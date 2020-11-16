Leadway Insurance partners with Awabah NG

The ongoing worldwide pandemic has enlightened people on the need to be financially stable and successful, especially in a 3rd world country like Nigeria.

With a stretched economy and inflation at 13.22% in August 2020, it is safe to say that there has been a surge in investments towards attaining financial security whether locally or internationally.

This new normal has affected every industry in Nigeria and cuts across all boards.

Statistics show that in Nigerian universities, 5 out of 10 students drop out or defer their admission due to financial constraints, as a result of their parent’s inability to meet up financially.

In the entertainment industry also, we have more A-list and B-list artists who do not have the proper information to make legitimate financial investments and go broke soon after they stop being in demand.

The point is, wherever in the economy you are, an inability to adequately plan for the future catches up with us all.

With this in mind, Leadway has agreed to partner with Awabah Nigeria to bring financial services closer to the informal sector, with a keen eye on further enhancing Nigeria’s financial inclusion goals.

Awabah Nigeria is a financial service company that is built to assist its audience take that big step in their lives and escape living paycheck to paycheck.

In order to help her clients reach their desired financial goals, Awabah Nigeria is aimed at providing access to micro pensions and target savings products, using this as leverage to increase and build its clients’ wealth.

With our full range of solutions, we seek to provide the best pathway to wealth for our customers.

Awabah is a solution-driven entity and this has moved us to seek partnerships with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and Riby (the Tech-based Financial solutions provider) to provide a plethora of strategies, to transform old and existing investments to practical and achievable products designed to deliver real value.

Awabah NG is scheduled to launch virtually on the 20th of November 2020, across all social media platforms.