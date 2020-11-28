Financial Services
Fidelity Bank notifies stakeholders on 2020 financial statement audit
Fidelity Bank has notified investors, the general public, and stakeholders of the commencement of its 2020 Annual Financial Statement audit.
In compliance with its corporate governance practice, Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc has notified investors, the general public, and other relevant stakeholders of the commencement of its 2020 Annual Financial Statement audit.
This was announced through a notification signed by the bank’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
What they are saying: A part of the recently released press statement reads thus: “This is to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) and the general public that the audit of Fidelity Bank Plc’s (the Bank) 2020 Annual Financial statements has commenced in line with the Bank’s corporate governance practice.”
What you should know: In lieu of the already outlined facts, the bank further posited that the trading window of its shares would be closed to all insiders from December 1, 2020, until 24 hours after the release of the bank’s audited statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
What to expect: The bank, through its press release, revealed that upon the completion of the audit, the financial statements would be forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria for approval, and subsequently published in accordance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Rule Book and other relevant laws.
Hence, the bank expects to publish its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, on or before March 31, 2021.
Financial Services
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc establishes its wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the establishment of its wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (“Stanbic IBTC” or “the Company”) announced that it has obtained all required Regulatory Approvals, in a bid to complement and diversify its range of product offerings.
This includes a license from the National Insurance Commission to establish a wholly-owned Life Insurance subsidiary to be referred to as Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited (“SIIL”).
The notification was revealed today through a press release, signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Chidi Okezie, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
What you should know
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, is a full-service financial services group with major business focus on three pillars – Corporate and Investment Banking, Personal and Business Banking, and Wealth Management.
Standard Bank Group is the largest African financial institution by assets. It is rooted in Africa with strategic representation in 21 countries on the African continent.
The largest shareholder of the Group is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, with a 20.1% shareholding.
Why this matters
The recent corporate action by the bank is aimed towards diversifying the service offerings by the bank and advancing its frontiers as A leading end-to-end financial solutions provider in Nigeria.
In lieu of this, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited aims to provide insurance for financially included individuals and become the preferred insurer in the Life Insurance Business.
Financial Services
NAICOM issues operational licences to 6 insurance firms and 1 reinsurer
Six new insurance firms and one reinsurance company have been issued operational licenses by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has issued operational licenses to six new insurance firms and one reinsurer.
This was disclosed by the NAICOM boss, Mr. Sunday Thomas, while handing over operational licenses to the five firms at the NAICOM Head Office in Abuja today.
The new firms are Heirs Insurance Limited (General); Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Heirs Life Assurance Limited; Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Limited; and FBS Reinsurance Limited, Salam Takaful, and Cornerstone Insurance Co. Limited.
According to Mr. Thomas, “The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) received applications from the under listed companies for registration as Insurance and Reinsurance Companies to transact insurance and reinsurance business in Nigeria. In fulfilment of the statutory provisions of extant laws for the registration/licensing of insurance Companies, the general public is hereby informed that the Commission has commenced the process of registering the companies.”
What you should know
Heirs Insurance Limited (General) has Mr. Olaniyi Stephen Onifade as its Managing Director; Mr. Akinjide Orimolade, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Mr. Abah Okoriko, Heirs Life Assurance Limited; and Mrs. Fumilayo Abimbola Omo, Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Limited.
FBS Reinsurance Limited is to be led by the former Commissioner of Insurance, Fola Daniel, along with other seasoned professionals from the brokerage and underwriting units of the industry like Bala Zakariyau, the former Managing Director of Niger Insurance, Ahmed Olaniyi Salawu of the Standard Insurance Consultants, and Wole Oshin of the Custodian Investment Plc.
Takaful Insurance is based on sharia or Islamic religious law, which explains how individuals are responsible for the protection of one another. Takaful Insurance policies cover health, life, and general insurance needs. It is introduced as an alternative to those in the commercial insurance industry, which is believed to go against Islamic restrictions on interest, gambling, and uncertainty principles – all of which are outlawed in sharia.
Financial Services
Era of backlog of unsettled claims is over – NAICOM boss
NAICOM has stated that it will monitor and sanction insurance companies who fail to settle claims as at when due.
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is out to seriously sanction any insurance companies with huge unsettled claims.
This disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, at the on-going 2020 Insurance Directors’ Conference, jointly organized by NAICOM and the College of Insurance & Financial Management (CIFM), held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.
READ: EFCC gives reason for unspent N4 billion in 2020 budget
Mr. Thomas reiterated the need for the operators, post-pandemic, to appropriately strengthen their human and financial capital for effective participation in big-ticket risks to take advantage of the obvious gains of the domestication policy in the Nigeria Content Development Act 2010.
In his words, Mr. Thomas stated, “More businesses especially in the oil and gas and the Aviation sectors are now being reinsured abroad. Of more concern is the declining participation of life companies in the annuity business, which is the emerging business for our industry.
READ: SEC issues pre-notice on cancellation of certificates of 157 inactive CMOs
“These are the areas where the industry can impose itself on the economy through the control of funds for national development. The industry must invest handsomely in technology, one of our key drivers for developing the market.
“The Institutions should be prepared to digitalize their processes, procedures, and systems, in order to make their operations seamless and real-time. The Commission is investing heavily in automating its processes and expects nothing less from the insurance institutions. An industry Information Technology Guideline has been issued for the operators and the Commission requires your support and cooperation for effective compliance.”
(READ MORE: FG seeking FDI to develop Special Economic Zones – Trade Minister)
Why this matters
Prompt settlement of claims should be a top priority for the insurance operators in achieving an excellent and responsive customer service experience. Settlement of claims has been a serious nightmare for quite a number of customers, resulting to the abysmally low insurance culture in Nigeria.
READ: Fidelity Bank Plc must cover the chink in its curtains to keep rising
Customers are more likely to patronize the insurance companies that are prompt in claims settlement and by extension improve the industry penetration in the market.