Africa's startup funding ecosystem rebounded strongly in May 2026, with the continent's top 10 funded startups securing a combined $242.6 million, representing 93.4% of the $259.8 million raised by 43 startups during the month.

Africa’s startup funding ecosystem rebounded strongly in May 2026, with the continent’s top 10 funded startups securing a combined $242.6 million, representing 93.4% of the $259.8 million raised by 43 startups during the month.

According to startup funding data for May 2026, total capital raised more than doubled from $110.4 million recorded in April 2026, representing a month-on-month increase of 133.5%.

The data reflects a significant concentration of capital among a handful of high-growth ventures, as the remaining startups shared just $17.2 million, while two companies disclosed fundraising activity without revealing the amounts raised.

What the data is saying

The funding performance marks a sharp recovery from April 2026, when African startups raised $110.4 million across 35 deals, with the top 10 startups accounting for $94.5 million, or 85.60% of total funding.

Compared with April, total funding in May increased by $147.4 million, representing a 133.5% month-on-month growth, while capital raised by the top 10 startups surged by 156.7%, underscoring a renewed influx of large-ticket transactions across fintech, logistics, and energy sectors.

The month was dominated by a series of sizeable fintech transactions, including a landmark acquisition in Ghana, a major debt facility in Tanzania, and a Series B extension round in Nigeria.

Deal volume rose from 35 deals in April to 43 deals, indicating both improved activity levels and the return of larger funding rounds.

Together, these deals reinforced investors’ appetite for mature startups with proven business models and clear pathways to profitability.

Below are the top 10 African startups by funding in May 2026:

10. Apollo Agriculture (Kenya) — $2.1 million

Kenya-based agritech startup Apollo Agriculture secured KES 276 million (approximately $2.1 million) in debt financing backed by fintech platform Kaleidofin, in partnership with Kenyan agritech Apollo Agriculture and the IDH Farmfit Fund.

The company provides smallholder farmers with access to credit, farm inputs, insurance and agronomic support through technology-driven platforms.

The latest funding is expected to strengthen agricultural financing and improve productivity among underserved farming communities.

Sector: Agriculture & Food

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investor: IDH FarmFit

9. Mobilemart (South Africa) — $2.5 million

South African retail-tech company Mobilemart raised $2.5 million through an acquisition deal involving Lesaka Technologies.

The acquisition was made through Lesaka’s wholly owned subsidiary Prism Holdings, which bought all outstanding equity in Mobilemart from BASA Ventures, a vehicle believed to control the company.

The transaction highlights growing consolidation within Africa’s retail and payments ecosystem as larger players seek to expand their distribution and customer networks.

Sector: Retail

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: M&A

Investor: Lesaka Technologies

8. ARRW (Egypt) — $4 million

Egyptian logistics startup ARRW secured $4 million in venture funding from Tasheed Egypt.

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate ARRW’s operational scalability. Specifically, the startup plans to expand its network of drivers while upgrading its backend technical infrastructure and refining the consumer-facing app.

According to the company, the platform currently serves a growing user base of over 200,000 riders across Egyptian cities.

Sector: Logistics & Transport

Region: Northern Africa

Fund Type: Venture Round

Investor: Tasheed Egypt

7. Sycamore (Nigeria) — $5 million

Nigerian fintech startup Sycamore raised $5 million in debt financing, reflecting sustained investor confidence in alternative lending and digital financial services.

The funding is expected to support the company’s lending operations and customer acquisition efforts.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investor: Undisclosed

6. MAX (Nigeria) — $8 million

Metro Africa Xpress (MAX), an African electric mobility platform that evolved from a now-discontinued bike-hailing operation in Nigeria, has secured $8 million in debt funding from Netherlands-based impact investor Triple Jump to scale its clean transport operations.

The company, which focuses on sustainable mobility and logistics solutions, continues to expand its electric vehicle ecosystem across key African markets.

Triple Jump’s participation marks one of MAX’s first international institutional debt raises, signaling growing investor confidence in Africa’s e-mobility sector.

Sector: Logistics & Transport

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investor: Triple Jump

5. Africa GreenCo (Zambia) — $10 million

Zambia-based energy company Africa GreenCo raised $10 million in a venture funding round led by Sanlam Alternative Investments.

The funding will support renewable energy trading and power market development across Southern Africa.

Sanlam Alternative Investments has been one of the most consistent allocators of capital into African sustainable infrastructure for more than a decade, and their aim to be Africa’s premier sustainable and impact investor maps directly onto the role Africa GreenCo plays in Southern Africa’s power markets.

Sector: Energy & Water

Region: Southern Africa

Fund Type: Venture Round

Investor: Sanlam Alternative Investments

4. Bfree (Nigeria) — $10 million

Debt recovery and credit management platform Bfree secured $10 million in a venture round backed by AfricInvest, Algebra Ventures and Capria Ventures.

The growth equity round is aimed at scaling its acquisition of non-performing retail and SME loan portfolios and expand across new markets.

