Katsina abduction: Attack on schools is an attack on our greatest asset – Obi

Former Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has referred to the attack and abduction of students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, as an attack on Nigeria’s most important resource.

Mr. Obi disclosed this through a social media statement on Sunday evening, as more news of the attack and rescue operations emerged.

“It is tragic enough that terrorists are killing and maiming our citizens; disrupting our lives and stifling our development, but their continued attack on our schools is an attack on our greatest asset: human resource,” he said.

He urged the FG to tackle the issue of insecurity, which he said had impacted Nigeria negatively.

“Government and all stakeholders must take extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.

“I know that this [sic] must be challenging times for the parents/guardians of the 333 students abducted in the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you. My earnest prayer is for their safety and quick rescue,” Obi said.

