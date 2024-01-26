AXA Mansard Insurance, a member of AXA, a global leader in insurance and asset management has extended its two promotional schemes, AXA Mansard Awoof Xtra and Double-Double Promo, till June 2024.

The company said the that decision to allow more Nigerians and its customers whose policies were still active last year could also benefit from the promo offerings.

The AXA Mansard Awoof Xtra and Double-Double are designed for the 3rd Party and Comprehensive motor insurance categories, respectively.

According to the company, when customers buy or renew their comprehensive insurance policy under the Double-Double scheme, such customers will get Free Fire Insurance for their home to the tune of the vehicle sum assured.

That is, if a customer insures his/her car with AXA Mansard fortwomillionairesa, for example, he/she will get free fire insurance for theirhometoo thee tuneeofftwoo millionairesa.

On the other hand, under the Awoof Xtra promo scheme, customers who buy or renew their 3rd Party Motor Insurance from AXA Mansard will also get gifts ranging from vouchers to phones, airtime, and other amazing prizes.

Speaking on the promo extension, the Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi, the objective of the promotions is to get more Nigerians to protect themselves and build resilience against uncertainties.

She said extending the promo period till mid-year would give more people the opportunity to enjoy the benefits and consequently contribute to the need for increased insurance penetration in the country.

According to her, “For us at AXA Mansard, we will continue to push the boundaries to find increased ways of getting more Nigerians to embrace the insurance culture. We are convinced that one way to drive insurance penetration in Nigeria is for more people to see insurance in action. Our citizens can’t see insurance in action when they don’t have insurance policies. So, we believe extending this promo will allow more Nigerians to try out insurance and know that it is as rewarding as any other financial service they are used to.

“We are very passionate about this and a cause that we have deliberately pursued with our regulators and other industry stakeholders. We have invested in it over the years, so extending the promo duration is to further show our unwavering commitment. It is in line with our purpose as a company, it is consistent with our value of customer first, and it fits very well for the economic realities of this time “, Adebisi explained.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, Kunle Ahmed, said that the two promotional schemes have again proven AXA Mansard’s unalloyed commitment to the growth of the insurance sector in Nigeria, explaining that the choice of motor and fire insurance as anchor products is very deliberate.

He said, “We understand that motor insurance is one insurance product that most Nigerians can relate to in terms of understanding. So, we see this as an opportunity to leverage that advantage to, on the one hand, get more people to insure their vehicles and, on the other hand, get more Nigerians to try out home insurance in the process. We believe that this initiative alongside others will help drive the level of penetration and will get more Nigerians to try out insurance and let them experience how it works by themselves”.

“We have invested heavily in insurance education over the years. We will continue to do that. But this year, we are taking that investment a step further by giving free fire insurance to cover the home of every customer who insures their vehicle comprehensively with us. You will agree with me that this is a considerable investment, but one that we are convinced must be done, and as a leader in this industry, we are committed to continuing this initiative “, Ahmed affirmed.