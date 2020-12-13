Exclusives
Mo’ Abudu: From recruitment consultant to queen of modern-day media
From a talk show host to a media giant and to one of Africa’s most successful filmmakers, Mo’ Abudu’s name always rings a bell in the society.
Mo Abudu, the founder of EbonyLife TV, has become quite a sensation for her outstanding media productions and several entertainment deals secured with international partners.
Described by CNN as “Africa’s Queen of Media who conquered the continent,” practically all her film productions have been major cinema hits, holding down records years after their production.
She oversees all five divisions of EbonyLife Media – EbonyLife TV, EbonyLife Films, EbonyLife ON, EbonyLife Studios, and EbonyLife Productions Limited (UK); and has been described by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman.”
This week’s Founders Profile focuses on Mosunmola Abudu, the woman who has successfully turned the tables and provided a platform to tell African stories to the world.
Early years, early stardom
Mosunmola was born on 11 September 1964 in London, the first of three girls born to her parents, and had much of her early years and education in London, even though her family roots are in Ondo town, Nigeria.
After losing her father at age 11, she worked her way through college. The situation got her off to an early career start and at age 19, she had already become the brand ambassador of AVON Cosmetics for the African market.
She later bagged an MA in Human Resources Development from the University of Westminster in London.
Bold move into uncertainty
Abudu worked as a Recruitment Consultant in 1987, but left the United Kingdom for Nigeria in 1992. She took up a prestigious job as the Head of Human Resources and Training at the Starform Group, ExxonMobil.
After almost a decade on the job, she quit to become an Entrepreneur, a move that her family frowned at.
“Scary thought at the time, but I knew instinctively that I wanted to do more. On reflection now, I understand why some friends and family were worried about my decision. I had a great job, was paid well, the sky was the limit and I walked away from it all,” Abudu recalled.
She joined the train of full-time entrepreneurs. In 2000, she started Vic Lawrence & Associates Limited (VLA), a privately-owned specialist HR development company, and shortly after, she developed an executive training centre at Protea Hotel Oakwood Park.
‘Mo’ moments
Four years into this, she started Moments with Mo, and broke her way into the media industry, without any prior experience as a Presenter.
The syndicated daily talk show covered topical issues from lifestyle, politics, culture, health, entertainment, tradition, music to inter-racial marriages, and it was an instant success.
The show attracted frontline personalities like former First lady and then U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Fashion designer, Diane von Furstenberg; Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka; President of Rwanda, Dr Paul Kagame.
Also, others like former Managing Director of IMF, Christine Lagarde; former Nigerian Presidents and Heads of State, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and General Ibrahim Babangida; African business mogul and philanthropist, Mr Mo Ibrahim, amongst others, graced the show.
“When I first approached DSTV with the proposition that Africa was ripe for its own Oprah Winfrey or Ellen DeGeneres show, I had already planned for a global TV channel opportunity.
“I explored channel possibilities with SKY in the UK and knew that I needed a big platform to project Africa in a different, more positive light. This was what incited me to start thinking of establishing Ebonylife TV and take African Stories to the world,” she explained.
Into the murky waters of film production
In 2013, Abudu took a step that would later earn her Forbes recognition as the “First African woman to launch a pan-African TV channel.”
She plunged all her investments and savings to launch Ebonylife Television, the first fully Nigerian-owned entertainment channel to be carried on the South African Pay TV platform – DSTV.
In several interviews, she said it was all about creating a more positive narrative around Africa and Ebonylife became the platform to achieve this.
Ebonylife TV acquired the rights to “Dynasty” and “Melrose Place” from CBS International and airs in more than 49 countries across Africa, as well as in the UK and the Caribbean. It has also been ranked among the top 25% of the most-watched channels on the DSTV platform.
“There are so many African stories that are yet to be told… Let’s take these stories to the world now, that’s the journey we’re on,” says Mo Abudu.
Achievements like a movie
From being Africa’s first global black entertainment and lifestyle network, Ebonylife went on to become a class act in film production.
Abudu has launched a string of series over the years including The Governor (about Nigeria’s first female State governor); Desperate Housewives Africa (based on Disney’s original series); Sons of the Caliphate (about the rivalry between rich and powerful families in Northern Nigeria); and Castle & Castle, Africa’s first premium legal series, amongst others.
