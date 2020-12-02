Companies
Dangote Cement market capitalization increased by 28% to cross N3 trillion mark in November
Dangote Cement Plc increased market capitalization by 28% to N3.49 trillion at the close of trade on the 30th of November.
The market capitalization of Dangote Cement Plc increased from N2.73 trillion at the open of trade on the 2nd of November 2020, to N3.49 trillion at the close of trade on the 30th of November.
Further checks revealed that the market capitalization of Dangote Cement Plc increased by 28.13% during the period under review.
The drive behind the gains
It is important to note that the increase in Dangote Cement’s market capitalization was driven by the renewed buying interests by investors in key Nigerian stocks with huge values and impressive fundamentals.
This hunt for value on the bourse led to a wild increase in the share price and also the market capitalization of key companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the month of November.
However, the renewed buying interest can be attributed to the strong performance which Dangote Cement displayed in the third quarter of 2020, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.
Given the strategic positioning of the cement producer in the industry,
- Dangote cement reached a record high EBITDA margin of 24% in the third quarter of 2020.
- Group net profit of N82 billion, which is 135.1% higher than the profit reported by the Group in the third quarter of 2019.
This strong performance made analyst review their models, and also the Group’s valuation, this however triggered buying pressures in the shares of Dangote Cement, with its market capitalization increasing by 28.13% in the period under consideration.
What you should know
- Market capitalization is the aggregate valuation of a company based on its current share price and the total number of outstanding stocks.
- Market capitalization tells how much investors value a company, and gives an idea of what a company is worth on the stock exchange, as well as investors’ perception of a company’s future prospects.
Unilever announces the completion of its Group legal structure
Unilever PLC has announced the completion of the unification of its Group legal structure
Unilever, the parent company of Unilever Nigeria Plc, has announced the completion of the unification of its Group legal structure under a single parent company, Unilever Plc.
According to the press release issued by the company, from today, 30th November 2020 and for the first time in its history, Unilever now trades with one market capitalisation, one class of shares, and one global pool of liquidity, whilst also maintaining the Group’s listings on the Amsterdam, London, and New York stock exchanges.
What they are saying
Nils Andersen, Chairman of Unilever, said: “This is an important day for Unilever and we would like to thank our shareholders for their strong support of our Unification proposals, which gives us greater flexibility for strategic portfolio change, remove complexity, and further improve governance.
“There will be no change to the operations, locations, activities or staffing levels in either the Netherlands or the United Kingdom as a result of Unification. The headquarters of Unilever’s Foods & Refreshment Division will continue to be based in Rotterdam and the Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care Divisions will continue to be headquartered in the United Kingdom.”
What to expect
This development has no impact on the going concern of Unilever Nigeria Plc, the shareholding structure, as well as the free float shares of the company on NSE, which totals 1,491,985,247 — representing 25.97% of the ordinary shares of the company issued and fully paid for by investors.
However, upon the completion of the unification of the Group’s Legal Structure, Unilever overseas under this structure remains in control of the 74.03% ordinary shares of the Nigerian subsidiary.
What you should know
- For investors on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam, and the New York Stock Exchange, dealings in new Unilever Plc shares commenced today, as the new Unilever Plc shares will be admitted to the Premium Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities, with the ticker “ULVR”.
- Unilever Plc shares will also be admitted to listing and to trading on Euronext in Amsterdam under the ticker “UNA” today. It is expected that Unilever Plc ADSs will be admitted to trading on the New York Stock Exchange this afternoon.
- Following the issue and allotment of 1,460,713,122 new Unilever Plc shares pursuant to Unification, which represent 55.56% of the total number of Plc shares, Unilever Plc’s total issued ordinary share capital today consists of 2,629,243,772 ordinary shares of 3 1/9 pence each.
- As part of Unification, Unilever NV ceased to exist yesterday, 29 November 2020, which means there has been no dealings and there will be no further dealings in any Unilever NV securities (including Unilever NV shares on Euronext in Amsterdam).
Flour Mills GMD purchased additional shares worth N209.29 million in 3 days
Paul Miyonmide Gbedebo acquired 7,486,719 additional shares of Flour Mills, worth ₦209.3 million in 3 days.
The Group Managing Director of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc (FMN), Paul Miyonmide Gbededo, purchased a total of 7,486,719 additional shares of the company, worth ₦209.29 million.
According to the notifications issued between 17th and 19th of November by the company’s Secretary, Mr Joseph Umolu, the GMD purchased the ordinary shares of Flour Mills Nigeria in this order:
- On 17th November, 1,949,839 additional shares worth N54.59 million, at a price of N28.00 per share.
- On 18th November, 4,200,852 additional shares worth N117.62 million, at a price of N28.00 per share.
- On 19th November, 1,336,028 additional shares worth N37.07 million, at a price of N27.75 per share.
This brings the total number of shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc purchased by the GMD to 7,486,719. The total consideration for these shares is put at N209.29 million.
What you should know
In line with the information contained in the financial statements of the company, as of 30th September 2020, Mr. Gbedebo had a direct shareholding of 2,720,109 shares.
Hence, with the 7,486,719 additional units acquired, his total shareholding now stands at 10,206,828 shares, which is worth N285.79 million at the current share price of N28.00.
What this means
The purchase of the shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc further cements Mr. Paul Gbedebo’s position as one of its majority shareholders.
ValuAlliance distributes value fund of N10 per unit for H1, 2020
ValuAlliance Value Fund has declared the distribution to unit holders, the sum of N10.00/unit for the financial year ended June 30, 2020.
ValuAlliance Value Fund (“Value Fund” or the “Fund”), formerly called the SIM Capital Alliance Value Fund, has declared the distribution to unit holders, the sum of N10.00/unit for the financial year ended June 30, 2020.
This is according to a notification by the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market and seen by Nairametrics.
The latest distribution indicates a decline of N1/unit when compared to its distribution in the corresponding period last year.
The key highlights of the recent notification include:
- Annual General Meeting Date: 21st December 2020
- AGM Venue: 33A Alfred Rewane (Kingsway) Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
- Proposed Distribution: ₦10/unit
- Qualification Date: 9th December 2020
- Closure of Register Date: 10th December 2020
- Payment Date: 23rd December 2020
What you should know
- The Value Fund is a closed-end Fund registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), whose units are listed on the main board of the NSE.
- The Value Fund for the year ended June 30, 2020 achieved a growth of 2.83% Year-on-Year, with a cumulative return of 125.32% since inception, which translates to a 9-year Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 12.06%.
