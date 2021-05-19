AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA group, a global leader in insurance and asset management has won the PEOPLE FIRST ORGANISATION AWARD and the PEOPLE FIRST CEO AWARD, organized by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), the apex regulatory body for Human Resource Management practice in Nigeria.

This Award was run in collaboration with CIPMs global partner the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), a Chartered Body for Safety and Health Professionals worldwide. The Company competed with 30 other Companies operating in different sectors of the economy and was recognized for putting Employees first in the year 2020 even amidst the global pandemic.

The Company was represented at the Award Ceremony which took place in Abuja by the General Counsel & Human Resources Director Mrs. Omowunmi Adewusi and the Head of Rewards and Performance Management Mr. Adeyemi Aiyeola.

Speaking on the award, General Counsel & Human Resources Director Mrs. Omowunmi Adewusi said. At AXA Mansard, we consider our people our most valuable resource. Their comfort and wellbeing are therefore at the heart of everything we do.

This award belongs to each and every staff of AXA Mansard for the support demonstrated to one another, our partners, and the thousands of customers we served at the heat of the pandemic last year. It was only natural for us as a Company to make the extra effort and go the extra mile to ensure staff were safe and well catered for.” Worthy to note that the Company introduced several people-centered policies and initiatives such as Telemedicine Services and delivery of medications at homes of employees and Mental Health awareness and support programme. We also launched remote working pre-Covid, provided resources for free testing and treatment of Covid19 for staff, and increased 13th Month payout to all staff as a palliative amongst others.

Further commenting on the awards, Mrs. Adewusi said, our driving force behind people-centricity is our purpose which is to Act for human progress by protecting what matters. At AXA Mansard, we constantly put ourselves in our employees and this enables us to listen, think and innovate. We will continue to improve our policies and refine our service delivery to ensure we continuously meet the needs of our valued staff.

These Awards reaffirm AXA Mansards’ commitment to the Health, Safety, and Well-being of her staff her number one asset! Undoubtedly, AXA Mansard remains a great place to work.