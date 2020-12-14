Corporate Press Releases
VFD Group plans to expand investment portfolio as a pan-African financial powerhouse; targets 20% of the Nigerian Banking market
VFD Group’s Co-Founder and Executive Director, Adeniyi Adenubi has revealed plans by the Group to expand its investment portfolio as a pan-African financial powerhouse, with a target of about 25% of the Nigerian Banking space by the first half of 2021 (H1, 2021) and further expansions to Ghana.
The disclosure was made by Director, during an interview with CNN’s Eleni Giokos, which was monitored by Nairametrics.
Recalling how he ventured into co-founding the VFD Group, Mr. Adenubi stated that the decision was borne primarily out of the need to create value and build a business that would impact the country and continent.
Given his experience as an investment banker, he founded an investment management firm, Paragon Partners with a ten-year strategy to build a financial services holding company and a diversified investment company, with a thematic focus on financial services, power, education and media.
He emphasized that VFD Group wants a sustainable business where profit and social consciousness are both incorporated, in line with the group’s corporate strategy of building a positive and socially conscious eco-system.
What they are saying
When asked on what the Group’s target is in terms of market share, Mr Adenubi said: ‘’Sorry that information is private, but what I will tell you is that we have a race till half year 2021 to gain about 15% of the total banking markets to be on our platform. Once we do that, we ascertain that V-Bank is already a success, and going from there, we start to build on that. But the initial plan is 15-20% of the initial banking market. I think we are doing quite well, and I believe that before H1, 2021, we would have met that target.’’
Commenting on where the Group wants to be in the next 5-10 years, Mr. Adenubi further added; ‘’We want to be a pan-African investment company, we are already looking at Ghana, we have begun conversations in Ghana, we are looking to deploy a small bank or payment bank in Ghana, using the V-Bank platform. From Ghana, we also look at Kenya which is an exciting market. We definitely have ambitions for Africa and if we get lucky in our lifetime as well, we have global ambitions also.’’
Nairametrics presents 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar
The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook will gather stakeholders to discuss salient economic policies and likely impacts in the coming year.
Nairametrics is pleased to announce and cordially invite you to its 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar.
The event will hold this Saturday, December 12th, by 11 am prompt. The theme of the webinar is “Analysing the Finance 2020 Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill, and African Continental Free Trade Area, from SME perspective.”
What you need to know
- The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook is a 3-hour webinar that will gather stakeholders to discuss the salient economic policies, events, opportunities, and likely impacts on the different sectors of the economy in the new year.
- The event is free, although available entries are reserved on a first register first serve basis. We, however, recommend that stakeholders in the manufacturing, financial, Fintech, real estate, start-ups/entrepreneurs as well as retail investors should endeavour to attend.
- Interested persons are advised to indicate interest by clicking the link https://bit.ly/regulatory-economic-outlook
What to expect: The analysts, which were selected across fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable regulatory insights to SMEs, Industry leaders, and associated stakeholders, as they fine-tune their plans for 2021 business activities.
About Nairametrics: Nairametrics is a leading Nigerian financial resource company that offers services ranging from business news coverage, corporate analysis, macroeconomics data sourcing/analysis, and more.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and European Union Partner to transform economic empowerment of African women
EU and TEF partner in driving entrepreneurship development and to empower 2,500 women from 54 African countries.
- European Union joins growing list of international TEF partners driving entrepreneurship development
- Joint partnership to empower 2,500 women from 54 African countries
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy committed to empowering young African entrepreneurs, has announced a partnership with the European Union to identify, train, mentor and fund 2,500 young African women entrepreneurs in 2021. The partnership will disburse €20 million in financial and technical support for women-owned businesses, across all 54 African countries, in addition to providing increased access to market linkages, supply chains and venture capital investments.
The joint initiative will significantly strengthen and deepen the EU-Africa partnership, builds on the platform and experience of the US$100m TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, and forms part of the EU External Investment Plan to support women economic empowerment within the EU Gender Action Plan (GAP III).
Commenting on the landmark partnership, Tony Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation said “We are delighted to partner with the European Union, sharing our unique ability to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa. This joint effort will prioritise and provide economic opportunities for African women, whom for too long have endured systemic obstacles to starting, growing and sustaining their businesses. Our partnership will alleviate the funding, knowledge and market constraints threatening the livelihoods of women entrepreneurs on the continent, to create more income, jobs, growth and scale for women-owned businesses.”
The EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said “This partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation will help women participants in economic development, realise their full potential and accelerate economic inclusion. Empowering women entrepreneurs is a key driver for sustainable jobs and growth, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the objectives of our African Strategy. Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and they deserve equal opportunities.”
The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which marks ten years of impact this year, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation across all 54 African countries. The Foundation has trained, mentored and funded nearly 10,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries, and continues to provide capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over 1 million Africans through its digital networking platform, TEFConnect.
TEF’s female success stories include Joyce Awojoodu, from Nigeria, who launched a luxury botanically based product line and spa clinic in Lagos, in 2015. The brand ORÍKÌ, caters to both men and women, and strictly uses raw materials and natural ingredients from Africa. Awojoodu’s favourite element of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme was the mentorship, which she described as “phenomenal”’ and “invaluable” for ORÍKÌ. In her own words, “each Tef Entrepreneur was assigned a mentor and I could not have asked for a better one. TEF connected us. Now the mentorship continues, and I know I will always have an ear to share my thoughts about the business with a person who can also offer advice”.
Mavis Mduchwa, an agribusiness entrepreneur from Botswana, founded Chabana Farms, a poultry farm providing training and work for unemployed young people. Even though agriculture accounts for 32% of Africa’s gross domestic product, landownership and access to land remains a significant challenge for many farmers, especially women. According to Mduchwa, “in Botswana, about 80% of people survive on agriculture, and many of them are women. But, if as a women you want to turn it into a business, you have a challenge of finding land.” Mduchwa has used the seed capital and training from TEF to significantly expand her operations.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and the European Commission are proud to partner to unlock the dynamic potential of African women entrepreneurs, directly catalysing African’s economic growth and contributing to Africa’s prosperity and social development. The programme co-funded by the European Union, the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific State (OACPS), and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), will further scale the Foundation’s efforts in directly addressing some of the most endemic challenges to African start-ups – skills and capacity gaps, financial constraints and lack of access to mentoring, networks and market linkages.
Following completion of the programme, the entrepreneurs will stay connected to partners and to each other through their lifetime membership on TEFConnect. TEF has set up Country Chapters in 54 African countries to support the entrepreneurs as they grow and expand their businesses.
Ardova Plc. rolls out newly branded service station in Lagos
Ardova Plc has commenced the nationwide launch of branded service stations with a fully solar-powered station in Oniru, Lagos.
Ardova Plc (AP) has marked its official entry into the consumer market with the launch of its first branded retail service station located in Oniru, Lagos on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Olumide Adeosun, AP’s Chief Executive Officer, speaking at the launch stated that the goal with the newly rebranded AP stations is to take customer experience to a whole new level by offering them a one-stop-hub tailored to satisfy their energy needs, while progressively adding other energy products beyond conventional fuels. We will continue to add interesting products and services that are certain to delight our customers.
“We are glad to commence the rollout of our newly branded Ardova Plc service stations with the launch of our Oniru station, which is wholly solar-powered and an indication of our mission to champion the transition to clean energy in Nigeria. I am certain that customers who come to this station and every other AP service station will notice that we had more than a facelift, we built future-ready stations that are a pleasure to be in for customers while we provide excellent service in catering to their needs,” Adeosun said.
AP’s Chairman, AbdulWasiu Sowami, noted that the launch of the station marked the final phasing out of the old brand as he said, “The launch of this station marks a significant step in our strategy to build a strong integrated energy brand and to also delight our customers with a lot more than traditional fuel products. The Oniru station attests to the standards of excellence our customers can expect from all AP stations they drive into across the country”
What you should know
Since its rebrand to Ardova Plc from Forte Oil in February 2020, AP has consistently affirmed its intention to evolve from a traditional oil and gas firm to an integrated energy company that will lead the transition to clean energy in Nigeria.
Ardova Plc will complete the rollout of all its service stations within the next few months, culminating in the end of its rebranding phase and the continuation of its transformation to an integrated energy company that will emerge as a market leader in renewable energy in Nigeria.