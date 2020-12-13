Covid-19: 18 Nigerian Army generals test positive to the disease

About 18 Nigerian Army generals have been reported to have tested positive for coronavirus disease in the aftermath of the death of another Army general from the disease a few days ago.

The infected senior military officers were alleged to have been in contact with late Major General Olu Irefin who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

According to a report from Channels Television, the military sources disclosed that the affected senior army officers attended the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

The late General Irefin was also said to have visited some of his colleagues at home before he attended the conference.

It was also reported that all the officers who attended the conference, their wives, and other members of their families that are staying with them, have been directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to go on isolation for a week.

As a follow up to some of these measures, it was reported that the venue of the aborted conference, the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Asokoro, has been decontaminated by health officials over the weekend.

