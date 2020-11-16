Financial Services
Insurance companies plead for extension of December 31, 2020 recapitalization deadline
Insurance companies have appealed to NAICOM to extend the deadline for recapitalization as directed by the regulator.
Insurance operators are clamouring for the extension of the recapitalization deadline to December 31, 2020 from September 30, 2021.
They also want waived, the first phase of its segmented recapitalization for the insurance and reinsurance companies scheduled to end December 31, 2020, as directed by the regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
The reasons given by the operators for the extension of the deadline are proximately related to the huge impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protests on their insurance businesses.
Thus, they require enough time to fully settle back to their businesses to be able to pursue more aggressive recapitalization agenda to meet the commission’s set objectives by 31 December, 2020.
The insurance companies are as well pleading with NAICOM to jettison the phase by phase segmentation of the exercise – with the first phase billed to elapse on December 31, 2020.
This plea was made during a meeting of the Chief Executives of all the insurance companies with the Commissioner for insurance at the industry’s professional forum in Abeokuta, Ogun State recently.
The operators are more concerned and agitated, as it relates to meeting certain thresholds by 31 December 2020, and failing to meet them would make the commission restrict the scope of business insurance and reinsurance companies they can transact.
In consideration of the economic realities, a number of the operators are even appealing to the commission to waive/step down the December 2020 deadline, to have ample time to rejig and revamp their businesses.
What you should know
- Life and general insurance companies were asked to shore up their existing minimum paid-up capital from N2bn and N3bn to N4bn and N5bn respectively by the end of December 2020, and meet the final minimum paid-up capital requirements of N8bn and N10bn respectively by the end of September 2021.
- Composite companies and reinsurance firms were asked to shore up from existing minimum paid-up capital of N5bn and N10bn to N9bn and N12bn by end of December 2020 and to N18bn and N20bn respectively by the end of September 2021.
- NAICOM extended the deadline for insurance and reinsurance companies to meet its new capital requirements to September 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020.
- NAICOM also mandated that 50 per cent of the minimum paid-up capital for insurance and 60 per cent for reinsurance must be met by 31 December 2020.
- NAICOM stated that insurance companies that failed to satisfy the required minimum paid-up capital by December 31, 2020 may be restricted on the scope of business they would transact.
- Nairametrics had reported that some insurance companies have been struggling to meet these requirements. There were also wide-spread speculations over possible mergers/acquisitions in the insurance sector.
Federal High Court directs meeting to consider the transfer of GTBank into a Holding Company
A Federal High Court has directed that a meeting of the holders of GTBank Plc, be convened to consider the transfer of the bank to a holding company.
The Board of Directors and management of Guaranty Trust Bank has disclosed that the Federal High Court of Nigeria on November 6, 2020, directed that a meeting of the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of GTBank Plc, be convened on December 4, 2020 for the purpose of considering the transfer of the bank to a holding company.
This information was conveyed through a Notice of Court-Ordered Meeting by the bank, and published on the website of the NSE. It was signed by the bank’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and the Nigerian legal counsel to the bank, Aluko & Oyebode.
According to the information contained in the disclosure, the court-ordered meeting of the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc to be convened for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, approving, with or without modification, a Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to Section 715 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 between the bank and the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the bank.
The meeting will be held at the Oriental Hotel, 3, Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, at 10:00 a.m. or soon thereafter, at which place and time the Holders are requested to attend.
Resolutions to be proposed at the meeting
The following are some of the sub-joined resolutions that will be proposed, and if thought fit, passed as special resolution at the meeting:
- The Scheme of Arrangement dated November 4, 2020, a printed copy of which has been produced for the meeting and, signed by the Chairman be and is hereby approved.
- In accordance with the Scheme, the 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the issued and paid-up share capital of the Bank held by the shareholders be and are hereby transferred to Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (the Holdco) in exchange for the allotment of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the share capital of the Holdco to the shareholders in the same proportion to their shareholding in the Bank credited as fully paid without any further act or deed.
- In accordance with the Scheme and pursuant to the prospectus issued by the Holdco, each existing holder of the Global Depositary Receipts issued by the Bank (the Existing GDRs) receive, as consideration for each existing GDR held, one new Global Depositary Receipt issued by JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. (JP Morgan Chase), the Depositary Bank for the Holdco GDR programme (the Holdco GDRs).
- The Board of Directors of the Bank be and is hereby authorised to take all necessary actions to delist the shares of the Bank from the official list of The Nigerian Stock Exchange.
What you should know
Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier that Guaranty Trust Bank Plc had obtained an approval-in-principle from the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a financial holding company.
Under the restructuring, it is proposed that the issued shares of the bank will be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for the shares in a financial holding company. The bank’s existing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are also proposed to be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for new GDRs to be issued by the financial holding company.
