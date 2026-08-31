OPay debunks viral September closure claim, urges users to verify information

OPay has denied reports circulating on social media claiming it plans to suspend operations in September, describing the publication as false and misleading.

OPay has denied reports circulating on social media claiming it plans to suspend operations in September, describing the publication as false and misleading.

The viral message, which gained traction across multiple platforms on Sunday, urged customers to withdraw their funds ahead of an alleged operational shutdown scheduled to begin on September 1.

The claim sparked concern among some users, prompting precautionary withdrawals.

What OPay is saying

Responding to the speculation, OPay issued a statement across its verified social media channels, assuring customers that its services remain fully operational and that there are no plans to suspend business activities.

“This is FALSE. OPay is not going on break by September. We’re here, and we’re going nowhere!”

The company urged customers to verify information through its official communication channels before acting on unverified claims.

According to OPay, several inconsistencies in the viral publication clearly indicate that it did not originate from the company.

“True OPay users know how to identify our official communications. Take a closer look at the viral post and you’ll spot the red flags.

“Always verify before you share. Filter the noise! Follow our official pages for authentic OPay updates.”

The fintech firm highlighted multiple signs that the publication was fabricated, including the use of an incorrect logo, spelling errors, an unfamiliar communication template and inaccurate information.

Get up to speed

The clarification comes amid speculation about OPay’s future growth plans, including reports that the fintech giant is considering a listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Sources familiar with the matter previously told Nairametrics that the company is expected to formally unveil plans for a potential NGX listing, a move that could rank among the most significant technology-related listings in Nigeria’s capital market history.

The company is also reportedly exploring an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, where it is targeting a valuation of approximately $4 billion.

It remains unclear whether the proposed NGX listing would occur alongside the US IPO or as part of a subsequent dual-listing strategy.

What you should know

OPay delivered a strong financial turnaround in 2025, posting a net profit of $72.47 million, compared with a $50.98 million loss recorded in 2024.

Revenue surged by 161% to $536.25 million in 2025 from $205.73 million a year earlier, driven by increased transaction volumes, user growth and expansion of its lending business.

The figures were contained in audited consolidated financial statements seen by Nairametrics, underscoring the company’s rapid growth as it prepares for a potential public listing and broader expansion plans.