In 2014, Mo Abudu took a deep-dive into filmmaking with Ebonylife Films, with several record-breaking movies.
One of her productions, Fifty, was acquired by Netflix in 2015. It starred Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ireti Doyle, Omoni Oboli, and Dakore Akande, and was Nigeria’s highest-grossing drama and number 1 film in 2015. It was also the only Nigerian film selected to screen at the 59th BFI London Film Festival.
In 2016, she was co-Executive Producer of The Wedding Party, a blockbuster movie directed by Kemi Adetiba, which broke the box office record of 2016. After it was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016, it became the highest-grossing title of all time at the Nigerian box office, before it was acquired by Netflix in 2017.
The sequel came in 2017, when Abudu was also co-Executive Producer of The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and featuring the original movie’s main cast. The sequel broke the records of the original movie in terms of domestic and international revenues, and became the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time.
The Royal Hibiscus Hotel was produced in 2017, directed by Ishaya Bako and featured many A-list actors. The movie made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, the only Nigerian selection and one of only three African features in the Contemporary World Cinema category.
Since the Toronto International Film Festival only beams its light on 48 of the best new films worldwide, it was an ace in the hole when the film festival described The Royal Hibiscus Hotel as a “Hidden Gem.” It was licensed by Amazon Prime in 2018 for audiences outside Africa.
Other productions by her include Chief Daddy, a star-studded film directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, which became the “Official Number 1 Nollywood film of 2018” and the third-highest grossing Nigerian film. It was acquired by Netflix in early 2019 after some weeks in the cinema.
Her most recent production, Oloture, is a feature film to expose the shady business of human trafficking in Nigeria, and the movie is set to create a whole new record at the box office by the end of the year.
The movie was directed by Kenneth Gyang and features Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Omowunmi Dada, Kemi “Lala” Akindoju, Wofai Fada, Bukola Oladipupo, Pearl Okorie, Ikechukwu Onanaku, David Jones David, Sambasa Nzeribe, and Omawumi Megbele.
Speaking about her interest in African stories, Abudu said, “I have said it time and time again, the continent (Africa) has remained creatively silent for centuries, our stories are never told. Meanwhile, there is too much of the same in global storytelling.
“The world wants more, and because we are now able to provide a variety of stories told against a backdrop never seen before, we now have a seat at the table. Our stories are being accepted because they are authentic and relevant. Of course, most recent is the clarion call for Black Lives Matter and Black Stories Matter.”
Recognitions
Abudu’s knowledge of Africa’s creative and entertainment industry makes her a highly sought-after resource and she has spoken at the Wharton School of Business, Cambridge University Judge School of Business, and Harvard University.
She received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) from Babcock University in 2014. In recognition of her outstanding services to broadcasting and enterprise in Nigeria, the University of Westminster also awarded Mo an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts in 2018.
Her name has made it into several recognition lists including the Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television in 2013 and 2017; and The Powerlist 2018, an annual list of the UK’s top 100 most influential people of African and Caribbean heritage.
She was appointed a Director of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the organization responsible for staging the world-famous International Emmy Awards. She was also nominated in 2018 to serve as a member of the Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity for Nigeria.
Abudu was one of four recipients awarded the 2019 Médailles d’Honneur in Cannes at the Marche International des Programmes de Television (MIPTV) in April 2019.
Ebonylife Sisterhood Awards
In September 2014, Abudu launched the Ebonylife Sisterhood Awards on her 50th birthday to “empower women to work together to accomplish great things, and seek to celebrate women who have excelled in laudable achievements.”
The event was themed – “Mo @ 50, Celebrating sisterhood,” with awardees recognized based on their demonstration of excellence, commitment, innovativeness, integrity, and national impact.
Deals and partnerships
In 2018, Sony Pictures Television (SPT) announced a three-year deal with EbonyLife TV, that would include co-production of The Dahomey Warriors, a series about the legendary Amazons who took on French colonialists in a 19th-century West African kingdom.
This deal marked a first-time collaboration between an American TV production studio and a Nigerian production company – a milestone in Nigeria’s film production.
A similar partnership came in January 2020, when American entertainment company, AMC Networks announced its partnership with EbonyLife to produce Nigeria 2099, an Afrofuturistic crime-drama.
