Non-performing loans of banks dip by 3.5% – NBS Report
A recent NBS report has disclosed that the total volume of NPL of banks declined by 3.5% in Q3 2020, compared to its position in Q2 2020.
The total volume of non-performing loan stock in banks decreased to N1.169 trillion in the third quarter of 2020, representing a 3.5% dip when compared to the second quarter value of N1.212 trillion.
This is contained in the Banking Sector Report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
A non-performing loan (NPL) is a loan in which the borrower is in default and hasn’t made any scheduled payments of principal or interest for over a certain period of time.
According to the report, the General Commerce sector achieved the highest dip of 12.79% in the NPL, moving from N171.55 billion in Q2 2020 to N149.60 billion in Q3 2020, followed by the Oil and Gas sector that decreased to N238.26 billion in Q3 2020 from N268.79 billion in Q2 2020, a dip of 11.36%.
The highest surge in the NPL volume was contributed by the Transportation and Storage sector with 26.87%, with the NPL volume increasing to N46.99 billion in Q3 2020 from N37.04 billion in Q2 2020, followed by Power and Energy with 6.17%, moving from N30.81 billion in Q2 2020 to N32.71 billion in Q3 2020.
Other Key highlights
- The NPL volume as at Q3 2020 increased by 6% (YoY) compared to what it was in Q3 2019
- The Gross loan portfolio (GLP) of the banks increased by 17% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 (YoY) and 3% compared to Q2 2020 (QoQ)
- The Specific provisions rose by 3% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 (YoY) and reduced by 0.8% compared to Q2 2020(QoQ)
What this means
- With the reduction in the NPL size, one would expect that the liquidity of the banks would be buoyant enough to grant more credits to grow the economy.
- Importantly, this means good fortunes for the banks to begin making more profits, if this development can be sustained.
- Huge bad loan portfolio is the bane and nightmare of most banks. It is on record that most large banks that went under in the past was as a result of humongous toxic loans in their books, which largely squeezed their liquidity to meet depositors’ obligation as at when due.
Transaction volume for Direct debits jumps by 54% as more Nigerians adopt usage
A recent Banking Sector Report by the NBS has disclosed that direct debits increased by 54% in Q3 2020.
The total volume of electronic transactions categorized under direct debits increased to 849 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing a 54% increase when compared to the second quarter.
This is contained in the latest Banking Sector Report by the National Bureau of Statistics.
Direct debits involve standing instructions between a bank and customers approving transfers of money to third parties at a scheduled date during the money. Direct debits are a feature in most developed economies and are relied upon to pay for utility bills and other forms of third party credit related commitments.
Apart from the total volume of transactions, the value of transfers under direct debits was N633.5 billion down from N792.7 billion in the second quarter of the year, when most Nigerians were still on lockdown. According to NIBSS about N320.9 billion in direct debit transactions occurred in 2017
The rise in transaction volume for direct debits suggests more Nigerians are adopting direct debit as a form of payment. For example, most microfinance banks rely on it for payment of unsecured loan transactions and could be the major factor for the increased adoption rate in Nigeria.
Other banking sector data
Meanwhile, the total value of electronic payment channel transactions in the country rose to N319.9 trillion in the third quarter of 2020. Total transaction volume for the same period was 2,781,526,188 transactions.
- Mobile Money Operators also clocked in an astonishing N5.4 trillion in the third quarter of 2020, as Nigerians adapt swiftly to the rise of Mobile Money.
- POS – The value of transactions done across Point of Sales (POS) channels in Nigeria increased from N994.91 billion as of Q2 2020 to N1.2 trillion in Q3 2020, indicating an increase of 21.42% Quarter-on-Quarter.
- The use of Cheque received a significant boost, as transactions through this route increased to N3.83 trillion in Q3 2020, up from N2.5 trillion recording in the preceding quarter, indicating an increase of 51.17% Q-o-Q.
- On the other hand, ATM transactions recorded a boost, as transactions increased from N3.741 trillion to N5.05 trillion within the period under review, indicating a gain of 35.09% Q-o-Q. The highest value of transactions via ATM was in March (N1.75 billion), while the lowest was in April with N991.97 billion.
CBN approves new license categorizations for payment systems
The CBN has approved new license categorizations to help promote a strong and credible payment system.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved a new license categorization system for the Nigerian Payment System.
The apex bank made this known in a press release published on its website and dated 9th December 2020.
According to the CBN, the license categorization is meant to help promote a strong and credible payment system and offers “clarity for new and existing market participants, given the significant evolution and innovation in the Nigerian payments system.”
