Veteran Nollywood actor and retired broadcaster Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79 following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. His family announced his death in a statement titled “An Iroko Has Fallen,” signed by his son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family, via Instagram. Edochie died at 12:30 a.m. […]

Veteran Nollywood actor and retired broadcaster Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79 following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His family announced his death in a statement titled “An Iroko Has Fallen,” signed by his son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family, via Instagram.

Edochie died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu. The veteran actor rose to national prominence in the 1980s for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart.

He went on to become one of Nollywood’s most recognizable actors, known for his portrayal of traditional rulers and family patriarchs.

Family confirms Pete Edochie’s death

In the statement announcing his death, the family described Edochie as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman.

The actor, a recipient of the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine Edochie, a lawyer, as well as his children, siblings and other relatives.

The family said details of his burial would be communicated at a later date.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course,” the family said.

The statement also expressed the family’s grief over his passing and prayed for the repose of his soul.

The family further prayed for strength to bear the loss of the veteran actor.

Edochie’s death brings to an end a career that spanned decades across broadcasting, television and Nigeria’s film industry. The family has yet to announce a date for his funeral.

From broadcasting to Nollywood stardom

Edochie worked in broadcasting before his role in Things Fall Apart brought him to a national television audience in the 1980s.

His distinctive voice and delivery of Igbo proverbs became hallmarks of his performances, particularly in roles involving family and community disputes.

His portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel established him as a recognisable figure in Nigerian entertainment.

He subsequently became known for playing traditional rulers and family patriarchs in Nollywood productions.

Decades later, Edochie played Chief Ernest Obiagu in Lionheart, the directorial debut of Genevieve Nnaji.

Netflix acquired worldwide rights to Lionheart in 2018, describing it as its first original film from Nigeria.

In Lionheart, Edochie portrayed the head of a family-owned transport company who stepped back from managing the business because of ill health.

His daughter and brother were subsequently left to contend with the company’s financial difficulties.

The film also featured veteran Nigerian actors Nkem Owoh and Onyeka Onwenu.

His appearance in the production came decades after his breakthrough television performance in Things Fall Apart.

Pete Edochie’s box office legacy

Edochie remained active in Nollywood in 2026, appearing in the cultural epic Ikenga: The Last Festival alongside Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Nkem Owoh.

The film opened in cinemas in August 2026 and went on to gross more than N100 million, setting a box office record for an Igbo-language Nollywood production.

In September, Nairametrics reported that Ikenga had crossed N75 million, becoming the highest-grossing Igbo-language film of all time.

Edochie’s death follows that of veteran actor Francis Duru, who died in October at 57 after a brief illness.

Duru gained national recognition in Amaka Igwe’s Rattlesnake in 1995 and won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo) award at the 2020 Best of Nollywood Awards for his performance in Mboputa.

Another veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, died in September at 84 after a career spanning more than five decades across theatre, television and film.

Jacobs and his wife, actress Joke Silva, also founded the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, which trained aspiring actors and other performing arts professionals.

Edochie’s passing marks the loss of another veteran whose career spanned several decades of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.