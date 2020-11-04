Stock Market
GTBank keeps Nigerian stocks up
Nigerian bourse ended Wednesday trading session on a slightly bullish note.
The All Share Index gained by +0.03% at the close of today’s session. Year to date return and market capitalization settled at 14.53% and 16.06 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 286.4 million units of shares, valued at N3.09billion exchanged hands in 2,889 deals.
- ACCESS BANK was the most traded shares by volume and value at 145 million units and N1.16billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was positive with 12 gainers against 11 losers. FCMB (+5.17%) led the gainers today, while JBERGER (-2.57%) topped the laggards.
- NSE Insurance Index: Up by +1.04%, on price appreciation in CHIPLC (+8.82%) and AIICO (+4.82%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Advanced by 0.35%, on buy interest in JAPAULOIL (+4.35%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained +0.05%, price appreciation in DANGSUGAR (+0.65%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Improved slightly by +0.03%, on the back of gains in CAP (+3.14%) and WAPCO (+0.27%).
- NSE Banking Index: Finished flat.
Top gainers
- FCMB up 5.17% to close at N3.05
- CAVERTON up 3.68% to close at N1.97
- CAP up 3.14% to close at N23
- DANGSUGAR up 0.65% to close at N15.5
- GUARANTY up 0.31% to close at N32.1
Top Losers
- JBERGER down 2.57% to close at N17.05
- GLAXOSMITH down 1.67% to close atN5.9
- ETI down 0.96%to close at N5.15
- UBN down 0.90% to close at N5.5
- FBNH down 0.79% to close at N6.3
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended its third trading session for the week positive. The All Share Index continued to attract a significant amount of buying pressure across the market spectrum, taking into consideration it remains one of the most profitable indexes to trade globally.
- Buying pressure in GTBank and Dangote Sugar kept the bulls in play, as the market capitalization edged above N16 trillion.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a registered Stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, on the bias that some Nigerian Stocks are parabolic in nature.
Market Views
Nigerian Stock Index ranked 3rd best performing index in the world
Nigerian Stock Index YTD performance improved to stand at 13.43%.
Investors in the Nigerian Stock market are surely having good return amid prevailing macro disrupting global financial market
What we know: Data retrieved from Bloomberg terminal revealed that the Nigerian Stock Index ranked third globally with respect to stock index performances. Consequently, the YTD performance improved to stand at 13.43%.
Just in the month of October alone, investors made a gain of about N1.934 trillion as the Nigerian bourse recorded its best monthly gain since 2018.
Emmanuel Orji, an Emerging market/Fixed income trader in a phone chat to Nairametrics, gave detailed insights into why it seems the Nigerian Stock Market is receiving a significant amount of cash flows in relation to low yields prevailing in the Nigerian debt market;
“It’s no surprise seeing the Nigerian equities market among the top three best performing index year to date after the outlier performance we had in October.
“The NSEASI was up 13.79% MTD in October, its biggest monthly gain since January 2018, which was largely driven by the robust system liquidity coupled with low yields at the fixed income space.
“Aside from the massive liquidity inflow in October (c.NGN1.7 trillion from OMO maturity repayment and coupon payment), the reduced supply at the October Bond auction coupled with the closing rate of 0.98% (1-yr paper) at the NTB auction further strengthen the bullish momentum,” Orji said.
Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics also spoke on key macros boosting the sub-Saharan Stock Exchange.
Keripe said, “Nigeria now ranks as the third best-performing stock market in the world out of a basket of 93 indices tracked by Bloomberg. This performance is majorly driven by local investors given the low yield environment and the continued, albeit slow-paced, and uneven rebound in economic activities which has bolstered the third-quarter earnings of major Corporates on the NSE.
“This performance is remarkable in the context of rising concerns over a second wave COVID-19 and prospects of a weaker external position for the Nigerian economy.
“It is interesting to see that stock prices have recovered to the pre-COVID-19 levels within a short duration while external conditions remain fragile.