The round was led by AfricInvest through its Financial Inclusion Vehicle (FIVE), with participation from Algebra Ventures, its first Nigeria-focused deal, alongside existing investors including Capria Ventures, VestedWorld, and 4Di Capital.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Venture Round

Investors: AfricInvest, Algebra Ventures, Capria Ventures, VestedWorld, 4Di Capital

3. LemFi (Nigeria) — $32 million

Nigerian cross-border payments startup LemFi raised $32 million in a Series B extension round.

The company continues to strengthen its position in the remittance and international payments market, serving African diaspora communities globally.

The fintech startup is expanding its cross-border payment infrastructure and has processed over $1 billion in monthly transaction volume.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Series B Extension

Investors: Highland Europe, Left Lane Capital, Palm Drive Capital, Endeavor, Y Combinator

2. NALA (Tanzania) — $50 million

Tanzanian fintech startup Nala secured $50 million in debt financing, making it the second-largest raise of the month.

The African payments company and money transfer app enables users to make secure and reliable payments from Europe, the UK and US to Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Ghana in seconds.

The funding is expected to support the company’s international payments infrastructure and accelerate expansion across key remittance corridors.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: Liquidity, Mars Growth Capital

1. Bima (Ghana) — $119 million

Ghana-founded startup, Bima, emerged as the largest deal of May after securing $119 million through a merger and acquisition transaction backed by Hector Capital.

The deal alone accounted for 46.16% of all startup funding recorded in May, making it the single biggest contributor to the continent’s funding performance during the month.

Bima’s transaction underscores growing M&A activity across Africa’s technology ecosystem as investors increasingly seek to scale through consolidation.

The capital is specifically aimed at funding the acquisition of majority stakes in Bima (officially MILVIK Singapore Pte. Ltd.) alongside Singaporean telemedicine firm M&M Helix, as it will continue its operation in Africa but as a company under Mobile-health Network Solutions.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: M&A

Investor: Hector Capital

More Insight

Funding activity in May was heavily concentrated in Western Africa, which attracted $180.5 million, accounting for 69.5% of total startup funding across the continent.

The region’s dominance was driven primarily by Bima’s $119 million transaction in Ghana, alongside multiple Nigerian fintech and logistics deals.

Other regional contributions were significantly lower:

Eastern Africa: $55.2 million (21.25%)

Southern Africa: $13.5 million (5.20%)

Northern Africa: $9.6 million (3.70%)

Central Africa: $1 million (0.38%)

The figures highlight a sharp shift from previous months, with Western Africa emerging as the clear capital magnet during the period under review.

At the country level, Ghana emerged as the largest funding destination, attracting $119.4 million, representing 45.96% of all capital raised in May.

The country’s performance was overwhelmingly driven by Bima’s acquisition deal.

Nigeria followed with $58.5 million, accounting for 22.52% of total funding. Nigeria’s strong showing came from four major transactions involving LemFi, Bfree, MAX and Sycamore.

Other notable funding destinations included:

Tanzania: $50.7 million (19.52%)

Zambia: $10.1 million (3.89%)

Egypt: $7.2 million (2.77%)

Kenya: $3.7 million (1.42%)

South Africa: $3.4 million (1.31%)

The concentration of capital among Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania meant that the three countries alone accounted for nearly 88% of all startup funding raised during the month.

Sectoral breakdown revealed that Fintech maintained its position as Africa’s most attractive startup sector, raising $221.2 million, equivalent to 85.03% of total funding.

The sector benefited from several large transactions, including Bima, NALA, LemFi, Bfree and Sycamore.

Other sectors trailed significantly:

Logistics & Transport: $13 million (5.00%)

Energy & Water: $10 million (3.85%)

Agriculture & Food: $5.4 million (2.08%)

Retail: $2.9 million (1.12%)

Services: $2.5 million (0.96%)

The figures reinforce the sector’s enduring appeal among investors, particularly in payments, lending, remittances, and financial infrastructure.

A closer look at funding structures reveals that mergers and acquisitions were the dominant capital source in May. M&A transactions accounted for nearly half of all capital raised, highlighting growing consolidation across Africa’s startup ecosystem.

M&A deals attracted $123 million, representing 47.34% of all capital raised, largely due to Bima’s acquisition and the Mobilemart transaction.

Other deal types included:

Debt: $68.2 million (26.25%)

Venture Rounds: $31.7 million (12.20%)

Series B Extension: $32 million (12.32%)

Pre-Seed: $3 million (1.15%)

Grant: $1.9 million (0.73%)

The May 2026 funding figure recorded a significant improvement compared to April, with total startup funding increasing from $110.4 million to $259.8 million. Funding raised by the top 10 startups surged from $94.5 million in April to $242.6 million in May, while deal volume increased from 35 transactions to 43.

The latest figures suggest that while investor appetite for African startups remains strong, capital is becoming increasingly concentrated among a small group of mature companies with proven traction and market leadership.

The growing role of M&A transactions also points to an evolving startup ecosystem where consolidation is emerging alongside traditional venture funding as a pathway for growth and exits.