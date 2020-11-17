We’re determined to pass Petroleum Industry Bill in six months – Speaker Gbajabiamila

House of Representative Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has disclosed that the House would ensure that it passes the Petroleum Industry Bill within the next six months or probably less.

Gbajabiamila made the statement during a meeting with the delegation of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) under the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He said the House is determined to pass the bill within the next six months, or probably less because the clock has already started running from the time it was presented. He assured the delegation that the House would ensure that it passes a PIB that would be satisfactory to all.

The Speaker urged members of the OPTS led by their Chairman, Mr Mike Sangster, to avail themselves of the opportunity they have at hand to reach out to the House Adhoc Committee on PIB to make their inputs.

He expressed concern over the submission by Mr. Sangster that the PIB in its present form, would not make the Nigerian oil and gas industry competitive globally.

What they are saying

Speaking at the meeting to the delegates, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said: “The House is determined to pass the bill within the next six months, or probably less, because the clock has already started running from the time it was presented the PIB.

“The House is also determined to pass a PIB that is satisfactory to all. I know it’s difficult to satisfy everybody, but we will try our best to satisfy everybody. . . The PIB has been long coming. Because of the various interests, it is difficult to pass a bill that addresses the interests of everyone.

“But the PIB luckily will involve local content. . . .I’m very concerned about what you said that the PIB as it is, doesn’t allow Nigeria to compete favourably in the global market.”