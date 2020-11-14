Around the World
Trump hints at losing US elections but still falls short of conceding to Joe Biden
Donald Trump may have just given an indication that he might not have secured another term.
The United States President, Donald Trump, has suggested for the first time since the outcome of the US presidential election was announced that he might not have secured another term, but he is still adamant about conceding the race to the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.
President Trump gave this indication during a rare address to the press at the White House Rose Garden on Friday, November 13, 2020, about the coronavirus vaccines after the presidential election.
READ: US Election: President Trump, Democrats contender, Biden trade words over victory
Trump, who has always been critical of Democrat’s suggestions on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, insisted that his administration would not embark on any lockdown of the country again.
The US President said, “This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully … whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”
READ: Trump may extend travel ban to Nigeria, Tanzania, Belarus, others
The press briefing at the White House by President Trump was his first public comment since November 5, when he alleged rigging and voter fraud. He has been out of the public space since various news media had predicted that the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, would be the winner of the election despite his unsubstantiated claims.
Trump has instituted various lawsuits to challenge his election defeat by Joe Biden as top Republicans in the US Congress refused to recognize the Democratic candidate as President-elect.
READ: World leaders congratulate US President-Elect, Joe Biden, as his team makes history
The Trump campaign has filed more than a dozen lawsuits across the 5 key battle states namely Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona, since the election day in an attempt to reverse the outcome.
That interaction will not be allowed to take place until the administrator of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, makes an ascertainment that Biden is the president-elect.
READ: U.S Central Bank plans Crypto U.S dollar
During the briefing, Trump refused to take questions from reporters, who asked why he had not conceded defeat to Joe Biden.
After Trump’s event, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that the legal challenges over balloting would continue. But he allowed that he and Trump might not prevail. “Whatever the outcome: We Will Never Stop Fighting to Make America Great Again!” Pence wrote.
READ: Joe Biden gains additional 4.6 million Twitter followers in less than 12 hours
According to a report from Bloomberg, the President suffered a series of serious setbacks on Friday in his bid to overturn Biden’s victory as media had announced that the Democratic candidate was going to win Georgia with any of favourable outcome of its legal challenges for Trump fading away in 3 other key states.
The President’s lawyers moved toward dropping an Arizona lawsuit after Biden’s lead in the state became too wide to be upturned.
Around the World
World’s Biggest IPO halted by Chinese President
Ant Group’s world’s biggest IPO was reportedly halted by the President of China.
Ant Group’s $34 billion IPO was halted by Chinese President, Xi Jinping, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, a week after the mega IPO was unexpectedly stopped by Chinese regulatory authorities.
“Chinese President Xi Jinping personally made the decision to halt the initial public offering of Ant Group, which would have been the world’s biggest, after controlling shareholder Jack Ma infuriated government leaders, according to Chinese officials with knowledge of the matter.
READ: DEAL: Visa to acquire 20% stake in Interswitch, valuing it at $1 billion
“The rebuke was the culmination of years of tense relations between China’s most celebrated entrepreneur and a government uneasy about his influence and the rapid growth of the digital-payments behemoth he controlled,” WSJ reported.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that Ant Group was hoping to raise $34.5 billion in its dual initial public offering (IPO) after setting the price for its shares today, making it the biggest listing of all in modern history.
READ: Dangote Group’s $2 billion fertilizer plant to start operations in December 2020
Last week, Ant Group’s world record-setting IPO, scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai, was suspended.
Ant Group’s controller, Jack Ma, Executive Chairman, Eric Jing, and CEO, Simon Hu, were scrutinized by regulators in China, according to a statement seen from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
A spokesperson for Ant Group apologised for the delay of its initial public offering and further disclosed that the Group was working through regulatory concerns with the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.
READ: This billionaire wants to reduce the number of hours people work
Nairametrics also reported that experts noted that Ant Group which was planning for the world’s biggest IPO, could see its valuation drop by $150 billion after its public listing was postponed.
Around the World
Donald Trump bans American investments in companies linked to Chinese military
Trump issued an executive order that bans American companies from investing in Chinese companies.
U.S President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that bans American companies from investing in Chinese companies linked to or controlled by the Chinese military.
This was disclosed by Reuters on Friday and is expected to have an impact on tech companies majorly owned by the Chinese government including Telecom Corp Ltd, China Mobile Ltd and Hikvision.
READ: How the Chinese are taking over Nigeria’s economy
The order, which goes into effect from the 11th of Janury 2021, prevents American investment funds, Pensions funds and many others from “buying shares of 31 Chinese companies that were designated by the Defense Department as backed by the Chinese military earlier this year.”
American companies will be permitted to make transactions to divest ownership from the banned companies until November 2021.
READ: China’s economy bounces back from COVID-19 slump, with a growth of 4.9% in Q3 2020
“China is increasingly exploiting United States capital to resource and to enable the development and modernization of its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses,” the White House said.
Trade Adviser to the White House, Peter Navarro, said the rule would prevent American money from arming China and estimates half a trillion dollars in market capitalization was represented by the Chinese companies and their subsidiaries.
READ: National Assembly approves Federal Government’s plan to borrow $11 billion in 2021
“This is a sweeping order designed to choke off American capital to China’s militarization,” he said.
Some companies affected by the order reported low shares at the stock exchanges, as China Telecom reported that the order would have a negative impact on it share price and it would monitor developments closely. Its shares were down 7.8% in Hong Kong.
READ: Donald Trump not on oxygen, as conflicting stories on his health emerge
Around the World
RCEP: The world’s largest trade deal to be announced this weekend
China and 14 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to sign a mega-regional trade deal this weekend.
15 Asian nations led by China are expected to sign the world’s largest free trade agreement in the weekend. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is expected to surpass the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in both size and value.
This was disclosed by Bloomberg in a report on Thursday.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will have a potential market of 2.2 billion with a combined GDP of $26.2 trillion, making it the biggest by market size.
What you should know
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is the biggest free trade agreement in the world right now with a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion.
Nigeria announced that it has ratified Nigeria’s membership to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ahead of the December 5, 2020 deadline. The agreement goes into effect from the 1st of January 2021.