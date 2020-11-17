Economy & Politics
We’re determined to pass Petroleum Industry Bill in six months – Speaker Gbajabiamila
Speaker Gbajabiamila has disclosed that the House of Reps would ensure that it passes the PIB within the next six months.
House of Representative Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has disclosed that the House would ensure that it passes the Petroleum Industry Bill within the next six months or probably less.
Gbajabiamila made the statement during a meeting with the delegation of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) under the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).
He said the House is determined to pass the bill within the next six months, or probably less because the clock has already started running from the time it was presented. He assured the delegation that the House would ensure that it passes a PIB that would be satisfactory to all.
The Speaker urged members of the OPTS led by their Chairman, Mr Mike Sangster, to avail themselves of the opportunity they have at hand to reach out to the House Adhoc Committee on PIB to make their inputs.
He expressed concern over the submission by Mr. Sangster that the PIB in its present form, would not make the Nigerian oil and gas industry competitive globally.
What they are saying
Speaking at the meeting to the delegates, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said: “The House is determined to pass the bill within the next six months, or probably less, because the clock has already started running from the time it was presented the PIB.
“The House is also determined to pass a PIB that is satisfactory to all. I know it’s difficult to satisfy everybody, but we will try our best to satisfy everybody. . . The PIB has been long coming. Because of the various interests, it is difficult to pass a bill that addresses the interests of everyone.
“But the PIB luckily will involve local content. . . .I’m very concerned about what you said that the PIB as it is, doesn’t allow Nigeria to compete favourably in the global market.”
Delta State House of Assembly passes N384 billion 2021 Appropriation Bill
The Delta State House of Assembly has today passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N384 billion.
The Delta State House of Assembly has today passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N384 billion, thus indicating an increase of 1.6% from the sum of N378.4 billion that the state governor had earlier presented.
This is according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.
This is according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.
The approval of the appropriation bill is sequel to a report presented by the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Mr. Festus Okoh, to the lawmakers during the plenary in Asaba.
This was immediately followed by a motion for third reading and passage of the bill raised by the majority leader of the assembly, Mr. Tim Owhefere.
The motion was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by the speaker. Mr. Okoh remarked that the budget is an affirmative reminder of the government’s effort to shore up productivity and propel the state economy on the path of growth.
What they are saying
Commenting on the appropriation bill, Mr. Festus was quoted as saying: “It will also help to improve processes and systems in public financial management, monitoring, and evaluation for better service delivery. . .It will as well increase opportunities for youths, women and unemployed graduates under various jobs and wealth creation programme.”
What you should know:
- The Governor had earlier presented a budget proposal for 2021 worth N378.4 billion
- However, the appropriation bill passed to law is 16% higher and amounts to N384 billion
- The sum of N173 billion is budgeted for recurrent expenditure, while the sum of N210 billion is meant for capital expenditure.
House of Reps summon Emefiele, NNPC GMD over unremitted N3.24 trillion
NNPC GMD and the Governor of the CBN have been summoned by the House of Representatives.
The House of Representatives has issued a summon on the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the alleged non-remittance of $19.25bn (about N3.24 trillion) revenue that accrued from sales of crude oil in 2014.
The summons were issued by the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Wole Oke, during the investigative hearing into the audit queries issued by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation for the period under review.
This new development comes barely 10 days after the NNPC GMD was accused by the committee of refusing to honour its invitation to respond to an audit query issued against the corporation over the alleged illegal withdrawal of $20.3 billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited’s Dividends Account.
According to a report from Punch, the details of the query from the OAuGF observed that from the “examination of NNPC mandates to CBN on Domestic Crude Oil Sales and Reconciliation Statement of Technical Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in January 2014, that a total sum of N3,234,577,666,791.35 was not remitted to the Federation Account by NNPC within the period under review.”
The OAuGF further findings states, “Cost estimated for crude and product losses was N55,964,682,158.99, which is about 50% of pipeline management cost of N110,402,541,010.88. Names of contractors, location and amount paid to each for the pipeline maintenance were not sighted for audit verification.’’
While stating that all these deductions at source by NNPC were not approved by Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), the OAuGF asked the Accountant General of the Federation to inform the NNPC’s GMD to explain the glaring non-remittance of domestic crude oil sales revenue by the corporation as there has not been any positive response on similar issues raised in 2012.
As a result of this, the Accountant-General of the Federation requested the GMD of NNPC to make available for verification, names of the contractors, location, the amount paid to each for the pipeline maintenance.
It also asked that the process being used by Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) for the repayment of subsidy to the oil marketers should be used for NNPC, instead of the corporation deducting the subsidy at source, which it has frowned at and wants an end to the practice.
This move by the House of Representatives is seen as part of measures to ensure the implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which seeks to provide for the prudent management of the country’s resources.
This is also happening at a time where most of the revenue-generating agencies are accused of withholding a large chunk of their revenue for themselves.
Nigeria’s inflation rate jumps to 14.23% in October 2020
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 14.23% in October 2020 as against 13.71% recorded in September 2020
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 14.23% (year-on-year) in October 2020 as against 13.71% recorded in September 2020. This was contained in the consumer price index report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the October figures indicates a persistent increase in 14 months and the highest recorded since March 2018. Also, on a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.54% in October 2020, this is 0.06% rate higher than the rate recorded in September 2020 (1.48%).
Food inflation
The composite food index, a closely watched component rose by 17.38% in October 2020 compared to 16.66% recorded in September 2020. On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.96% in October 2020, up by 0.08% points from 1.88% recorded in September 2020.
The major drivers of food inflation were increases recorded in the prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, Meat, Fish, Fruits, Vegetable, alcoholic and food beverages and Oils and Fats.
Core inflation
The “All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 11.14% in October 2020, up by 0.56% when compared with 10.58% recorded in September 2020.
The highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Hospital and Medical services, Passenger transport by road, Pharmaceutical products, Motor cars, Vehicle spare parts, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, Miscellaneous services relating to the dwelling, Paramedical services and shoes and other footwear.
States with highest inflation
Zamfara State recorded the highest rate in the month of October with a 17.69% increase (year-on-year), followed by Sokoto State (17%), Ebonyi (16.91%), Bauchi (16.73%), and Plateau State (16.69%). On the flip side, Cross River recorded 11.5%, followed by the federal capital, Abuja (11.84%), Lagos (11.95%), Ondo (12.33%) and Kwara State (12.5%).
In terms of the food index, Edo State led the list with 21.65% followed by Zamfara (20.88%), Kogi (20.58%), Sokoto (20.5%), and Plateau State (20.26%) while Ondo State recorded the lowest inflation rate with 14.23% followed by Ogun, Lagos, Bauchi and Gombe with 14.47%, 14.57%, 14.85% and 14.88% respectively.
What this means
The rise in inflationary pressure indicates a persistent decrease in the purchasing power of consumers especially at a time when the economy is on the verge of recession, characterised by increases in price of major food items and service fees.