Cryptocurrency
Wealthy Crypto entity moves over $100 million worth of Bitcoin
Someone moved 7,002 BTC valued at (112,904,407 USD) from an unknown wallet to unknown wallet.
Wealthy crypto players seem to be at their game in Q4, 2020, as regards moving Bitcoin.
Data retrieved from the advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, revealed someone moved 7,002 BTC valued at (112,904,407 USD) from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet.
- At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin was trading slightly above $16,000, with daily trading volume pegged at $18,472,207,777.
- BTC price is up 0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
What this means
Crypto investors are going long, stashing their digital gold at record levels, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks.
What you should know
Nairametrics some months ago, reported that 47% of BTC holders were Bitcoin (BTC) whales. As the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence disrupted the global financial market – coupled with the recent weakening of the American dollar, the number of whales has been increasing at a steady pace after Bitcoin’s recent halving.
- While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
- At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of BTCs are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale could be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
World biggest crypto hedge fund: Grayscale Crypto holdings now $9.8 billion
Grayscale’s crypto products show the company now has $9.8 billion in assets under management (AUM).
The world’s leading crypto hedge fund Grayscale is on the grip of reaching a major milestone as its crypto holdings are now worth $9.8 billion.
What we know: New numbers on Grayscale’s crypto products show the company now has $9.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), rapidly approaching the $10 billion mark. Barry Silbert, founder/CEO of Grayscale via his Twitter feed revealed the crypto holding, as seen by Nairametrics.
- Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.
- Total AUM: $9.8 billion
- Crypto portfolio include $BTC $BCH $ETH $ETC $ZEN $LTC $XLM $XRP $ZEC
$200 million to go https://t.co/vnQWM2dz2a
— Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) November 13, 2020
What this means: The fast-rising crypto hedge fund suite of investment products give institutional investors a simple and safe exposure to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar (XLM), Horizon (ZEN), Zcash (ZEC), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Ethereum Classic (ETC).
Recall Nairametrics about five months ago, revealed how institutional investors and hedge funds around the world have been rushing to have a stake in crypto assets which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.
A popular hedge fund based in New York –Grayscale Investments –caught the investment world by surprise by buying up Bitcoin (BTC) at a great rate in recent months.
What you need to know about Hedge Funds; They are firms that offer alternative investments to a specific type of investors (high net worth individuals), in a bid to protect their investment portfolios from market uncertainty, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments.
Bottom-line: With global economic uncertainty gradually becoming a daily norm, institutional and hedge funds around the world have been rushing to have a stake in crypto assets which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.
Crypto: Alpha Finance gains 400% in 10 days, supported by a big bank
Alpha Finance traded at an all-time low of $0.02 before igniting a strong parabolic move to as high as $0.1.
Pretty unknown crypto is presently catching the eyes of global investors at a pace similar to the speed of light.
Alpha Finance is flying so high that it has gained 400% after receiving supports from one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand.
What we know: Data retrieved from CoinGecko disclosed this enviable crypto asset traded at an all-time low of $0.02 on November 3rd before igniting a strong parabolic move to as high as $0.1 on November 14th.
The report further gives details to the partnership with Thailand’s established banks.
“We are humbled and excited to announce our partnership with SCB10X, the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand, to work towards bridging the gap between traditional banking and decentralized finance (DeFi).
“SCB 10X is an early investor in international payments giant, Ripple, and leading cryptocurrency lending platform, BlockFi. Alpha Finance Lab (Alpha) team will be working hand-in-hand with and leveraging developing resources from SCB10X to build and launch innovative and impactful Alpha products that become key building blocks to grow the DeFi market and solve real-world banking problems,” the report stated.
- At the time of filing this report, Alpha Finance traded at $0.106358 with a daily trading volume of $19,437,235. ALPHA price is up 13.5% in the last 24 hours.
- It has a circulating supply of 170 million coins and a max supply of 1 Billion coins.
What you must know: Alpha Finance Lab is a platform of cross-chain DeFi goods that will interoperate to bring optimal alpha returns to users. Alpha products focus on capturing unaddressed demand in DeFi in an innovative and user-friendly way.
List of Cryptos you can buy and sell on PayPal
PayPal allows its millions of users in the US to purchase sell and store Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin and Litecoin.
It’s no longer news that the world’s payment juggernaut, Paypal is allowing its users buy and sell cryptos
What is news now is that PayPal has linked up with the crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer, Paxos Trust Company to allow its millions of users in the US to purchase, sell and store Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Bitcoin (BTC), and Litecoin (LTC).
What this means: In a recent interview on Unchained Podcast, Paxos CEO and co-founder Charles Cascarilla disclosed reasons why for now the payment juggernaut, PayPal can only trade with such cryptos.
“That’s what [PayPal was] looking for and that’s what we had. We actually have the authority to be able to custody and trade additional tokens. We have Pax Gold, which is one of our tokens. We have Pax dollars. So there are other products that we have that weren’t included in the crypto brokers launch. But in terms of pure cryptocurrencies, those are the four that we have that we’re listing on our exchange and really providing custody for.
“For instance, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, as a result, Litecoin, which are very similar, and Ethereum have essentially been grandfathered in by the SEC, Bitcoin explicitly and Ethereum explicitly. And once you start getting away from these top four, there are always a few questions around them. Not just for us, but for the industry in general. So that’s something we need to be sensitive about.”
Recall Nairametrics, a few days ago reported that PayPal is now allowing U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos. Although the crypto service PayPal was set to launch in early 2021, however, based on high demand and sign-ups to such service, PayPal has decided to allow eligible U.S. PayPal clients to buy, sell and hold cryptos.
A PayPal spokesperson stated, “Due to the initial demand from our customers, we’ve also increased our weekly cryptocurrency purchase limit from $10K/week to $20K/week.”
