News Agency of Nigeria announces death of its Board Chairman
Wada Maida was one of the pioneer editors of the agency.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has announced the death of its Chairman, Board of Directors, Malam Wada Maida on Monday in Abuja.
The death of Wada Maida who was aged 70 years was confirmed to NAN by a member of his family Lawal Sale Maida.
Wada Maida, who was a former Editor in Chief and later Managing Director of NAN, was one of the pioneer editors of the agency and served at various times as its Regional Editor in Kaduna, Political Editor and London Correspondent.
He was also the Chief Press Secretary to Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari when he became the military Head of State in December 1983 and later returned to NAN in 1985 to become its Editor-in-Chief for 8 years.
Maida, from Katsina State, was appointed NAN Managing Director in 1994 and served in that capacity for nine years before he bowed out in 2003.
Until his death, Maida was a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute and also a shareholder of Media Trust Limited.
In his reaction to Maida’s death, the NAN Acting Managing Director, said, “It is difficult to believe this news. It is very devastating. God knows best.” He described the news of his death as shocking and devastating.
Also, while expressing shock over his death, the Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari, said that Nigeria has lost one of its finest citizens who has distinguished himself as an accomplished journalist, newspaper proprietor and administrator par excellence.
NNPC announces sudden death of former Group Managing Director
Dr Dawha was the 16th GMD of the state oil giant.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has announced the sudden death of its former Group Managing Director, Dr Joseph Thlama Dawha. He passed away after a brief illness.
His death was confirmed in a press statement that was signed by NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, on Monday, August 3, 2020.
The statement noted that the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, expressed shock over the sudden death of Dr Dawha, who was the 16th GMD of the state-owned oil giant. According to him, the NNPC family seriously mourned the death of the former GMD, who led the corporation from August 1, 2014, to August 4, 2015, during the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.
NNPC in the press statement, said, “The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) regrets to announce the demise of its former Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr. Joseph Thlama Dawha. Dr Dawha died after a brief illness, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru stated in a release today.
“The release said NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, expressed shock over the sudden death of Dr Dawha who was the 16th Group Managing Director of the corporation,’’ the NNPC said.
Mele Kyari also noted that Dawha provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of the corporation. He described Dr. Dawha’s death as a great loss not only to NNPC but also to Nigeria as a whole.
Recall that just two months ago, Nairametrics reported about the death of the immediate past GMD of the NNPC, Dr Maikantu Baru, who died at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness. Baru, who was the 18th Group Managing Director of the corporation, and was in office between July 4, 2016, to July 7, 2019.
Press Release: @NNPCgroup Mourns Passing of Former GMD, Dawha
1. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) regrets to announce the demise of its former Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr. Joseph Thlama Dawha.
Saleh’s murder: Prosecutors discover video of ex-PA buying electric saw
Tyrese Haspel was arraigned before a New York court, on the charge of the second-degree murder.
As investigations continue into the gruesome murder of Gokada founder, Fahim Saleh, the Manhattan prosecutors have found a video of the suspect purchasing an electric saw.
According to the WallStreet Journal, the video surveillance recovered from a hardware store shows a man (identified as Haspil) purchasing the electric saw and cleaning supplies found near the body at the scene of the murder.
The accused has not issued a plea in the case yet, but his Legal Aid attorney Sam Roberts, said: “there is much more to the narrative than the accusations, an arrest by the police, and a charge by the district attorney.”
Tyrese Haspel was arraigned before a New York court, Saturday night, on the charge of the second degree of Fahim Saleh, founder of Gokada, whose lifeless and dismembered body was found in his apartment during the week.
Haspil’s next court appearance is slated for August 17.
The murder
Nairametrics earlier reported that the surveillance video in the seventh-floor apartment where Saleh died showed a man dressed in black and wearing a mask enters the elevator with Mr. Saleh, and shortly after, Saleh exited an elevator that leads directly into the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment, closely followed by the masked person.
Investigators recovered a security video showing that Saleh fell to the floor after being shocked by a stun gun or a taser.
A woman told investigators that she recognized the person using the Taser in the video as Mr. Haspil, according to the criminal complaint, although the woman’s identity was withheld.
Officials arrived the scene to find Saleh’s clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms, and an electric saw in the living room of his apartment on the Lower East Side, police said.
The court papers presented by the prosecutors have it that Saleh was stabbed five times in the neck and torso and had wounds on his arm and left hand. The saw was used to dismember his body just below the knees, at both shoulders and the neck.
Suspected motive
According to the Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, the 21-year old Tyrese Haspil was an executive assistant of the deceased Saleh and handled his financial and personal matters
From the findings, he owed his boss a lot of money, and this supports suspicions that money could have been the motive behind the crime, although Rodney did not give details.
After the murder, Saleh’s body was dismembered and packaged in bags, with the electric saw still plugged into an outlet in the apartment, causing the police to suggest that the murderer may have been interrupted in his actions of trying to dispose the body.
Backstory
Fahim Saleh was a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, popularly known for his tech innovations in developing countries.
He founded Gokada, Nigeria’s first bike-hailing service, in 2018.
His lifeless body was found in his apartment on Tuesday after his relative called the 911 service. Since then, investigations have been on to find Saleh’s killer. Police believe that the relative, a cousin, may have interrupted the intruder before the killer fled out a back exit.
Haspil was arrested on Friday in connection to the murder.
Gokada founder’s Personal Assistant arrested for his murder
His personal assistant is expected to be charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.
The Personal Assistant to the Gokada’s founder, Fahim Saleh has been arrested by authorities relating to the gruesome murder of the tech founder.
On Tuesday, Mr Saleh’s dismembered body was found by his sister in his New York apartment, also found at the scene was an electric saw believed to have been used to dismember his body.
His personal assistant, Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, was arrested and will be charged to court, as authorities believe he killed Saleh after Saleh discovered he stole tens of thousands from him.
However, Mr Saleh did not report the theft to the police and created a repayment plan for the cash to be returned.
Police also announced that Saleh was killed a day before the body was found on Tuesday. The suspect also used Saleh’s credit cards to pay for cleaning equipment to sanitize the crime scene.
Police believe he used a taser to paralyze Saleh before stabbing him after following him to his apartment dressed in a black three-piece suit.
Police also believe his work in dismembering Saleh’s body was stopped when Saleh’s sister arrived the apartment forcing him to flee.
His personal assistant is expected to be charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.
Fahim Saleh is the son of Bangladeshi immigrants and was born in Saudi Arabia before his family settled in New York. He built PranDial after graduating from Bentley University.
He also founded bike hailing startup Gokada which operated in Nigeria and raised $12.4 million according to Crunchbase.