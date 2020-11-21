Stock Market
Another Fidelity Bank Non-Executive Director purchases 1 million shares worth N2.75million
Another non-executive director of Fidelity Bank has purchased an additional 1,000,000 shares of the bank worth N2.75 million.
In what seems to be a growing optimism in the Bank’s future, another non-executive director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Chidi Agbapu, has purchased an additional 1,000,000 shares of the bank worth N2.75 million.
This is according to an official notification by the bank, signed by its Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and seen by Nairametrics
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported last week that a Non-Executive Director of the bank, Chief Charles Umolu, had purchased 3,138,000 additional shares worth N8.8 million.
Sequel to this, Mr. Chidi is the second Non-Executive Director of the bank to purchase additional shares of the bank over the past one week.
The breakdown of the latest transaction revealed that Mr. Chidi acquired the additional 1,000,000 units of Fidelity Bank shares in two tranches of 500,000 shares, at an average share price of N2.75 per share. This puts the total consideration for the 1,000,000 shares purchased at N2.75 million.
Why it matters
The latest disclosure is in line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Policy on insider dealing, aimed at ensuring transparency in the system.
Stock Market
Nestlé S.A buys shares of its Nigerian subsidiary worth ₦463.46 million in a week
Nestlé S.A has acquired 331,045 additional shares of its Nigerian subsidiary, worth ₦463.46 million over two transactions in a week.
The largest consumer goods company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Nestlé Nigeria Plc, has notified the Exchange that Nestlé S.A.- its parent company, has acquired 331,045 additional units of its ordinary shares, worth ₦463.46 million over two transactions in a week.
The formal disclosure was made by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku.
READ: Union Bank Nigeria Plc posts N15.9 billion profit in 9M 2020, up by 2%
Mr. Ayeku revealed that Nestlé S.A acquired the additional 331,045 units of Nestlé Nigeria Plc shares over two transactions, at an average share price of ₦1400 per share.
This put the total consideration for the shares purchased by the parent company at ₦463,463,000.00.
READ: May & Baker Nigeria Plc records 8.85% revenue increase in 2020 9M
What this means
The purchase of the shares of Nestlé Nigeria further cements Nestlé S.A’s position as the majority shareholder of the company.
In line with the information contained in the financial statements of the company as of 30th September 2020, the company had exactly 792,656,252 shares outstanding, with Nestlé S.A being the majority shareholder with 525,537,201 units – 66.30% of the total shares of the company outstanding.
READ: MTN Nigeria, Ecobank, Dangote tumble, Bears take a grip on Nigerian Stocks
Hence, with the previous purchase of 214,924 additional units on November 10 and the recent 331,045 units acquired by the parent company, Nestlé S.A’s ownership percentage of Nestlé Nigeria is now put at 66.37%.
READ: Dangote Cement gains ₦273 billion on NSE since release of its 2020 Q3 report
Why it matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to aid transparency.
READ: Dangote Cement Plc records 34.20% increase in 2020 Q3 revenues
What you should know
Nestlé Nigeria’s shares closed the week at the end of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, November 20, 2020, at ₦1400.00 per share, with a 52-week low of ₦764.90.
Stock Market
MTN Nigeria, Ecobank, Dangote tumble, Bears take a grip on Nigerian Stocks
The market was mostly bearish on profit-taking from retail investors, notably on ZENITHBK (-1.73%) and MTNN (-1.29%).
Nigerian bourse ended the week on a negative note with the benchmark index dipping by 1.46% to 34,136.82 points.
The market was mostly bearish on profit-taking from retail investors, notably on ZENITHBK (-1.73%) and MTNN (-1.29%). Consequently, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 27.60%, and N17.83 trillion, respectively.
A total volume of 344.9million units of shares, valued at N4.22billion exchanged hands in 6,565 deals. ZENITHBANK was the most traded shares by volume and value at 44.3million units and N1.13billion.
- Market sentiment was negative as market breadth came in at 2.4x as there were 34 decliners and 14 advancers.
- The sectorial performance was bearish as Industrial, Banking, Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas were down by 2.41%, 2.16%, 0.66%, and 0.31%, while the Insurance closed as the lone gainer, up by +1.59%.
Sector performance
- NSE Industrial Index: Down by -2.41% due to the price decline in BUACEMENT (-4.55%) and WAPCO (-2.39%).
- NSE Banking Index: Dipped by -2.16%, on sell-offs in ETI (-8.63%), FBNH (-5.23%), FIDELITY (-3.40%) and ZENITHBANK (-1.73%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Fell by -0.6%, due to sustained losses in GLAXOSMITHKLINE (-5.41%), DANGSUGAR (-3.30%), and UNILEVER (-3.45%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Shed -0.21%, as JAPAULOIL (-6.90%) and OANDO (-2.73%) declined in price.
- NSE Insurance Index: Up by +1.53%, on price appreciation in LINKASSURE (+10.00%), NEM (+9.79%), and AIICO (+9.78%).
Top gainers
- IKEJAHOTEL up 10.00% to close at N1.1
- AIICO up 9.78% to close at N1.01
- NEM up 9.79% to close at N2.58
- UPDCREIT up 9.21% to close at N4.15
- NAHCO up 5.50% to close at N2.3
Top Losers
- ETI down 8.63% to close at N6.35
- BUACEMENT down 4.55% to close at N53.45
- DANGSUGAR down 3.30% to close at N20.5
- MTNN down 1.29% to close at N153
- DANGCEM down 0.92% to close at N193.2
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks dropped lower amid falling crude oil prices across the market spectrum.
- Nigerian Equities have been hit by relatively weak earning seen from Nigerian banks coupled with worsened fears that the COVID-19 outbreak hitting hard in Europe, one of Nigeria’s main trading partners.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, amid a significant amount of profit-taking seen across the market spectrum.
Stock Market
GTBank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic drop, Bears stage a comeback
Market breadth closed negative as BOCGAS led 19 Gainers as against 28 Losers topped by PRESCO at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse ended Thursday’s trading session on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.50% to close at 34,643.65 points, as against +1.68% appreciation recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +29.06%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization presently stands at N18.102 trillion.
- Nigerian Stocks trading turnover on Thursday also plunged, as volume dipped by 44.80% compared to 92.94% downtick recorded on Wednesday.
- TRANSCORP , FBNH, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- ZENITHBANK and STANBIC topped the market value list.
MANSARD leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- Market breadth closed negative as BOCGAS led 19 Gainers, as against 28 Losers topped by PRESCO at the end of today’s session — an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- BOCGAS up 9.90% to close at N6.77
- ETERNA up 9.89% to close at N4.78
- PZ up 9.28% to close at N5.3
- NB up 4.31% to close at N60.5
- WAPCO up 4.15% to close at N25.1
Top losers
- PRESCO drop 9.97% to close at N71.8
- DANGSUGAR drop 4.72% to close at N21.2
- STANBIC drop 4.12% to close at N43
- GUARANTY drop 3.24% to close at N35.8
- ZENITHBANK drop -2.43% to close at N26.05
Outlook
Nigerian bourse at the fourth trading session of the week was negatively impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes Nigeria’s blue-chip banks – GTBank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic.
Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid renewed profit-making seen across the market spectrum.