Business News
PenCom ratifies sale of AXA Mansard Pension Limited
The approval by PenCom is part of the statutory requirements for completing the formal transfer and sales of the subsidiary.
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has granted a ‘No Objection’ approval for the sale and transfer of AXA Mansard Pension Limited to Eustacia Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) owned by Verod Capital Management.
The information is contained in a third quarter report (Q3 2020) released by PenCom and seen by Nairametrics
What they are saying
A part of the Q3, 2020 report reads:
- “The Commission granted a ‘No Objection’ for Eustacia Limited, an SPV incorporated in Nigeria and wholly owned by Verod Capital Management Fund, to acquire 100% shareholding in AXA Mansard Pension Limited. The acquisition processes had since been concluded.”
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier in August 2020 reported that AXA Mansard Insurance Plc divested from its subsidiary, AXA Mansard Pension Limited, after agreeing to sell its stake to Eustacia Limited, a member of the Verod Group.
In the same vein, Nairametrics understands that the deal involves AXA Mansard Insurance Plc giving up its entire issued ordinary share capital comprising of 60% shareholding (2,067,672,000 shares) and 40% stake held by minority shareholder, translating to 1,378,4448,000 shares.
The approval by PenCom is one of the regulatory requirements in formalizing and completing the sale and transfer of shareholding in insurance companies.
Economy & Politics
Senate passes N13.5 trillion 2021 budget
The Nigerian Senate has agreed to pass the appropriation bill of N13.588 trillion.
The Nigerian Senate has agreed to pass the appropriation bill of N13.588 trillion, which is N505 billion higher than the proposed N13.082 trillion Buhari presented to the Senate in October for 2021 budget.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian Senate in a statement during plenary session on Monday.
Senator Barau Jibrin moved that the Senate receives and considers the report of the Committee on Appropriations of the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which was seconded by Senator Stella Oduah. She said:
- “Our infrastructure decay has been on the increase. I am very much impressed with the way and how this Budget has addressed our problems. I want to support and to urge my dear colleagues that we pass this budget.”
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said the Senate worked hard to “meet the deadline of passing the 2021 Budget before we go on Christmas break.”
The 2021 budget passed by the Senate is an increase of 31.9% from the approved N10.3 trillion FGN budget for 2020.
The parameters & fiscal assumptions underpinning the 2021 appropriation
- Benchmark oil price of 40 US Dollars per barrel.
- Daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day).
- Exchange rate of N379 per US Dollar.
- GDP growth projected at 3.0 percent.
- Inflation closing at 11.95 percent.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget of N13.08 trillion to the National Assembly in October.
- The Senate, on Wednesday, passed an executive communication from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act, from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
Hospitality & Travel
East and West Africa regions have most visa-open countries – AfDB Report
Africa Visa Openness Index Report 2020 states that the most visa-open countries are found in East and West Africa.
The countries in both East and West Africa regions have been found to be the most visa-open countries, as contained in the Africa Visa Openness Index Report 2020, recently published by African Development Bank (AfDB).
Africa Visa Openness Index measures which countries in Africa are facilitating travel for citizens of other countries and how.
According to the report,
- “Overall, the most visa-open countries are found in East and West Africa – these two regions accounted for 80 percent of the top 20 most visa-open African countries in 2020. Three countries – The Gambia, Seychelles, and Benin, now offer visa-free access to all African visitors.”
Key Highlights of the Report
- In 2020, Africans did not need a visa to travel to 26% of other African countries and could obtain a visa on arrival in 28% of African countries.
- Similarly, in 2020, Africans needed visas to travel to 46% of other African countries.
- Only 24 countries offer eVisas, reflecting 44% of the continent. This is quite low considering that eVisa can be quite a useful method for streamlining travel processes and facilitating visitor access. Importantly, eVisas can also speed up and secure entry for travellers as most countries respond to the changing travel climate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A lot of African countries need to be more open by, for example, offering visas on arrival for African visitors – only 28% of African countries do. Increased openness and integration are quite vital in developing regional tourism, though this disposition suffered a severe shock due to the pandemic, as most countries closed their borders and tightened their immigration protocols.
Bottom line
The AfCFTA would largely address the critical concerns as well as give the desired impetus for increased open borders and cross-country mobility for economic recovery, allowing Africans to travel, invest, and do business within the continent.
Corporate Press Releases
Fitch revises Coronation Merchant Bank’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDR rating at ‘B-’
The global rating agency has affirmed the Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b-’ and National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB (nga)’.
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Coronation Merchant Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B-’. The global rating agency has also affirmed the Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b-’ and National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB (nga)’.
According to Fitch Ratings, “Coronation Merchant Bank has good asset-quality, reporting zero impaired loans (IFRS 9 Stage3)/gross ratio as at end 9M20, which has also been the case since inception. CMB’s lending has continued to grow rapidly (up 45% yoy in 9M20), in line with high demand for imports and the diversification of the bank’s funding profile. The bank has not afforded any debt relief to its clients and has not applied regulatory forbearance on its loan classifications.
The Bank’s business model and risk management has held firm during the past few difficult quarters and has prevented asset-quality deterioration or pressure on its funding and liquidity. The Bank’s Long and Short-term IDRs are driven by its standalone credit profile as determined by its VR, which reflects Nigeria’s (B/Stable) challenging and volatile operating environment.”
Commenting on the revised outlook, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, stated that, “Earlier this year, we became the first Merchant Bank in Nigeria to be internationally rated. Our bold decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment was a reflection of our confidence in our franchise, our risk management culture and our commitment to delivering sustained value to our clients. The revised outlook from Fitch attests to the efficacy of our business strategy, and we will continue to build on this to deliver long term value for our clients.”
About Coronation Merchant Bank
Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.