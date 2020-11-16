Business News
Customers’ deposits with fintech firms to be insured – NDIC
The NDIC says it is repositioning its regulatory framework to protect depositors from dangers.
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is fine-tuning its current regulatory framework towards protecting depositors from dangers that could arise from several emerging fintech solutions in the country.
The Managing Director, NDIC, Mr. Umaru Ibrahim, made this disclosure while delivering a speech at the just concluded opening ceremony of a workshop for members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) in Kaduna, themed “COVID-19 & FinTech Disruption: Opportunities and Challenges for Banking System Stability and Deposit Insurance.”
According to him, “The emergence of fintechs is relatively new in this environment and the Central Bank of Nigeria has produced a policy guideline for the registration, licensing, and supervision of fintechs.
“We are also involved in that and we partner with other regulatory authorities such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and well the NCC. That is because each and every one of us has a role to play in the licensing, supervision, and regulation of fintechs.
“We would continue to develop and improve your knowledge and skills so that you are up to date on what is happening globally and locally in terms of the financial system, so that you can help disseminate information and educate the generality of the public and so that the public remains aware and protected.”
(READ MORE: Covid-19: Nigeria to seek $750 million from World Bank- Finance Minister)
Speaking further, the NDIC boss said, “There are a lot of issues around consumer protections, even without the emergence of complicated products and services and channels of financial intermediation, such as biotech, even to day-to-day ordinary transactions between customers and banks.”
According to him, there is a need to protect the deposits of the customers to build confidence in the sector, and make for the financial stability of the industry.
What you should to know
Fintech firms are considered to be small-medium retail operations set up with the purpose of competing against other larger and more established banking/financial institutions.
(READ MORE: Jack Ma’s fintech firm is set for IPO, signaling prospects for Nigerian fintech)
According to Mckinsey, Nigeria is now home to over 200 fintech standalone companies, plus a number of fintech solutions offered by banks and mobile network operators as part of their product portfolio.
They are currently taking opportunities and leveraging tech to tackle financial problems in the Nigerian society. They can be clearly divided into payments, Asset/WealthTech, CreditTech, InsureTech, Crypto, Personal Finance, etc.
Sports
Arsenal becomes first premier league club to commit to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework
The Gunners have become the first Premier League club to commit to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.
Arsenal FC, top-flight London club in the English premier league becomes first premier league club to commit to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, and reinforces its commitment in tackling climate change, after being ranked as the most sustainable Premier League club in a 2019 study by BBC and the United Nations, backed by Sport Positive Summit.
The UN initiative aims to bring together the global sports community with a commitment to align with the goals of the 2016 Paris climate agreement, which includes “to keep the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 °C (3.6 °F) above pre-industrial levels, and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) – recognizing that this would substantially reduce the risks and impacts of climate change,” amongst the rest.
The signatories to this initiative include FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association), the FA (Football Association), the IOC (International Olympic Committee), and Sky Sports. Apart from aligning with the goals of the Paris agreement, Arsenal also supports the ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
The initiative aims to achieve its ambition by adhering to five principles which are:
- Undertaking systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility.
- Reducing overall climate impact.
- Educate on climate action.
- Promote sustainable and responsible consumption.
- Advocate for climate action through communication.
What they are saying
Arsenal’s Operations Director, Hywel Sloman, said: “Arsenal is committed to leading the way on sustainability among Premier League clubs and we are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.
“Together with our partners, we’ve already implemented a number of environmentally-friendly practices across the club. This includes becoming the first Premier League club to switch to 100 per cent green electricity since the beginning of our partnership with Octopus Energy in 2016, and a new partnership with aluminum packaging company, Ball Corporation, which is designed to help us and our millions of fans around the world reduce our impact on the environment.
“We will continue to use the power and reach of Arsenal to inspire our global communities and push each other towards a more sustainable future.”
Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, Sports for Climate Action Lead at UN Climate Change, said, “Football inspires so many of us around the world and there is a remarkable potential for the game to become greener, more climate resilient, and lead by example for millions of global fans. We are delighted to welcome Arsenal as the first Premier League club to the UN Sports for Climate Action community, as we raise awareness of climate change and use this opportunity to make a difference together.”
Coronavirus
COVID-19: 2 Corps members in Kano NYSC orientation camp test positive
2 Corps members in NYSC orientation camp in Kano State have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two National Youth Service Corps members out of the 826 new members posted to Kano state have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.
Confirming the latest development is the NYSC state coordinator in Kano, Hajiya Aisha Tata, who disclosed this today while briefing newsmen, after the swearing-in of the 2020 batch ‘B’ Stream IA corps members.
She affirmed that the 826 corps members posted to the state were tested immediately upon arrival at the orientation camp and that they were taken to relevant facilities for further medical investigation.
Out of the 826 corps members deployed in Kano State, 387 are females, while 439 are males.
What they are saying
Hajiya Aisha said, “As you have seen, we have provided all the necessary prevention facilities and ensured that all the corps members used them.
“We have also ensured comprehensive fumigation to ensure that the camp remains a clean environment for the corps members,’’ she said.
In a similar vein, the Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the NYSC members to remain calm and participate in all activities with open minds.
He said: “My fellow compatriots, the orientation course was purposely designed to provide you with the requisite training for a better understanding and knowledge about the scheme, about your new environment, and about the people you are going to be staying with after the orientation course.
“I implore you to be guided by the sense of duty and discipline that saw you through your various academic programmes.
“You are enjoined to shun all acts that may jeopardize harmonious relationships existing between the corps members and their host communities,’’ he said.
(READ MORE: Just-in: NYSC’s orientation suspension only a precautionary measure- DG, NYSC)
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that NYSC orientation camps were set to open from November 10, 2020, subject to satisfying laid down protocols and standards.
Energy
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc announces proposed divestment by major shareholder, BOC Holdings
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, has announced the proposed sale of the controlling equity interest in the firm by BOC Holdings UK.
Industrial gas multinational, BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, has announced the proposed sale of the controlling equity interest in the firm by BOC Holdings UK.
BOC Gases Nigeria said that BOC Holdings, which holds about 249,746,823 ordinary shares, which represents 60% of the issued share capital in the company, has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with TY Holdings Limited on November 16, 2020.
This disclosure was made in a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by BOC Gases Nigeria Plc and signed by its Company Secretary, Gabinus Oriseh, on November 16, 2020.
BOC Gases in its notification stated, “BOC Gases Nigeria Plc (BOC Nigeria or the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The NSE) that the company has been informed by BOC Holdings (BOC UK), the holder of 249,746,823 (Two Hundred and Forty-Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Three) ordinary shares of the company, which represents approximately 60% of the issued share capital in the company, that BOC UK has entered into a binding share purchase agreement dated 16 November 2020 with TY Holdings Limited of (i) the entire shareholding BOC UK holds in BOC Nigeria and (ii) certain claims owing by BOC Nigeria to BOC UK and certain other members of the Linde Plc Group (the Proposed Transaction).”
BOC Gases also states that the Proposed Transaction which is currently at the preliminary stage is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals being obtained from the NSE, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in accordance with the share purchase agreement.
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc which was established in Oshodi Isolo, Lagos, under the name of Industrial Gases Plc (Nigeria) Limited (IGL) in 1959, is the market leader in West Africa for production and distribution of industrial gases, including argon, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and oxygen, as well as welding products.
In 1997 Industrial Gases Plc changed to BOC Gases Nigeria Plc. In 2006, The Linde Company AG, a global leader in gases, engineering, and technology solutions, acquired 60% of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc with the balance being held by Nigerian shareholders.
As a member of The Linde Group, BOC Nigeria also has access to the continent’s biggest industrial gases and welding products group, African Oxygen Limited (Afrox), which operates in South Africa and 10 other African countries.