Trump hints at losing US elections but still falls short of conceding to Joe Biden

The United States President, Donald Trump, has suggested for the first time since the outcome of the US presidential election was announced that he might not have secured another term, but he is still adamant about conceding the race to the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

President Trump gave this indication during a rare address to the press at the White House Rose Garden on Friday, November 13, 2020, about the coronavirus vaccines after the presidential election.

Trump, who has always been critical of Democrat’s suggestions on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, insisted that his administration would not embark on any lockdown of the country again.

The US President said, “This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully … whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”

The press briefing at the White House by President Trump was his first public comment since November 5, when he alleged rigging and voter fraud. He has been out of the public space since various news media had predicted that the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, would be the winner of the election despite his unsubstantiated claims.

Trump has instituted various lawsuits to challenge his election defeat by Joe Biden as top Republicans in the US Congress refused to recognize the Democratic candidate as President-elect.

The Trump campaign has filed more than a dozen lawsuits across the 5 key battle states namely Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona, since the election day in an attempt to reverse the outcome.

That interaction will not be allowed to take place until the administrator of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, makes an ascertainment that Biden is the president-elect.

During the briefing, Trump refused to take questions from reporters, who asked why he had not conceded defeat to Joe Biden.

After Trump’s event, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that the legal challenges over balloting would continue. But he allowed that he and Trump might not prevail. “Whatever the outcome: We Will Never Stop Fighting to Make America Great Again!” Pence wrote.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the President suffered a series of serious setbacks on Friday in his bid to overturn Biden’s victory as media had announced that the Democratic candidate was going to win Georgia with any of favourable outcome of its legal challenges for Trump fading away in 3 other key states.

The President’s lawyers moved toward dropping an Arizona lawsuit after Biden’s lead in the state became too wide to be upturned.