In the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown, Ebonylife signed a multi-title deal with Netflix to create two original series – a film adaptation of “Death and the King’s Horseman,” a play by Nobel Prize winner, Wole Soyinka; and a series based on Lola Shoneyin’s best-selling debut novel, “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives,” along with multiple branded films.
It all started as a gamble
Ebonylife TV has taken another step towards independence after leaving the DSTV channel 165 in July 2020 for its own Ebonylife ON app platform. This will provide subscribers with unlimited access to contents and series on the app.
In December 2019, Abudu launched EbonyLife Place, a luxurious lifestyle and entertainment resort, with a boutique hotel, restaurants, 5 luxury cinema screens, an event hall and meeting rooms, in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.
“It all started as a gamble,” Mo says about her achievements. “I took a gamble, but I heard God whispering to me, ‘Mosunmola, go out there and live your dreams,’ and so I did.”
Seplat’s head office remains shut as court approaches Christmas recess
Seplat head office remains shut as the court is yet to vacate the order obtained by Access Bank.
The head office of Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has remained shut, a full week after it was sealed off on the back of a court order instituted by Access Bank Plc.
According to reliable sources, both parties appeared in court during the week, with Seplat seeking the court’s approval to vacate court orders. However, we understand their bid was unsuccessful, meaning that the company’s headquarters might remain closed during the Christmas season.
Sources from Seplat and Access Bank respectively confirmed to Nairametrics that they met in court during the week and that the case was adjourned till Monday 14th of December 2020.
Seplat informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week that it would fight to overturn the court injunction obtained by Seplat to seal off its offices, claiming that Access Bank had no proof that it guaranteed the loan on behalf of Cardinal Drilling Services.
Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, GM, Ext Affairs & Communications, told Nairametrics that Seplat never guaranteed the facility.
She said, “There should be a document to back such claim. We await the proof of such guarantee.”
When Nairametrics contacted Abdul Imoyo, the spokesperson Access Bank, on the development, he promised to get back to us after he had consulted the legal team of the bank.
Access Bank, however, claims that Seplat is a related party, insinuating that ABC Orjiakor, Chairman of Seplat, obtained the loan from Diamond Bank, using Cardinal Drilling Services as a smokescreen, as Seplat was to be the ultimate beneficiary of the service.
What you should know
Access Bank Plc has sealed off the corporate headquarters of Seplat Petroleum Development Company over a loan owed by Cardinal Drilling Services Limited, a drilling services company.
- The bank obtained an Ex-Parte order dated November 13th, 2020, to seal off the headquarters of Seplat, which prompted Seplat to announce that it would sue Access Bank in response.
- The move by Access Bank has triggered a corporate battle between the bank and Seplat, with the latter claiming that it is not an obligor of a loan to Access Bank.
- The Cardinal Drilling Services loan was originally obtained from Diamond Bank in 2012 and collapsed into Access Bank after their merger.
- Nairametrics detailed how Seplat got roped in here.
Seplat HQ shut till next year?
With their inability to get the court to vacate the order, Seplat risks being unable to access their office premises, at least till the new year, except it gets the court to vacate the order at the next sitting on Monday, 14th of December, 2020.
- The Federal High Court is expected to proceed on Christmas vacation for the year on December 22, 2020, and resume sitting on Monday, January 11, 2020.
Dangote Cement, MTN, Nigerian Breweries, 9 others raise N478.4 billion from commercial papers
Nigerian companies raised a sum of N478.4 billion through Commercial Paper issuances between January and September 2020.
Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, and nine others raised the sum of N478.4 billion from commercial paper issuances between January and September 2020.
This is according to information sourced from all the major bond listings published during the year and also contained in the Nairametrics Deals Book, a compendium of various deals carried out within the Nigerian corporate space.
- The year 2020 has been a precarious year for the economy due to the dual effects of Covid-19 and the crash in oil prices.
- Despite the larger economy reeling from the crsis, the corporate world has recorded a massive improvement in their ability to raise capital in the debt market.
- According to the report, 12 Nigerian companies raised the fund through Commercial Paper issuances from the capital market in nine months, despite the economic downturn experienced in Nigeria as a result of the Covid-19 induced lockdown and halt in most business activities.
What is driving the raise?
The major reason for the string of capital raise was due to the low interest rates attributable to risk free securities such as treasury bill, FGN bonds and CBN OMO bills.
