Companies
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc forecasts N2.04 billion profit in Q1 2021
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc projects a 1.08% decline in profit for Q1 2021.
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has projected a marginal decline in Profit After Tax (PAT) to N2.04 billion for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 1.08% decline from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the firm’s recent earnings forecast sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is projected declined to N2.25 billion, +15.4% Q-o-Q.
- Gross premium written is projected to rise to N24.09 billion, +170% Q-o-Q.
- Reinsurance expense is projected to rise to N4.08 billion, +20.9% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium income is projected to rise to N9.9 billion, +22.6% Q-o-Q.
- Net underwriting income is projected to rise to N10.3 billion, + 22.2% Q-o-Q.
- Net claims expense is projected to rise to N6.82 billion, +64.7% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is projected to rise to N1.26 billion, +7.6% Q-o-Q.
- Employee benefit expense is projected to rise to N907.6 billion, +26.2% Q-o-Q.
What you should know
Recall that AXA Mansard Insurance Plc had earlier announced an increase in its authorized share capital from N5.25 billion to N18 billion, indicating a massive rise increase of 242.9%.
Bottom Line
The gains in the projected income components Q-o-Q such as; Gross Premium profit, Net underwriting income etc. are to be eroded by higher expenses components, such as an astronomic rise in net claims expense, employee benefits amongst others, leading to a fall in the projected profit.
Companies
Lasaco Assurance Plc forecasts N375.23 million profit in Q1 2021
Lasaco Assurance Plc has predicted a rise in its profit to N375.23 million for Q1 2021.
Lasaco Assurance Plc has projected a rise in its profit to N375.23 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 60% increase from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the firm’s recent earnings forecast sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Gross premium is expected to increase to N5.44 billion, +72.1% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is expected to decline to N112.5 million, -46.13% Q-o-Q.
- Underwriting expenses is expected to decline to N567.4 million, -6.4% Q-o-Q.
- Net claims paid is expected to decline to N652 million,-53.9% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium increased to N4.05 billion, +94.51% Q-o-Q.
Others
- Unearned premium is projected at N2.05 billion.
- Earned premium is projected at N2.0 billion
- Commission received is projected at N200 million.
- Management expenses is projected at N720.4 million.
What you should know
- A cursory look at the earnings forecast released by the firm for Q1 2021 showed that the Head Office will contribute highest to Gross Premium projections with N2.45 billion (45%), followed by FCT/ Northern region with N870.3 million, and the direct business segment with N761.6 million.
- The aforementioned segments make up the top three in terms of projected contributions to Gross Premium.
- Others include South-South Region (N380.8 million), South West (N108.8 million), Special project (N108.8 million) and Agency (N54 million).
Companies
Sterling Bank Plc forecasts N2.09 billion PAT in Q1 2021
Sterling Bank Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N2.09 billion for the first quarter of 2021.
Sterling Bank Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N2.09 billion for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), indicating a marginal increase of 7.1%, from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is projected to decline to N2.28billion, -3% Q-o-Q.
- Interest income is projected to decline to N28.03 billion, -4.1% Q-o-Q.
- Interest expenses is projected to decline to N10.3 billion, -23.7% Q-o-Q.
- Net operating income after credit impairment charges is projected to increase to N22.38 billion, +17.3% Q-o-Q.
- Operating expenses is projected to increase to N20.1 billion, +20.1% Q-o-Q.
Others
- Gross Earnings is projected at N34.94 billion.
- Taxation is projected at N182 million.
- Credit impairment charges are projected at N2.26 billion.
- Net cash generated from operating activities is projected at N11.7 billion.
- Net revenue from funds is projected at N17.7 billion.
Bottom line
The conservative outlook follows a series of not too impressive results posted by the firm, especially in the last nine (9) months as reported by Nairametrics.
Companies
Royal Exchange Plc forecasts N500.83 million PAT in Q1 2021
Royal Exchange has projected a 244% rise in its Profit After Tax for the first quarter of 2021.
Royal Exchange Plc has projected a rise in its Profit after Tax (PAT) to N500.83 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 244% increase from the figures recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, signed by the Chief Financial Officer of the firm, Olalekan Jayeola, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast of Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is projected at N736.5million, +244% Q-o-Q.
- Gross Written Premium is expected to hit N4.75 billion, +95% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium is projected to decline to N1.7 billion, -19.1% Q-o-Q.
- Fees and commission income is projected to decline to N141.2 million, -25% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is projected to increase to N475.51 million, +3.3% Q-o-Q.
- Total underwriting expenses is projected to decline to N1.3 billion, -40.5% Q-o-Q.
- Total underwriting profit is projected to increase to N567.4 million, +299.4% Q-o-Q.
- Total operating expenses is projected to decline to N494.1 million, -5.7% Q-o-Q.
Key assumptions
In preparing the forecast, some assumptions were made including;
- The premium income budget for the year is zero based.
- Reinsurance is projected at 27% of Gross Written Premium.
- Fees and Commission income was forecasted at 11% of reinsurance expense.
- Claims expense of N514Million is estimated not to exceed 30% of Net Premium Income.
- Underwriting expenses of N685Million is forecasted not to exceed 40% of Net Premium Income.
- Management expenses of N479million are estimated not to exceed 30% of Net Premium Income.
- The Inflation rate was projected at 14% as the worst case scenario.
- The exchange rate of N385 to a dollar was assumed.