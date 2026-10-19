Former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan dies at 71

The Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has died at the age of 71. Uduaghan reportedly passed away on Monday morning, October 19, 2026, according to a statement issued by his family.

The Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has died at the age of 71. Uduaghan reportedly passed away on Monday morning, October 19, 2026, according to a statement issued by his family.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Toju Anire Uduaghan on behalf of the family, confirming the death of the former governor, who served Delta State between 2007 and 2015.

The family described his passing as a devastating loss, noting that his contributions to public service and the development of Delta State would remain part of his legacy.

Uduaghan, a medical doctor turned politician, held several senior government positions before becoming governor, including Commissioner for Health and Secretary to the Delta State Government.

The circumstances surrounding his death were not disclosed in the family statement.

Family mourns Uduaghan

In the statement announcing his death, the family expressed profound grief over the passing of the former governor, describing him as a central figure in their lives.

“It is with hearts weighed down by immeasurable grief and profound sorrow that we announce the passing to glory of our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, and Patriarch.”

The family said Uduaghan’s death had left a significant void, both within the family and among those whose lives he influenced during his years in public office.

“His passing has left us devastated. Words can hardly express the depth of our sorrow at the loss of a man who meant so much to our family and whose life and service touched countless others across Delta State and Nigeria.”

The statement further described him as a source of strength, a father figure and a respected elder whose contributions extended beyond his immediate family.

The family also prayed for the repose of his soul and comfort for those mourning his passing.

What you should know

Uduaghan was born on October 22, 1954, in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State. He studied medicine at the University of Benin, where he obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree before specialising in anaesthesia.

Before entering politics, he worked in several medical institutions, including Delta Steel Company, Shell Hospital in Ogunu and private healthcare facilities in Warri.

His political career gained prominence in 1999 when he was appointed Commissioner for Health under former Governor James Ibori. He subsequently served as Secretary to the State Government from 2003 until 2007.

Uduaghan became Delta State governor on May 29, 2007, succeeding James Ibori, and was re-elected in 2011.

His administration pursued healthcare reforms, infrastructure development and economic diversification under the Delta Beyond Oil initiative, which sought to reduce the state’s dependence on petroleum revenue.

He completed his second term on May 29, 2015, handing over to Ifeanyi Okowa after eight years in office.

In 2018, he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress before returning to the PDP in 2020. He subsequently rejoined the APC in May 2025.

Uduaghan died three days before his 72nd birthday, marking the end of a political and professional career spanning medicine, public administration and state governance.