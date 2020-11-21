Equipment needed for Deep Blue Project will be ready by March 2021 – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that all equipment needed for the Deep Blue Project will be ready by March 2021.

Mr. Amaechi disclosed this during an assessment visit of the equipment on ground at the Deep Blue Project site, at the naval base on Friday 20th, November 2020.

READ:

While speaking at the naval base in Ojo, Lagos, the Minister explained that most of the equipment needed were on ground, except for the aircraft fleet, which would be ready by 2021.

Some of the equipment inspected by Mr. Amaechi at the site include; Antennas for Special Mission Vessel, Drones, Weapon site, CPR kit, C4i Centre, Special Mission vessels, Satellite Communication Centre, among others.

READ:

What you should know

The Deep Blue Project is a NIMASA initiative aimed at the prevention of illegal activities in the maritime domain.

READ:

What they are saying

Speaking about the equipment needed for the Deep Blue Project, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi said:

“Only the helicopter and plane are not ready but the rest are on ground; training has started. Hopefully, before March 2021 everything should be concluded. We will look at the project to see what is outstanding, what has been supplied then we seek professional advice…Now that we are almost at the point of making progress, to finding solution, we need to be patient.

READ:

“The project was tried under Obasanjo, it didn’t work; don’t forget that they tried it under President Goodluck Jonathan. Here you have gentlemen who are trying to make it work, just be patient and give us more time…We expect all equipment to arrive by March and we expect that training should be able to end before March.”