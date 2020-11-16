Wealthy Crypto entity moves over $100 million worth of Bitcoin

The world’s leading crypto hedge fund Grayscale is on the grip of reaching a major milestone as its crypto holdings are now worth $9.8 billion.

What we know: New numbers on Grayscale’s crypto products show the company now has $9.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), rapidly approaching the $10 billion mark. Barry Silbert, founder/CEO of Grayscale via his Twitter feed revealed the crypto holding, as seen by Nairametrics.

Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.

Total AUM: $9.8 billion

Crypto portfolio include $BTC $BCH $ETH $ETC $ZEN $LTC $XLM $XRP $ZEC

$200 million to go https://t.co/vnQWM2dz2a — Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) November 13, 2020

What this means: The fast-rising crypto hedge fund suite of investment products give institutional investors a simple and safe exposure to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar (XLM), Horizon (ZEN), Zcash (ZEC), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Ethereum Classic (ETC).

Recall Nairametrics about five months ago, revealed how institutional investors and hedge funds around the world have been rushing to have a stake in crypto assets which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.

A popular hedge fund based in New York –Grayscale Investments –caught the investment world by surprise by buying up Bitcoin (BTC) at a great rate in recent months.

What you need to know about Hedge Funds; They are firms that offer alternative investments to a specific type of investors (high net worth individuals), in a bid to protect their investment portfolios from market uncertainty, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments.

Bottom-line: With global economic uncertainty gradually becoming a daily norm, institutional and hedge funds around the world have been rushing to have a stake in crypto assets which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.