- With interest rates low, corporates have rmoved to fill the gap by issuing debt securities at interest rates that are higher than risk free securities but affordable compared to previous times.
- It is no wonder some of the largest businesses in the country have tapped into the bind market to fill in the demand for fixed income debt securities.
- While some companies used the funds to finance working capital for others it was a useful bridge to ahead of long term capital once the Covid-19 Pandemic receedes.
Dangote Cement (N150 billion)
Africa’s largest cement manufacturer and the most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, issued series 15 and 16 of its commercial paper in May 2020 and another series 17 and 18 in September 2020, summing up to N150 billion.
- Series 15 and 16 had a tenor of 175 days and 266 days with a respective yield of 5% and 6%, while the issued amount was N34 billion and N66 billion under its N150 billion commercial paper issuance programme.
- Series 17 had a tenor of 177 days and an implied yield of 4%, while series 18 had a tenor of 268 days with a 5% implied yield. They have a maturity date of 4th March 2021 and 3rd June 2021 respectively.
- According to the cement giant, the capital raised was aimed at funding short-term working capital requirements, as well as general corporate purposes.
- It is also worth noting that Dangote Cement also announced the successful issuance of N100 billion series 1 fixed rate Senior Unsecured Bonds in April 2020, which is due for April 2025.
MTN Nigeria (N100 billion)
The second most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange completed the issuance of N100 billion commercial paper in June 2020.
- MTN Nigeria issued commercial papers in two series (series 1 & 2) with the intent of raising N50 billion, but due to the oversubscription of the offer, opted to raise the bar by making an issuance of N100 billion
- Series 1 had a tenor of 180 days and 270 days (CP2) with an effective yield of 4.9% for a N20 billion size (CP1) and 5.95% for an N80 billion size (CP 2) respectively. An issuance, which represents MTN Nigeria’s debut in the domestic debt capital market.
- According to MTN, the proceeds from the Commercial paper issuance was aimed at supporting the company’s working capital and general corporate purposes.
Nigerian Breweries (N93 billion)
The largest brewing company in Nigeria listed commercial papers over 7 series (series 5 – 11).
- Series 5 and 6 of the programme opened on the 3rd of February, 2020; Series 7 and 8 opened on 6th April, 2020; while Series 9 – 11 opened on 26th October, 2020.
- Series 5 had a tenor of 180 days, Series 6 (270 days) raising up to N45 billion, Series 7 (182 days), Series 8 (270 days), raising N48 billion, Series 9 (120 days), Series 10 (183 days); while Series 11 was for a tenor of 240 days with an undisclosed issue amount.
- The Company stated that the Commercial papers programme was aimed at supporting the Company’s cost management initiatives with the overall aim of reducing its cost of fund, which also serves as an additional source of funding for the Company.
Flour Mills of Nigeria (N30 billion)
The prominent food and agro-allied group announced the issuance of its series 13 & 14 N30 billion Commercial paper in April 2020, under its N100 billion Programme.
- According to information from the company’s disclosure released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), proceeds realized from the issuance was targeted at strengthening its balance sheet.
- Series 14 of the issuance had a tenor of 269 days with an implied yield of 7.75%; while its maturity date started at 21st January 2021. Breakdown of series 15 was not disclosed.
Union Bank (N20 billion)
- Union Bank announced in January, the issuance of N20 billion Series 3 and 4 of its Commercial Paper Programme with a respective 180 days and 268 days tenor.
- Meanwhile, information from FMDQ showed a greater amount of issuance as a total of N8.89 billion was issued in its third series, while the fourth series raised up to N17.39 billion.
- The disclosure stated that the fund was intended to provide the Bank with further working capital.
Others
- FCMB – N20 billion
- Sterling Bank – N15 billion
- Mixta Real Estate – N11.01 billion
- CardinalStone Partners – N7.1 billion
- Coronation Merchant Bank – N6.96 billion
- United Capital – N5.3 billion
- Guinness Nigeria – N5 billion
Nigeria capital market needs reforms for continued sustainable growth – CEO, EFG Hermes
Olubi chats with Nairametrics on the investment climate in Nigeria, the 2021 budget, Treasury bills yields, amongst others.
The recent rally witnessed in the Nigerian stock market has been driven mostly by increased liquidity from market activities of local investors amidst depressed yields in the fixed income space.
