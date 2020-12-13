Non-performing loans of banks dip by 3.5% – NBS Report 

The total volume of non-performing loan stock in banks decreased to N1.169 trillion in the third quarter of 2020, representing a 3.5% dip when compared to the second quarter value of N1.212 trillion.

This is contained in the Banking Sector Report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A non-performing loan (NPL) is a loan in which the borrower is in default and hasn’t made any scheduled payments of principal or interest for over a certain period of time.

According to the report, the General Commerce sector achieved the highest dip of 12.79% in the NPL, moving from N171.55 billion in Q2 2020 to N149.60 billion in Q3 2020, followed by the Oil and Gas sector that decreased to N238.26 billion in Q3 2020 from N268.79 billion in Q2 2020, a dip of 11.36%.

The highest surge in the NPL volume was contributed by the Transportation and Storage sector with 26.87%, with the NPL volume increasing to N46.99 billion in Q3 2020 from N37.04 billion in Q2 2020, followed by Power and Energy with 6.17%, moving from N30.81 billion in Q2 2020 to N32.71 billion in Q3 2020.

Other Key highlights

The NPL volume as at Q3 2020 increased by 6% (YoY) compared to what it was in Q3 2019

The Gross loan portfolio ( GLP) of the banks increased by 17% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 (YoY) and 3% compared to Q2 2020 ( QoQ )

The Specific provisions rose by 3% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 (YoY) and reduced by 0.8% compared to Q2 2020( QoQ )

What this means