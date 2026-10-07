Investors lose N110.16 billion as NGX market cap drops to N162.39 trillion

Equity investors on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) lost N110.16 billion in single day, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, as market capitalisation dropped to N162.39 trillion.

Equity investors on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) lost N110.16 billion in single day, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, as market capitalisation dropped to N162.39 trillion.

The contraction extends a six-consecutive-day retreat on the exchange, even as overall trading activity remained resilient, with 446.91 million shares exchanged across 38,808 deals.

Total equities market capitalisation closed at N162.39 trillion, representing a 0.07% drop from Tuesday’s closing valuation of N162.495 trillion.

Mirroring the drop in market capitalization, the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) shed 176.75 points (0.07%) to settle at 250,096.75 points, down from 250,273.50 points in the previous session.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 250,096.75 points, down 0.07% from 250,273.50 points

Market capitalisation: N162.39 trillion, down 0.07% from N162.495 trillion

Market value lost: N110.16 billion

Trading volume: 446.91 million shares, down 22.83% from 579.17 million shares

Total deals: 38,808 deals, down 5.30% from 40,979 deals

Top 5 gainers

Tripple Gee and Company Plc (TRIPPLEG): Up 9.96% to N3.09 from N2.81

Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc (CMFC): Up 9.86% to N4.01 from N3.65

Champion Breweries Plc (CHAMPION): Up 9.50% to N10.95 from N10.00

Coronation Insurance Plc (WAPIC): Up 9.24% to N2.60 from N2.38

Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc (MULTITREX): Up 8.33% to N0.39 from N0.36

Top 5 losers

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc (THOMASWY): Down 9.74% to N2.41 from N2.67

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (SOVRENINS): Down 7.60% to N2.31 from N2.50

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank Plc (LIVINGTRUST): Down 7.25% to N3.20 from N3.45

Neimeth Int’l Pharmaceuticals Plc (NEIMETH): Down 4.61% to N7.25 from N7.60

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc (VERITASKAP): Down 4.42% to N1.08 from N1.13

Driving the numbers

Financial institutions served as the central hub of liquidity, generating 181.69 million shares traded on the Main Board and 85.34 million shares on the Premium Board.

High trading volumes in Zenith Bank, Critical Minerals Financing Corp, Access Holdings and Sovereign Trust Insurance showed that investor activity remained concentrated in actively traded financial stocks despite the broader market decline.

High trading volumes in Zenith Bank Plc (34.90 million shares), Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc (32.76 million shares), Access Holdings Plc (25.28 million shares), and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (24.37 million shares), showed that investor activity remained concentrated in actively traded financial stocks despite the broader market decline.

Sectoral weakness was particularly evident as the NGX Banking Index fell 0.36%, Consumer Goods dropped 0.08%, and Oil & Gas lost 0.09%, weighed down by losses in prominent stocks such as Oando Plc (-3.23%), Wema Bank Plc (-3.02%), Transnational Corporation Plc (-2.67%), Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (-2.14%), United Bank for Africa Plc (-1.22%), and Access Holdings Plc (-0.99%).

Conversely, the trading volume of 446.91 million shares across 38,808 deals was driven by heavy liquidity concentration within the Financial Services sector. Trading momentum remained concentrated across market boards, with the Main Board accounting for 325.56 million shares in 24,440 deals and the Premium Board generating 90.61 million shares across 11,580 deals.

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance across the exchange was largely muted driven by profit-taking in major banking, energy, and consumer goods stocks.

The NGX Banking Index experienced the steepest decline among main sector gauges, dropping 0.36% from 2,653.93 points to 2,644.49 points.

This contraction was led by price pullbacks in Wema Bank Plc (-3.02% to N30.55), Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (-1.47% to N67.00), United Bank for Africa Plc (-1.22% to N44.50), Access Holdings Plc (-0.99% to N30.00), and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (-0.75% to N131.50), which overshadowed modest gains in Zenith Bank Plc (+0.22% to N135.80) and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (+1.11% to N163.90).

Similarly, the NGX Oil/Gas Index slid 0.09% from 6,243.33 points to 6,237.88 points, weighed down by Oando Plc (-3.23% to N33.00) while Seplat Energy Plc held flat at N16,000.10.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index also closed 0.08% lower at 4,023.60 points (down from 4,026.81), as selloffs in Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (-2.14% to N68.50) and PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc (-1.00% to N69.00) offset positive momentum in individual consumer names.

In contrast, insurance and industrial goods demonstrated resilience, preventing broader sectoral losses across the exchange.

The NGX Insurance Index bucked the downward trend by advancing slightly from 1,093.41 points to 1,093.69 points, supported by strong gains in Coronation Insurance Plc (+9.24% to N2.60), Guinea Insurance Plc (+6.85% to N0.78), and Regency Alliance Insurance Plc (+2.78% to N0.74), which absorbed a steep decline in Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (-7.60% to N2.31).

Meanwhile, the NGX Industrial Index remained virtually unchanged, edging up from 10,440.61 points to 10,440.80 points, anchored by price stability in Dangote Cement Plc (N1,066.70) and BUA Cement Plc (N297.00), alongside price appreciation in Cutix Plc (+2.09% to N2.44) and Tripple Gee and Company Plc (+9.96% to N3.09).

Outside of index heavyweights, selective buying boosted individual consumer stocks such as Champion Breweries Plc (+9.50% to N10.95), Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc (+8.33% to N0.39), and Cadbury Nigeria Plc (+2.93% to N59.70).

Across board-level metrics, the NGX Main-Board Index dropped 0.11% to 10,851.32 points; the NGX Premium Index slipped to 31,511.96 points, and the NGX Growth Index shed 0.74% to finish at 26,917.70 points.