In an interview with Lilian Olubi, Chief Executive Officer, EFG Hermes Nigeria, she shared her views on the investment climate in Nigeria, the 2021 budget, and treasury bills yields, amongst others.
What growth trajectory do you predict for the Nigerian economy in 2021 after falling into recession?
We anticipate GDP growth to bounce to c.3.5% largely driven by the lower base in 2020, where we expect the economy to shrink by more than 4%. This should not be seen as a strong recovery but should be seen within the context of a bounce back from a sharp contraction. In our view, growth on a normalized trend is 1 to 2%.
Despite the disruption triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Agriculture, ICT and Financial Services sectors have remained resilient. What do you think is responsible for this and which sectors do you see driving growth in 2021?
Agriculture, globally and not only in Nigeria, has been quite immune from the impact of the pandemic, since cases have been generally low in rural areas and a lot of agricultural activities were not subject to restrictive measures.
Moreover, farmers needed to keep harvesting to supply the market with food products, for which demand did not drop during the lockdowns (if anything increased). The same goes for telecommunications, with significant uptick in data consumption as more people stayed at home due to the lockdown period.
Going into 2021, we think sectors like construction, trade, transportation, and manufacturing will lead the normalization trend, having been amongst the hardest hit this year.
The Federal Government has presented a budget estimate of 13 trillion with a historic deficit of N5 trillion. How realistic do you see the 2021 budget in line with the assumptions?
The budget assumptions appear quite realistic this year, especially with respect to oil prices and production. We are relatively more optimistic about the price trajectory though, leading us to expect marginally lower deficit than the government expects.
As an investment banking organization, on a year-on-year basis, what is your assessment of the investment climate in Nigeria on the back of COVID-19 and oil price disruptions?
The COVID and oil price shocks have hit the availability of foreign exchange in the market and this has had quite a negative impact on the country’s investment climate. COVID has not been as bad as it is in developed countries, but FX shortages have made business in Nigeria difficult, especially for portfolio investors who cannot get their money out of the country very easily.
Small businesses have also resorted to the parallel market to source FX at a significant premium to the official rate, resulting in rising inflation at a time when inflation globally is depressed with contracting demand and falling commodity prices.
The 3 months, 6 months, and 9 months treasury bills true yield traded at 0.0689%, -0.0369%, and -0.0920% respectively. This suggests investors are now willing to pay the government to keep their money for them. Do you see a possible summersault in this trend, and will there be major selloffs anytime soon on the equity market?
The freefall in yields witnessed over the past 12 months has been mostly driven by maturing OMOs that were recycled into Treasuries. With not much maturities remaining over the coming months, we think downward pressure on yields will recede and we could see a slight and limited bounce back next year. However, rates are likely to remain low given CBN’s easing stance and the bank’s willingness to drive credit growth.
What will be the outlook for the Nigerian fixed income market in 2021 in terms of the regulatory landscape and opportunities for investors?
With the above-stated view on the rate trend, we believe it portends a challenging situation for foreign portfolio investors, who in addition to the low yields are also dealing with FX shortages. For local investors, while the concern for negative real returns is apparent, it remains a market where they still have to hold most of their liquidity and this will continue as they anticipate new developments that would either boost the fixed income market while making some shift to equities and other asset classes.
In November (MTD), the Nigerian equity market was on a rally that triggered a circuit breaker on the NSE on Thursday 12th, what does this mean for the market’s outlook?
The rally has been mostly driven by increased liquidity from local investors choosing to invest in the market amidst depressed yields in the fixed income space. With much less liquidity increase anticipated in the coming months, we do not think that the rally will be sustained beyond the next couple of months. A sustained market rally would need more structural reforms, including adjustment to the FX market, fiscal reforms, and stabilizing inflation.
The official exchange rate has been adjusted by c.20% in 2020, do you see a further adjustment in 2021 and what should investors look out for?
Pressure for further adjustments still exist, but with the recent oil price recovery and prospects for more; we think it is more likely that FX rates would not see much change in 2021. The main risk remains a backtrack for oil prices for any reason.
From an investment perspective, what investment options would you advise investors (retail and institutions) to focus on in 2021?
We consider equities as the place to be amidst depressed fixed-income yields. Banks, for instance, have good chances to continue providing decent dividend yields, thereby compensating investors for the low-yield environment.