“The CBN is yet out of the FX conundrum and lower-for-long oil prices remain a key concern.
“We expect strong Naira liquidity to keep fueling equities, even as an additional 1% allocation from the PFAs can lift stocks higher. However, we note that the market may be heating up ahead of a strong rebound in the general economy.”
The bottom line: The low yield environment and other market conditions prevailing in the Nigerian economy had triggered significant buying interest in Nigerian Stocks at record levels despite the seeming disconnection with strengthened geopolitical uncertainty and the resurging COVID-19 virus.
World’s Biggest IPO suspended
Ant Group’s world record-setting IPO scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai has been suspended.
Ant Group’s world record-setting IPO, scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai, has been suspended, according to a report credited to CNBC news.
What we know
Both exchanges, located in Hong Kong and Shanghai, issued statements to this effect. Alibaba, which has a majority stake of about 33% in Ant Group, saw its shares fall; it lost more than 5% in U.S. premarket trading.
Ant Group’s controller, Jack Ma, Executive Chairman, Eric Jing, and CEO, Simon Hu, were scrutinized by regulators in China, according to a statement seen from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
On Tuesday, the Shanghai Stock Exchange referred to the investigation, while explaining why it suspended the IPO.
Ant stated, “significant issues such as the changes in financial technology regulatory environment,” according to a CNBC translation of the statement from Mandarin.
“These issues may result in your company not meeting the conditions for listing or meeting the information disclosure requirements.”
What they are saying
A spokesperson for Ant Group apologised for the delay of its initial public offering and further disclosed that the Group was working through regulatory concerns with the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.
“Ant Group sincerely apologizes to you for any inconvenience caused by this development,” the statement read. “We will properly handle the follow-up matters in accordance with applicable regulations of the two stock exchanges. We will overcome the challenges and live up to the trust in the principles of stable innovation; embrace of regulation; service to the real economy; and win-win cooperation.”
What you should know
Recall that Nairametrics broke the news about a week ago on the world’s payment juggernaut, Ant Group, hoping to raise $34.5 billion in its dual initial public offering (IPO) after setting the price for its shares, making it the biggest listing of all in modern history.
- The Chinese financial powerhouse had earlier disclosed that it would divide its stock issuance equally across Chinese major stock exchanges, which include Shanghai and Hong Kong, issuing 1.67 billion new shares at each of those exchanges.
- Ant Group’s Shanghai-listed shares were to be quoted at 68.8 yuan each. The issuing of 1.67 billion shares would raise 114.94 billion yuan or $17.23 billion.
- The Hong Kong-listed shares were priced at 80 Hong Kong dollars each, raising 133.65 billion Hong Kong dollars or $17.24 billion.
- The listing was to produce a return of at least $34.5 billion based on possible demand.
U.S stock futures up, Trump wins Florida
U.S 30 Futures and U.S 50 Futures were down by over 0.50% at the early hours on Wednesday.
U.S. stock market futures dropped lower in the early hours of Wednesday, as voting projections indicate that President Donald Trump won Florida in the latest count seen by Nairametrics.
Investors are hoping to avoid a prolonged process that could strengthen geopolitical concerns.
The U.S 30 Futures and U.S 50 Futures were up by over 0.50% in the early hours of Wednesday.
President Trump is leading, in the Florida voting returns, but his contest in the Sunshine State against Democratic candidate Joe Biden still remains tight.
As at 9:10 p.m. ET, President Trump was leading with 51% of the votes tallied so far, compared to 48% for Biden, the former vice president.
Florida has 29 Electoral College votes. Polling averages had indicated a tight presidential race. Trump won Florida by 1.2% in 2016.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden appeared to be unable to take North Carolina, with President Donald Trump holding a lead in that state, according to NBC News. However, Biden was leading in Arizona, although NBC News said it was too early to call the state. Key swing states Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania could take days to determine.