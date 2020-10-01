Microsoft outlook users experience Software Blackout.

Exactly three years after launch, TSTV Africa, indigenous Digital TV service in Nigeria has announced that it will be fully relaunching its satellite broadcasting service on October 1st, 2020.

This was disclosed by the CEO/Managing Director of TSTV Africa, Bright Echefu, during a conference with newsmen yesterday, in Abuja.

Echefu disclosed that TSTV Africa, after facing key hurdles sequel to its launch on 1st October 2017, is set and ready to relaunch on 1st October 2020, which is exactly 3 years after its launch.

The managing director of TSTV Africa explained that the three years after its launch on October 1st, 2017, gave the indigenous company a rare opportunity to restructure its operations, and also recreate a brand that would be loved by all, and also satisfy Nigerians demand for premium content as well as quality entertainment.

He said:

“Today all the efforts, perseverance and commitment from both staff, Management and the board of the company brought us this far, and as such, the celebration this year will focus on renewing lost relationship, and bringing back that glory that was almost going extinct. The Management of TSTV has done a lot internally, to rebuild that trust and to also make us competitive enough to be able to deliver to Nigerians value in terms of premium content and entertainment as well.”

He reiterated, that TSTV has acquired rights for some major channels in other platforms to be viewed on TSTV at affordable prices, as it is ready for business as a major player in the industry.

As part of the key mission of the company, which includes offering services that address something fundamental in customers, the Management of TSTV Africa disclosed that it has acquired the rights to broadcast 2020/2021 English Football League season, as well as Laliga and the Eurocup.

The Managing director emphasized that there is only one bouquet for all, as the company will be rolling out a pay per view model as low as N2.00 and as high as N5.00 for a channel per day. However, 80 channels of the 140 premium channels in its bouquet, will be aired in High definition.

It is important to note that TSTV Africa, formerly launched on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1st, 2017, but could not commence operations due to some legal challenges the company went through, owing to the legal frameworks existing in the Pay-TV sector.

The Managing Director thanked the NBC and the Federal Government for making the visions of the company come to light. The company announced that it has fully returned to business, as it will be rolling out 80 HD Channels in eighteen states.

As TSTV subscribers would have to purchase new decoders at an amount to be revealed on October 1st, he said old decoders could be swapped for the new decoders at an amount to be revealed at the launch.