News Agency of Nigeria announces death of its Board Chairman

Wada Maida was one of the pioneer editors of the agency.

Published

47 mins ago

on

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has announced the death of its Chairman, Board of Directors, Malam Wada Maida on Monday in Abuja.

The death of Wada Maida who was aged 70 years was confirmed to NAN by a member of his family Lawal Sale Maida.

Wada Maida, who was a former Editor in Chief and later Managing Director of NAN, was one of the pioneer editors of the agency and served at various times as its Regional Editor in Kaduna, Political Editor and London Correspondent.

He was also the Chief Press Secretary to Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari when he became the military Head of State in December 1983 and later returned to NAN in 1985 to become its Editor-in-Chief for 8 years.

Maida, from Katsina State, was appointed NAN Managing Director in 1994 and served in that capacity for nine years before he bowed out in 2003.

Until his death, Maida was a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute and also a shareholder of Media Trust Limited.

In his reaction to Maida’s death, the NAN Acting Managing Director, said, “It is difficult to believe this news. It is very devastating. God knows best.” He described the news of his death as shocking and devastating.

Also, while expressing shock over his death, the Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari, said that Nigeria has lost one of its finest citizens who has distinguished himself as an accomplished journalist, newspaper proprietor and administrator par excellence.

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

