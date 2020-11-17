Hospitality & Travel
FG approves resumption of operations for Lufthansa, Air France/KLM, Qatar Airways
FG has given approval to Lufthansa, Air France/KLM and Qatar airlines to resume flight operations in Nigeria.
The Federal Government has given go ahead to Lufthansa, Air France/KLM, and Qatar Airways to resume their flight operations in Nigeria.
This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, via his Twitter handle.
Following the gradual ease of the COVID-19 led lockdown, the Minister explained that he is discussing with the Ministry of Health, CACOVID, and the Presidential Task force to open Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu airports.
He tweeted, “We are working with Ministry of Health, CACOVID & The PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM has been given go ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience.”
We are working with Ministry of Health, CACOVID & The PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM has been given go ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience🙏🏽🇳🇬
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) November 17, 2020
What you should know
Recently, Nairametrics reported that Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) updated the schedules of International flights with effect from October 2, 2020, as the agency stated that a maximum of 200 passengers are allowed per flight.
This was disclosed by the agency via its Twitter handle on Saturday.
In a letter addressed to all foreign airline operators flying to Nigeria, NCAA explained that the update followed the request for additional flight frequencies by the airlines.
Aviation: Nigerian ground handling firms count revenue losses due to pandemic-induced plunge
The effects of COVID-19 induced lockdowns and travel restrictions have forced ground handling firms to consider job cuts, and cost reduction measures in a bid to survive.
Major ground handling companies in Nigeria are facing a revenue crisis following published results in the first nine months of 2020. Reports from two of the major listed ground handling companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, reveals a revenue decline of over 20%, due to a fall out of the COVID-19 induced lockdowns and travel restrictions.
The state of their financials led some of them to consider job cuts, and cost reduction measures in a bid to survive even after the lockdown was eased.
Since the breakout of COVID-19 in March 2020; the FG approved lockdown in Abuja and Lagos State, both international airport hubs, forcing most airlines to shut down operations. This further affected the operations of the ground handling firm, as the government sought to contain the spread of the virus.
Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic dilemma, the sector was also affected by the activities of #EndSARS protesters that blocked the entrances of the Lagos airport to express their grievances against police brutality and extortion in the country.
The companies are Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO). Their combined revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30 dipped by N2.7billion to N10.1bllion from N12.8billion in the same period of 2019.
According to their financials, the drop represents a 21% reduction in revenue in the period under review.
NAHCO
- Revenue for the first nine months of the year dipped by 29.8% from N7.4 billion to N5.2billion.
- A loss before tax of N76.1 million for the nine months of 2020, as against a profit before tax of N973.1million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- A loss after tax of N65.9million for the nine months of 2020, as against a profit after tax of N782million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Less income for passenger/aircraft handling for the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
- Passenger/aircraft handling for the nine months of 2020 was N1.7billion compared to the N4.1billion recorded for the same period of 2019, representing a revenue reduction of 56%.
SAHCO
- It recorded a revenue decline of N4.9billion for the first nine months of 2020, as against N5.4billion recorded within the same period in 2019 – a drop of 9%.
- Profit before tax stood at N549million, compared to the N599million recorded in 2019.
- It recorded N318.8million profit after tax for the first nine months of 2020, compared to N341.8million in the corresponding period of 2019. This represents a decline of 6.7%.
- Revenue from foreign handling dropped to N605.6million from N950.4million.
- Revenue from domestic handling was down N278.9million compared to the N447.7million recorded for the same period of 2019.
What they are saying
Country Manager, Nigeria & West Africa, Qatar Airways, Kennedy Chirchir, explained that the state of the sector is the result of the new normal of the industry, which means a total paradigm shift.
He said, “We are moving to the digital space where physical interaction would be reduced drastically. Most of the operations will be on a digital platform. There will be more requirements in terms of the turnaround of aircraft. Before now, it takes about 1 hour for aircraft to turnaround, but now it may take as long as 2 or 3 hours because there would be stricter checks. These will happen but will not stop people from travelling and that means the future is bright for the sector.”
On the part of travel agencies, Managing Director, BTM Travels Limited, Lola Adefope, explained that the adoption of technology would be emphasized. Before this, she insisted that it was important for operators and regulatory authorities to ensure that right policies and processes were in place to drive the technology, else the nation would be placing the cart before the horse.
“What we need to do is to implement a proper education process and platform. That is to ensure people understand the risk of travel and the safety measures in place with the technology to support the process. The technology will push notifications to people directly.
“We are going to see a move to much smaller groups when it comes to actual leisure travel. Leisure travel won’t develop at the international scene immediately, but we have to develop domestic tourism. We must put in place policies and processes before we open our borders for intercontinental or international tourism,” she said.
Chinese Visa Restriction: Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues clarification
Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made an effort to clarify issues regarding visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by China.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by China is due to the rising cases of COVID-19, and will continue engagements with the Chinese Government on the issue.
This was disclosed on Saturday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, after he invited the Charge D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Zhao Yong, to provide clarification on how the new Chinese visa restriction affects Nigerians.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@NigeriaMFA) November 14, 2020
The Ministry disclosed that Nigerians with Diplomatic and Emergency VISA waivers are still allowed to visit China. Also, those with visa issues after the 3rd of November.
“Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy, or C Visas (issued for foreign crew members) will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visa at the Chinese Embassy. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visa issued after November 3rd, 2020 will not be affected,” a statement released by the Ministry said.
The Ministry added that the suspension of visa issuing was caused by the pandemic and will continue to assess the situation.
“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19. The above mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be notified accordingly.
“The Ministry will continue to engage the Chinese Government on the issue and keep Nigerians informed,” the Ministry added.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the Chinese government announced the temporary suspension of entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid visas and residence permit, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement. The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel,” the Chinese Embassy stated.
FG to reopen Kano and Port Harcourt airports for international flights
After several months of being shutdown, Port Harcourt and Kano airports will soon be opened for international flights.
The Nigerian government announced the reopening of the Kano and Port Harcourt airports for international flights. This comes 3 months after Lagos and Abuja airports were reopened for operations.
This was disclosed by Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), during the daily Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja on Thursday.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that The Federal Government has commenced the process of gradual resumption of international flight operations in Lagos and Abuja which were suspended as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19.
The FG later postponed the resumption date for international flights to September 5th 2020. This came after the FG announced the reopening of 14 airports across the nation for full domestic operations in July.
The Federal Government also commissioned the reopening of the reconstructed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
At the briefings, Mr. Nuhu disclosed that both airports reopening for International flights will be fully operational after the ICT infrastructure issues have been fixed and manpower is fully adequate for International resumption.
Nuhu said the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) will provide the ICT support wand the manpower would be provided by the Port Health Services
He added that opening the airport for International flights was necessary to decongest Lagos and Abuja airports.
