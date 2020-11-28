Fidelity Bank notifies stakeholders on 2020 financial statement audit

In compliance with its corporate governance practice, Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc has notified investors, the general public, and other relevant stakeholders of the commencement of its 2020 Annual Financial Statement audit.

This was announced through a notification signed by the bank’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.

What they are saying: A part of the recently released press statement reads thus: “This is to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) and the general public that the audit of Fidelity Bank Plc’s (the Bank) 2020 Annual Financial statements has commenced in line with the Bank’s corporate governance practice.”

What you should know: In lieu of the already outlined facts, the bank further posited that the trading window of its shares would be closed to all insiders from December 1, 2020, until 24 hours after the release of the bank’s audited statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

What to expect: The bank, through its press release, revealed that upon the completion of the audit, the financial statements would be forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria for approval, and subsequently published in accordance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Rule Book and other relevant laws.

Hence, the bank expects to publish its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, on or before March 31, 2021.