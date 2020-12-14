Tech News
Gmail and other Google services get restored after massive outage
Gmail and other Google services are now up and running after a major technological outage at noon on Monday.
The technology giant in a statement issued via its YouTube account on Twitter stated that it was aware that users were having issues accessing YouTube.
The tweet reads: “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news.”
Google, however, ensured users that it is aware and looking into ways to resolve the outage, and will definitely update users as soon as there is more news.
As part of the issues, Gmail users reported receiving error messages when trying to refresh, access or log on to Gmail or Google Docs and other services.
Users were unable to send mails or search videos on YouTube, while Google Meet and Google Play were also inaccessible for some users, and many users were also unable to use Google search engine, Google Drive, Google Calendar and Google Maps.
What you should know
- The issue which started around 12:56pm WAT, according to the data gathered by DownDetector, spiked around 1:00pm WAT, as all Google properties went offline thus denying billions of users across the globe access to their respective accounts.
- This affected the activities of enterprise customers, education users, as well as consumers who rely on Google apps to plan their time or run a small business.
- Its video sharing and streaming service suffered a major downturn too, as users across the world were unable to assess the YouTube site, and those who tried to use it, did so using the incognito feature under Google Chrome.
- Unfortunately, despite the sheer number of complaints being filed by users every minute, Google has yet to explain why the problems have occurred or deny if the downturn was a consequence of a malicious attempt, as suggested by users.
- To ward off the brewing issue about the outage on social media, the technology giant helped users who reached out via Twitter and other means, regain access into their Gmail accounts.
Sequel to this at 2:16pm WAT, Google disclosed that its video sharing and streaming service are back up and running, and users can go on and access it.
Billionaire Watch
Airbnb co-founder, Brian Chesky gains over $7 billion in just a few days
The CEO of the room-sharing service company with more than 5 million listings has gained more than $7 billion dollars in the past week.
Airbnb has made its investors and more obviously, its founder CEO, Brian Chesky, the richest gainers in the past week.
- The 39-year-old tech entrepreneur now has a net worth of $11.9 billion.
What you should know about Airbnb and it’s founder
According to the company’s December 2020 S-1/A filing, Brian Chesky owns about 67.2 million shares in the world’s most exciting stock. Brain Chesky owns an additional 9.2 million options in the company. After the company began trading on December 10, 2020, Chesky’s net worth increased by over $7 billion.
- The tech entrepreneur was born on August 29, 1981. After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design, he moved to California and rented a flat with classmate Joe Gebbia. Running short of rent in October 2007, they sold sleeping spaces in their apartment and decided to commercialize the idea leading to the birth of Airbnb.
- He started Airbnb about twelve years ago with Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia is believed to have raised about $6.4 billion in the private markets, according to PitchBook data.
- Following a remarkable comeback, the company’s share began trading on at its debut for $146 per share, more than double its initial public offer price and values the business at more than $100 billion.
- The recent valuation of Airbnb represents a major leap, taking into account its previous valuation high of $31 billion in a 2017 financing round.
- At its present trading valuation, Airbnb is more valuable than Uber, and more than two leading hospitality giants, Hilton and Marriott combined.
- Nairametrics, some days ago did an in-depth analysis on why it felt the Brian’s Chesky company’s IPO might be worth your money.
Though Airbnb’s seeming entry into the public market looks new, the business has built a consistent pathway of generating impressive revenue, that it’s closest rivals (Bookings, Expedia) would turn green at.
Spotlight Stories
Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa secures $100m investment in Nigeria data center
Econet Global is making a re-entry into the Nigerian economy with the establishment of a $100 million data centre facility in Lagos.
The Founder and Executive Chairman of Econet Global Limited, Strive Masiyiwa has disclosed that Africa Data Centre has commenced the construction of what it says will be Nigeria’s biggest Data Centre.
The London-based Zimbabwean billionaire who asserted that a pandemic can’t stop the next phase of technology in Africa made this disclosure in an official pronouncement which he made public via his official Facebook account.
