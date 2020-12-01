Stock Market
GTBank retains N977 billion market capitalization at close of trade for November
GTBank Plc retains its market capitalization at N977 billion on the local bourse after crossing the N1 trillion mark.
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has retained its market capitalization of N977.12 billion on the local bourse, after crossing the N1 trillion mark amid renewed buying interests in November.
- At the close of trade yesterday, the last trading session in the month of November, the market capitalization of the bank stood at N977,115,150,236.80.
- The shares of the bank closed at N33.2 per share, with total shares outstanding is 29,431,179,224.
The drive behind these gains
Buying interests in the shares of the bank were renewed as a result of the long-term fundamental strength of the bank, its impressive financial results in the third quarter of 2020, as well as, the expectations of the bank’s transition into a Holding Company structure.
A structure that will enable the bank to look into other businesses outside its core business segment, such as payment, asset management, and pension fund administration, in a bid to boost the company’s intrinsic value and returns to shareholders.
This reality and expectation, coupled with the optimism from the Covid-19 vaccines and the bearish state of the money market in the month of November, triggered buying interests in the shares of the bank, as the market capitalization of the bank crossed the N1trillion mark in November.
However, widespread profit-taking and portfolio rotation by institutional investors on NSE, led to the retracement of the bank’s market capitalization to the tune of N977billion to close below the trillion-naira mark in November.
What you should know
At the start of 2020, the widespread pessimism over the performance of equities due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy and performance of equities in the global markets, which impacted the Nigerian Stock Exchange, triggered a huge sell-off on the local bourse in the month of March.
This development affected the valuation of companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as their share prices declined markedly.
- During this period the share price of GT Bank plummeted, owing to the huge sell-offs by investors on the NSE.
- The market capitalization of the bank fell below N660 billion in March 2020 as a result.
- Market capitalization is the aggregate valuation of a company, based on its current share price and the total number of outstanding stocks.
- Market capitalization tells how much investors value a company, and gives an idea of what a company is worth on the stock exchange, as well as investors’ perception of a company’s future prospects.
Market Views
U.S biggest listed companies post best monthly gains since January 1987
The Dow jumped 11.8% in November, posting its best one-month gain since January 1987. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged by 10.8% and 11.8%, respectively
U.S biggest listed companies were all fired up in the month of November, as they posted incredible gains, amid three promising Covid-19 vaccines presently in play.
This triggered investors buying pressure in the world’s largest and most liquid equity market.
- The Dow jumped 11.8% in November, posting its best one-month gain since January 1987.
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged by 10.8% and 11.8% respectively, for their strongest monthly advances since April.
What this means
November gains are coming amid a slew of positive COVID-19 vaccine news, which lifted the broader market sentiments up and sparked a surge of blue-chip brands that include Apple, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Intel, IBM, Google, Chevron, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Amgen, Boeing, Visa, Walmart, and Walt Disney.
- The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) rallied 13.4% for the month and outpaced its growth counterpart, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), by 3 more percentage points.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, advised stock traders to be wary of recent data showing a plunge seen in Dallas Fed November Manufacturing activity data, following the Chicago PMI miss earlier on Monday.
“The Dallas Fed miss was consistent through most of the sub-indices, with new orders falling to 7.2 from 19.9, though the number of employees increased to 11.7 from 8.7. Prices paid rose to 35.0 from 29.4, while prices received fell to 4.7 from 6.8, indicating potential margin pressure.
“However, even worse for these firms are the year-on-year comparisons, it seems. It is usually in these last couple of months where many retailers make their annual profit.
“The weakness of data outside of Asia highlights lockdowns (forced or self-imposed) have begun to affect. Simultaneously, early reports suggest Black Friday may have been underwhelming — even taking into account online activity, one of the new ‘norms’ of 2020.”
What you should know
The Dow Jones or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a popularly known stock market index that measures the stock performance of the 30 biggest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
What to expect
In the coming days, global investors are anticipating an even stronger 2021 profit outlook possibly coupled with a quick inoculation-driven economic recovery at least for the mid-term.
Financial Services
Fidelity Bank MD/CEO purchases 5 million additional shares worth N12.97 million
The MD/CEO Designate of Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc has purchased an additional five million units of the bank’s shares.
The Managing Director/CEO Designate of Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has purchased an additional five million units of the bank’s shares totalling N12.97million.
This is according to a notification, signed by the bank’s Secretary, Mr. Ezinwa Unuigboje, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market yesterday, as seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know
The breakdown of the disclosure showed that the transaction took place in five tranches with an average share price of N2.56.
- First tranche: 260,190 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.52 each, amounting to N655,678.8
- Second tranche: 400,000 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.55 each, amounting to N1.02million.
- Third tranche: 130,000 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.58 each, amounting to N335,400.
- Fourth tranche: 2,870,000 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.60, amounting to N7.46million.
- Fifth tranche: 1,339,810 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.56, amounting to N3.43million.
In summary, the total transactions incurred by the MD in buying 5 million additional shares grossed N12.97million.
What this means
The recent corporate action indicates growing optimism in the bank’s future and potentials, which could be a pull factor to other investors.
Stock Market
NSE announces the migration of four companies to the NSE Growth Board
The NSE has announced the migration of four qualified companies from the ASeM to the NSE Growth Board.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced the migration of four qualified companies from the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) to the NSE Growth Board.
According to the tweet via the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the companies migrated after being carefully reviewed in line with the listing requirements of the Growth Board and have demonstrated adherence to high corporate governance standards.
As a way of confirmation, the migration was commemorated with a virtual closing gong, spearheaded by the chairmen of the concerned companies.
What you should know
- The four firms that migrated are: Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Plc, McNichols Plc, and The Initiates Plc.
- The migration was officially announced by the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema said:
“I am pleased to welcome you all to this migration ceremony. Today’s event has been designed to recognize 4 companies that have satisfied the requirements for migration from the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) to the #NSEGrowthBoard.
“Upon careful evaluation of applications received from eligible ASeM companies, the National Council & Management of NSE approved the migration of Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Plc, McNichols Plc and The Initiates Plc.
“The #NSEGrowthBoard also provides visibility for listed growth companies, with the creation of a Growth Board Index and the inclusion to the NSE All Share Index.
“I applaud the boards and management of these 4 companies on their successful migration and I urge you not to relent in your efforts to sustain the high level of corporate governance that has brought you thus far.
“I must also thank our strategic business partners & value-added service providers for their commitment to deepening the capital market. Our partnership affords listed companies a competitive edge, while stimulating investors’ interest.
“We believe that the inclusion of these companies on the All Share Index and the Growth Board Index of the NSE will provide increased visibility that will attract global investors.”
What this means
The migration to the NSEGrowthBoard provides visibility for listed growth companies, with the creation of a Growth Board Index and the inclusion to the NSE All Share Index
In addition, the firm will also have access to a suite of value-added services that will provide a competitive edge beyond access to capital.