by the United States with N482.3 billion (8.96%). Netherlands, India, and Belgium made up the rest of the list with N443.5 billion (8.24%), N354.1 billion (6.58%), and N212.3 billion (3.95%).
Top Nigeria’s import by region
- Asia – N2.59 trillion
- Europe – N1.81 trillion
- America – N746.4 billion
- Africa – N175.4 billion
- Oceania – N67.3 billion
Top Nigeria’s export by region
- Europe – N1.24 trillion
- Asia – N1.12 trillion
- Africa – N442.3 billion
- America – N150.8 billion
- Oceania – N44.7 billion
Implication for the Nigerian economy
- When a country’s imports are greater than its exports, it has a trade deficit. This implies Nigeria’s trade deficit rose further within the period, which is bad for the country’s economy.
- The increase in import in the third quarter can be attributed to the relaxation of lockdown and travel restriction that was initially placed across the nation in the previous quarter.
- Also, despite the improvement in total trade, Nigeria is still largely an oil-dependent economy, as the country’s oil export constituted 81% of total export revenue in the period.
- Despite the growth in the Agricultural sector, Agricultural exports declined by 22.6% in the third quarter compared to the previous period.
- Nigeria recorded a negative trade balance in Q3 2020, representing the fourth consecutive record of trade deficit, which will further dampen the country’s current account deficit as the demand for foreign currency exceeds the demand for our local currency hereby affecting our foreign exchange.
Macro-Economic News
FAAC disburses N639.9 billion in October 2020, allocation drops by 6.2%
The FAAC disbursed a sum of N639.9 billion to the three tiers of government in October from the revenue generated in September 2020
The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed a sum of N639.9 billion to the three tiers of government in October 2020 from the revenue generated in September 2020.
This is contained in the latest monthly FAAC disbursement report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the monthly disbursement dropped by 6.2% compared to N682.1 billion shared in September and 5.4% decline compared to N676.4 billion shared in August 2020.
Checks by Nairalytics Research showed that a total of N6.57 trillion have been disbursed between January and October 2020.
Breakdown
- Federal Government received a total of N255.75 billion (39.97%). States received a total of N185.65 billion (29.01%), and Local governments received N138.44 billion, representing 21.64% of the total disbursement. The sum of N36.19 billion was shared among the oil-producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Revenue generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), received N6.50 billion, N8.54 billion, and N2.77 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections.
- Further breakdown of allocation to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) revealed that the sum of N180.75 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account, N4.48 billion as share of derivation and ecology.
- Also, N2.24 billion was allocated to stabilization fund, N7.52 billion for the development of natural resources, and N5.74 billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
- The amount disbursed comprised of N341.50 billion from the Statutory Account, N72 billion from Distribution of FGN Intervention Fund, Distribution of N45 billion from Non-Oil Revenue, N39.54 billion from FOREX Equalisation Account, and N141.86 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT).
States with the highest allocations
- Delta State received the giant share of N15.42 billion, representing 7.95% of the total N194.03 billion net allocation disbursed to the 36 states, followed by Akwa Ibom with N12.32 billion (6.35%). Rivers State received a sum of N11.63 billion (5.99%), Lagos State N10.23 billion, while Bayelsa State received N8.21 billion.
- On the flip side, Cross River State received the least share with N2.94 billion representing 1.52% of the total amount disbursed to states, closely followed by Osun State with N2.96 billion (1.53%) allocation. Plateau State also followed with N3.24 billion (1.67%), Ogun State and Ekiti State received a total net amount of N3.41 billion and N3.59 billion respectively.
External debt deductions
- A total of N6.45 billion was deducted from the 36 states of the federation with Lagos State parting away with the highest sum of N2.44 billion, representing 37.8% of the total state deductions. Kaduna State followed with a total external debt deduction of N537.7 million.
- Others on the list of top 5 states deduction include Oyo State with N378.7 million, Cross River and Rivers State with N311.3 million and N227.1 million respectively.
Upshot
- The federal allocation to the three tiers of government continues to decline on the back of reductions in government revenue, as a result of the crash in oil prices triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and global oil price war.
- Meanwhile, the price of oil has grown considerably in recent weeks. As of the time of writing this article, WTI Crude oil sells for $45.77 per barrel, while Brent crude sells for $48.75 per barrel.
- The increase in oil prices at the global market could see government revenue increase, thereby improving the monthly federal allocations. However, it is important for the state governments to strategize on ways to improve its internally generated revenue, so as to reduce reliance on the funds from the federation.