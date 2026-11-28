Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and incumbent lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, has died at the age of 56.

Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and incumbent lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, has died at the age of 56.

President Bola Tinubu confirmed her death in a State House press release issued on Saturday, November 28, 2026, and signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, Adebule died in Lagos after a brief illness.

Tinubu described her death as a painful loss to Lagos State, the National Assembly and the country, particularly at a time when her experience and contributions to public service remained valuable.

The President also recalled her record in public administration, education and legislative service, noting her commitment to governance and development during her tenure as Lagos State deputy governor.

Tinubu mourns Senator Idiat Adebule

In the condolence statement, Tinubu highlighted Adebule’s years of involvement in public service and her contributions to the political and administrative development of Lagos State.

He said her political journey reflected a longstanding commitment to public administration, education and initiatives aimed at empowering citizens, particularly women and young people.

The President also acknowledged her work as a legislator, describing her as dedicated to democratic governance and the representation of her constituents.

Tinubu extended his condolences to Adebule’s immediate family.

He also commiserated with the Lagos State Government and residents, her political associates and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President extended his condolences to her colleagues at the National Assembly and others mourning her passing.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of her soul, asking Almighty Allah to grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and give her family, friends and associates the strength to bear the loss.

The statement did not disclose further details about the circumstances surrounding her illness or announce funeral arrangements.

Adebule’s journey from education to politics

Adebule’s career spanned education, public administration and politics, with experience in both the executive and legislative arms of government.

Born on November 27, 1970, in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, she studied Islamic Education at Lagos State University (LASU), where she later obtained a master’s degree in curriculum studies and a doctorate in 2012.

She began her career as a junior lecturer at Michael Otedola College of Primary Education in Epe, in the Department of Religious Studies, before transferring to Lagos State University, where she worked in the Department of Curricular Activities.

Her public service career included appointments in the Lagos State education sector and other government institutions.

She served as Commissioner 1 at the Lagos State Post Primary Teaching Service Commission, now the Teachers’ Establishment and Pensions Office, from October 2000 to February 2005.

She later served as a board member of the Lagos State Scholarship Board between February and November 2005.

In July 2011, she was appointed Secretary to the Lagos State Government by then Governor Babatunde Fashola.

She became Lagos State deputy governor on May 29, 2015, serving in the position until 2019.

During her time in public service, she was also involved in reviewing the Lagos State Education Policy Document.

Adebule represented Lagos West since 2023

Adebule was elected to represent Lagos West Senatorial District in the Senate in 2023, after serving as deputy governor of the state between 2015 and 2019.

Her death marks the loss of a serving senator whose political career spanned several roles in Lagos State’s public administration and the National Assembly.

She was 56 at the time of her death, having been born on November 27, 1970. Her death also creates a vacancy in the representation of Lagos West Senatorial District.

Under Nigeria’s electoral framework, a vacancy in the Senate arising from the death of a serving member is ordinarily filled through a by-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), subject to applicable constitutional provisions.

Further details about her burial and the arrangements for filling the vacant Senate seat are expected from her family and relevant authorities.