The central bank appears to be updating its regulations amidst the new wave of FinTechs in the country offering varying but often nuanced services.
According to the new guidelines, Payment Systems are now to operate within 4 broad categories.
a. Switching and Processing
b. Mobile Money Operations (MMOs)
c. Payment Solution Services (PSSs)
d. Regulatory Sandbox
It further clarified that “only MMOs are permitted to hold customer funds. Companies with licenses within any of the other categories are not permitted to hold customer funds,” meaning operators who offer Payment Solution Services cannot for any reason hold customer funds or deposits.
Other key clarifications
- Companies seeking to combine activities under the Switching and MMO categories are only permitted to operate under a holding company structure with the subsidiary entities clearly delineated to prevent commingling.
- Payments System companies in the PSS category may hold any of PSSP, PTSP and Super Agents license or a combination of the licenses thereof.
- All licensed payment service providers in any of the categories covered by this framework holding or seeking any other CBN issued licenses are required to obtain a no-objection from the Payments System Management Department.
- The object clauses in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of Payment Service Providers shall be limited to the permissible activities under their licensing authorizations.
- Collaborations between licensed payment companies, banks and other financial institutions in respect of products and services are subject to CBN’s prior approval.
- All new licensing requests including those with Approvals-in-Principle are to comply with the new requirements immediately. Existing licensed payment companies are to comply with the new licensing requirements where applicable not later than end of June 2021
- All payment service providers and stakeholders in the payments system are required to ensure strict compliance with these requirements and all other payments system regulations.
What this means: The CBN has now clearly demarcated the often thin lines within which various service providers in the FinTech space currently operate in the country. For example, merchant payment transfer apps that is used for POS transactions or internet-based transactions will not be allowed to be used for Peer to Peer transactions (transfers between persons).
- Examples of Payment Solution Service providers in Nigeria are Interswitch WebPAY, Remita, Paystack, Flutterwave, eTranzact, Parkway Project Limited etc.
AIICO Insurance Plc shareholders approve increase of authorized capital to N20 billion
AIICO insurance Plc shareholders have given their nod to a rise in the firm’s authorized capital to N20 billion.
The Shareholders of AIICO insurance Plc have approved a request by the management to increase its authorized share capital from N18 billion to N20 billion, through the creation of additional 4 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.
This is according to a press release issued by the Head, Strategic Marketing and Communications of the firm, Segun Olalandun, and seen by Nairametrics.
The approval by the shareholders was obtained during the recently concluded 50th Annual General Meeting of the firm, held yesterday, December 8, 2020.
- In the same vein, the shareholders also approved the declaration of 1 bonus share for every eight (8) ordinary shares held by existing shareholders of the Company as at December 28, 2020, payable from retained earnings .
- Also, 1 bonus share for every five (5) ordinary shares held by existing shareholders of the Company as at December 28, 2020 payable from share premium.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development during the meeting, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, shed some light on the satisfactory progress the Company has made in its recapitalization journey, having surpassed the December 2020 expectations of the Regulator.
- “There are no doubts that we have made some giant strides along this path. Beyond just meeting the requirements, we have seen the potentials and value this exercise brings and have positioned ourselves to take full advantage for value creation, both in the short and long term. AIICO will emerge stronger and with greater capacity to underwrite more risks.”
Why it matters
Despite surpassing the December 2020 deadline recapitalization target (phase I), this recent action will help strengthen the financial potentials of the firm and help to strategically position it to maximize future opportunities, creating enough stock buffers in the company’s treasury with a potential likelihood of increased paid-up capital in the future.
What you should know
- NAICOM had earlier issued a circular on December 30, 2019, referenced NAICOM/DPR/CIR/25-03/2019, which extended the deadline for the recapitalization of insurance firms to December 31, 2020.
- Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on business and households, NAICOM on June 3, 2020, via a circular referenced NAICOM/DPR/CIR/25-Q4/2020, further extended and segmented the recapitalization process into two phases and deadline of December 31, 2020 (50% of the minimum paid up for insurance and 60% for reinsurance) and a final deadline of September 31, 2020.
- AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria founded in 1963 with a special business focus on Life and health insurance, General insurance, and Investment management services.
- According to Investopedia, Authorized share capital also known as Authorized stock is the maximum number of stock units (shares) that a company is legally allowed to issue or offer based on its corporate charter. An increase to the Authorized share capital is only possible through shareholder’s approval. In addition, companies often hold back a portion of their authorized share capital for future financing needs.