Subject to the approval of the Scheme by the Bank’s shareholders, the relevant regulatory authorities, and the Federal High Court of Nigeria, the holding company will have an organizational structure that is used by a significant number of major financial institutions globally.
However, commenting on the development in March was Segun Agbaje, the Chief Executive officer of GTB. He said that a holding company structure would enable the bank to keep up with the latest trends in the Nigerian financial services industry.
Most Nigerian banks may fail stress tests if economic downturn persists
Should the current economic downturn linger and deepen, Nigerian banks may fail the requisite stress tests.
There is fear that most Nigerian banks may fail the requisite stress tests, should the current economic downturn lingers and deepens, as most lenders will surely drop below the regulatory minimum capital thresholds, which could jeopardize the fragile financial systems.
According to Bloomberg, the tests show that a 3.5% contraction in the gross domestic product in the third quarter, may drop most banks’ capital adequacy ratio to an average of 11.2% from 15%, and a further decline by 4% in Q4 2020 will bring the indices to 9.3%.
“The stress test was conducted within the background of a sharp fall in oil prices, reduced global demand for Nigeria’s oil products, the decline in government revenue, unfavorable current-account position, and a fall in GDP. The severity of the simulated GDP contraction may be contained by a combination of fiscal and monetary interventions,” the CBN stated.
The CBN is exploring key strategic imperatives and policy thrusts over the next five years (2019-2024), that would preserve financial stability through enhancement of its on-site and off-site supervision tools and processes.
In its efforts towards stabilizing the financial systems, CBN is done with the draft review of its framework, as well as the dynamic macroeconomic, and top-down stress testing tools that would be complementing the existing early warning system tools and enhancing the bank’s ability to proactively and timely identify potential risks to the financial system, as well as, risks to the individual banks.
What you should know
The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown impacted heavily on the overall economic activities, in addition to the slump in the oil price with its resultant effect on government revenues.
After the lockdowns, several businesses are yet to come back to life and many are still struggling to remain afloat.
There are imminent risks to the banking sector, arising from the spillover effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, there is potential default risk by obligors with oil-related repayment sources or others unable to meet obligations due to the economic downturn, increased concentration of oil and gas exposures, deterioration in the foreign currency asset book, pressure on capital adequacy from currency depreciation, pressure on liquidity from reduced trading lines, and heightened exposure to cyber threats, etc
Bottom line
The lenders require much more vigilance to mitigate all the emerging risks and other complementary measures they may put in place, as well as, restructuring the credit lines for their loan customers, in addition to the provision of liquidity backstops as and when required to safeguard the fragile financial system.
Guaranty Trust Bank is Nigeria’s best digital bank in 2020 – Agusto & Co
Agusto & Co has declared GTBank, the best digital bank in its 2020 Consumer Banking Satisfaction Index report.
Agusto & Co, a leading research and credit rating agency, in its third edition of Consumer Banking Satisfaction Index report, has disclosed that Guaranty Trust Bank ranked highest in user experience.
This information is contained in the report which was made available by the rating agency on Monday 9th November 2020.
The statement which is in line with the findings of the report provided insights into improved customer experience in the banking industry.
The Consumer Banking Satisfaction Index dissects the level of customer satisfaction towards digital banking channels in Nigeria.
However, the objective of the Index was to create an independent appraisal of ease of using digital banking platforms by the Nigerian public, following increased competition by banks on digital platforms, as well as, the growing quest for higher electronic banking income by Nigerian banks.
The index revealed customers’ preferences towards digital banking channels in some selected banks in Nigeria.
- GTBank emerged the Best Digital Bank in Nigeria with a user experience score of 74.2.
- FirstBank scored the second highest (72.3)
- Access Bank was a close third with a user experience score of 71.1
What you should know
In the 2019 edition of Consumer Banking Satisfaction Index report, Zenith Bank emerged the highest-ranked bank, with a score of 74.2.
In the third edition, Zenith Bank fell from highest ranked in 2019 to the 4th place, according to the index this year, with a score of 70.9, owing to lower ratings in transaction success rates, troubleshooting & IT support.
What they are saying
Commenting on the report, Mrs. Mariam Dabiri, Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, Agusto & Co said,
“The 2020 Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Survey targeted a focus group of respondents drawn from the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The coverage banks indicated in the survey are also top 10 commercial banks based on the value of total assets and contingents as at 31 December 2019.
“As a research and credit rating agency, we seek to provide banks with credible information on how best services can be improved upon for customers. We believe findings from this Index will provide good insights and suggestions to enhance customer experience.”
Finally, she called on the banks to make more investment in customer service and relationship management,
“Generally, we believe that there is a need for more dedicated investments in customer service and relationship management to support the growing traffic across digital banking channels,” she said.