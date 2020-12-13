Coronavirus
Covid-19: 18 Nigerian Army generals test positive to the disease
About 18 Nigerian Army generals have been reported to have tested positive for coronavirus disease,
About 18 Nigerian Army generals have been reported to have tested positive for coronavirus disease in the aftermath of the death of another Army general from the disease a few days ago.
The infected senior military officers were alleged to have been in contact with late Major General Olu Irefin who died from COVID-19 complications last week.
According to a report from Channels Television, the military sources disclosed that the affected senior army officers attended the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.
The late General Irefin was also said to have visited some of his colleagues at home before he attended the conference.
It was also reported that all the officers who attended the conference, their wives, and other members of their families that are staying with them, have been directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to go on isolation for a week.
As a follow up to some of these measures, it was reported that the venue of the aborted conference, the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Asokoro, has been decontaminated by health officials over the weekend.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that an Army general, Olu Irefin, was reported to have died from Covid-19 complications about 3 days ago
- He was said to have fallen ill at the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference last week, where he was a participant and was taken to the hospital.
- The late general, who was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Six Division of the Army in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was later confirmed positive for Covid-19 and was receiving treatment before he died.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 12th of December 2020, 617 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 72,757 confirmed cases.
On the 12th of December 2020, 617 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,012 samples across the country.
To date, 72,757 cases have been confirmed, 65,850 cases have been discharged and 1,194 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 838,333 tests have been carried out as of December 11th, 2020 compared to 833,755 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 12th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 72,757
- Total Number Discharged – 65,7520
- Total Deaths – 1,190
- Total Tests Carried out – 838,333
According to the NCDC, the 617 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (225), FCT (181), Kaduna (125), Adamawa (25), Nasarawa (20), Kano (12), Rivers (8), Edo (4), Ekiti (4), Bayelsa (3), Ogun (3), Plateau (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Delta (1) and Sokoto (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 24,839, followed by Abuja (8,338), Plateau (3,9971), Oyo (3,747), Kaduna (3,703), Rivers (3,116), Edo (2,726), Ogun (2,319), Kano (1,880), Delta (1,828), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,355), Kwara (1,226), Katsina (1,171), Gombe (1,047), Ebonyi (1,069), Osun (962), Abia (926), Bauchi (802), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 681 cases, Nasarawa (541), Benue (501), Bayelsa (466), Ekiti (391), Akwa Ibom (362), Jigawa (340), Adamawa (304), Niger (298), Anambra (290), Taraba (196), Sokoto (191), Kebbi (138), Yobe (108), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for Coronavirus.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for COVID-19.
This was revealed by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Abayomi, via his official Twitter handle.
Sanwo-Olu undergoes COVID-19 treatment
Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of #COVID19, a PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild pic.twitter.com/8JAWJG6DtV
— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) December 12, 2020
Abayomi tweeted,
- “Sanwo-Olu undergoes COVID-19 treatment. Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of #COVID-19, a PCR test performed yesterday, the 11th of December, has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue, typical of a mild case of #COVID-19.
- “Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.
- “Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and and we are confident that he will recover quickly and certified clear of the virus.”
The Commissioner used the opportunity to advise Lagosians to continue to adhere to the prescribed advisories, so as to protect themselves from contracting the virus. He said:
- “We are seeing slightly increasing number of #COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos, and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, and good hand washing practice.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the Governor had to go into isolation immediately, after he found out that one of his close aides had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
- Several public office holders, including State Governors and other political appointees, have tested positive to the Coronavirus within the last one year.
- Governors that have been infected by and recovered from the virus at different times include, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.
- Others are Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.
- Nigeria currently has 37,810 confirmed cases, with 805 deaths recorded so far. About 15,677 persons including several political appointees and State governors have fully recovered after receiving treatment.
- As at Friday, 12 December 2020, 72,140 cases have been confirmed, 65,712 cases have been discharged and 1,190 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- A total of 833,755 tests have been carried out as of December 11th, 2020 compared to 829,743 tests a day earlier.
Nigeria records all-time highest daily Covid-19 cases
This represents the highest ever number of daily covid cases recorded since the outbreak
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Friday, announced that 796 new confirmed covid-19 cases were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 72,140 confirmed cases and 1,190 deaths, year to date.
This represents the highest ever number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak. The last time Nigeria recorded a daily number of covid cases in this region was on the 1st of July 2020, when 790 cases and 13 deaths were recorded, followed by 779 cases recorded on 27th June 2020.
Second wave of the pandemic
The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 159.1% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 417 cases.
- Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it has grown by over 220% in December.
- Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is safe to say that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 11 days, Nigeria has recorded 4,583 new cases of the disease, which is only a little shy of the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
What you should know
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to the lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.
- The continuous surge in the number of daily cases has prompted the federal government to begin reopening of isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as at 30th December to 5,228 on Friday, representing over 68% increase in 11 days.
- The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.
- Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.
What the data says
Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with the highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 845,083 cases year to date.
- One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairametrics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.
- According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 833,755 as at 11th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (960.4 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).
- Notably in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 4,001 tests nationwide.
- This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.
What this means
A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.
- Affecting the nation’s recovery process from economic recession
- An already escalated inflation rate could only get worse.
- Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.
Upshot
The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.