He disclosed that the group had acquired a 5-acre piece of land in Lagos, where the facility, one of the largest buildings in the city would be constructed.
The centre which he called the ADC Atlantic, is a $100 million investment in the Nigerian economy,
He added that in Data Centre terms, the facility will be the single largest Data Centre in Africa outside South Africa.
According to information which Nairametrics has gathered, architects and engineers have been working at the facility for months. However, the contractors are yet to commence work fully.
What they are saying
Mr. Masiyiwa said:
- “A few years ago, ADC was just a single facility in Nairobi, Kenya. It was not a company, but as my team and I watched what was happening we realised it should become a separate company. We hired experts from around the world, and brought them together. We then began to expand the business by inviting investors.
- “In this regard, I’m kicking off a new revolution in the next phase of technology. What is important is not the Data Centres but the technologies that will be unleashed in Nigeria because of this infrastructure. That’s the BIG deal here.”
Why this matters
- The facility will make it possible for Nigerians to get more Cloud services cheaply. It will drive investment into Nigeria, and help create thousands of hi-tech jobs, and drive the demand for technology-driven experts in Nigeria.
- However, this is a big win for the country as having data centres locally result in lower latency for end-users, since they are physically closer to the data as well.
- In this regard, the presence of a data centre in the country will optimize computer network, as this will enable end-users to process a very high volume of data messages with minimal delay (latency). This will also facilitate the quick execution of operations that require near-real-time access to rapidly changing data.
What you should know
Mr Masiyiwa also disclosed that the group received the approval of an investment of $300m from the United States government’s International Development Finance Corporation known as DFC
He explained that the fund will allow ADC to expand its facilities in South Africa and Kenya, and also build new facilities in Egypt, Ghana, and Morocco. He added that the group had raised $500m this year for ADC.
Tech News
Jumia plans to spin off logistics and payment unit in a bid to become profitable
Jumia Technologies is laying out longer-term plans to spin off divisions and enter new countries.
Jumia Technologies announced a plan to spin off its logistic unit in Africa in a bid to boost revenues, which have been helped by the pandemic as e-commerce activities rose during the period.
This was disclosed by Co-Chief Executive Officer, Sacha Poignonnec, who said its time Jumia lays the foundation for future growth, in a Bloomberg report.
He added that the unit to be focused on is responsible for goods transport in 11 Africa countries it has operations in, including Nigeria and also the payments unit of the company, which enables Jumia to settle transactions.
The co-CEO said the company is exploring spinning off both units.
“We created something that does not really exist in Africa, which is an end-to-end logistics partner on the continent. We have built it from the get-go so that one day we are in the position to carve it out if we want to.”
Poignonnec added that Jumia in recent years has opened up its logistic units, enabling 3rd party suppliers in negotiating shipping and transport costs.
“The focus is on reducing losses and controlling costs, and deciding where to allocate our resources. No one questions the relevance of e-commerce as a business — and the opportunity in Africa is massive. Seven years ago, people were questioning how we are even going to do this, now the only question remains on profitability.”
He also added that as Jumia exits operations in some African markets, it still sees opportunities in some, especially Ethiopia, as being African focused enables the company and shareholders to have an exposure to the entire continent, citing institutional investors like MTN and MasterCard working with Jumia across the continent.
Jumia’s stock price has increased by more than 500% in the past 12 months.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that Jumia recorded a loss after tax of N17 billion in the second quarter of 2020, despite the rampaging effect of COVID-19.
Nairametrics also reported last month that apart from the rebounding stock price, the company is recording positives in almost all performance indices in the year 2020.
In the Q3 financial results released on 10 November 2020, Jumia’s gross profit was €23.2 million ($27.3 million), a YoY increase of 22 percent.
Jumia’s gross profit after fulfilment expense reached €6.6 million, compared to a loss of €1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, marking the first time that the Jumia Group scored a positive in its gross profit after fulfilment and advertising expenses.
