Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru dies at 57

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has died at the age of 57 following a brief illness, bringing an end to a career that spanned more than three decades in Nigeria’s film industry.

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has died at the age of 57 following a brief illness, bringing an end to a career that spanned more than three decades in Nigeria’s film industry.

His death was announced by his family on Friday, October 23, 2026, in a statement published on his verified Instagram account.

The family confirmed that the actor passed away in the early hours of Friday but did not disclose further details about the illness.

“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness. We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” the statement read.

Duru’s death comes two years after he lost his youngest son, Ifeanyi, in August 2024.

The actor was widely recognised for his contributions to Nollywood, having featured in several productions since making his screen debut in 1989.

Francis Duru’s Rise in Nollywood

Born on July 27, 1969, in Cameroon to Nigerian parents from Imo State, Duru spent his early years in Cameroon, where he completed his primary and secondary education.

He subsequently relocated to Nigeria and enrolled at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts in 1996.

Duru began his professional acting career in 1989 with Missing Mark, a film directed by the late Ndubuisi Oko.

He gained national recognition in 1995 following his appearance in Rattlesnake, the acclaimed Nollywood production by the late filmmaker Amaka Igwe.

His performance in the film helped establish him as one of the notable actors of Nollywood’s early years.

Over the years, Duru built a career across Nigerian film and television, earning recognition for his performances and contributions to the development of the industry.

In 2020, he won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo) category at the Best of Nollywood Awards for his performance in Mboputa.

He was also recognised as a United Nations ambassador of peace for his contributions to youth development and social advocacy.

Nollywood Remembers Veteran Film Stars

Duru belonged to the generation of actors who helped establish Nollywood as a major force in African entertainment during the industry’s formative years in the 1990s.

His breakthrough came at a time when Nigeria’s home-video industry was expanding, creating opportunities for indigenous filmmakers and actors to reach audiences across the country and beyond.

Nairametrics previously reported the deaths of other prominent Nollywood veterans, including Olu Jacobs, who died at 84 in September 2026, following a career spanning more than five decades in film, television and theatre.

The industry also lost veteran actress Rachel Oniga in July 2021 at the age of 64. Oniga began her acting career in 1993 and appeared in numerous Nigerian films and television productions.