Cryptocurrency
$268 million worth of Bitcoin transported by an unknown identity
Unknown identity moved 17,187 BTC ($268M) in block 656,521.
Since the era of leading payment company, PayPal and other leading financial brands entered into the crypto space, the intensity seen by large investors had unsurprisingly soared at record levels.
Data seen by Nairametrics revealed an unknown identity moved 17,187 BTC ($268M) in block 656,521
READ: Crypto exchanges stop Ethereum withdrawals
READ: MTN reports 23% rise in FinTech revenue to launch cash deposits and withdrawals
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 17,187 BTC ($268M) in block 656,521 https://t.co/aleWPFPNto
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) November 12, 2020
READ: HealthPlus crisis: Partners allegedly attempt take over at head office despite court order
READ: America’s biggest food delivery app, DoorDash seeks for IPO approval
About a few weeks ago, Glassnode, a notable crypto analytic company, revealed the number of Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) that have been on an upwards trend for the past months.
This is an indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
- Bitcoin $BTC Reserve Risk (5d MA) just reached a 13-month high of 0.000063
- The previous 13-month high of 0.000062 was observed earlier today
READ: A billion dollar worth of Bitcoin moved by unknown identity
READ: New report details how Nigerian fintech companies are expanding their business scopes
https://twitter.com/glassnodealerts/status/1327223636646834182?s=20
What this means; from a macro level is that the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.
- At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin was still trading around the $16,000 support levels, as investors have kept buying BTC at its support levels.
- Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional investors are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs, while it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
READ: Naira expected to be under pressure until backlogs for FX payments are cleared
Cryptocurrency
82% of Ethereum investors are in profit
Ethereum Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 82.247%.
Most Ethereum holders are surely having a good time with their returns seen lately from investing in Ethereum. This is because over 82% of the circulating Ethereum supply is now in a state of profit.
Data seen by Nairametrics revealed that the number of Ethereum Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 82.247%. The previous 2-year high of 82.220% was observed on 02 September 2020.
READ: BTC scammer steals 1,400 BTCs worth $16 million
READ: U.S dollar tumble, Currency traders more risk averse
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 82.247%
Previous 2-year high of 82.220% was observed on 02 September 2020
View metric:https://t.co/caVzUVoOt2 pic.twitter.com/WvGw6WhYrV
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 14, 2020
Methodology
Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) is being counted while contracts are excluded.
READ: Crypto hedge fund, Polychain capital buys $8.2 million worth of yearn.finance
What we know
Ethereum at the time of filing this report traded at $469.39 with a daily trading volume of $13,058,728,902 USD. Ethereum is up 1.46% in the last 24 hours Ethereum has a market capitalization of $53,236,818,706 USD. It has a circulating supply of 113,416,548 ETH coins and the max. supply is not available.
READ: Why Warren Buffett is making less money now
What to look for
Breaking the $450 price support level represents a dramatic shift for the second most valuable crypto by market value, which stood at around the $112 price level at the end of Q1 following the market carnage that took place as a result of the ravaging deadly virus.
READ: Bitcoin whale transfers $105 million worth of crypto, BTC trading at $15,800
It should, therefore, be noted that Ethereum 2.0 is around the corner, as it will further boost Ethereum switching from the current proof-of-work model to proof-of-stake.
It will also optimize sharding techniques which will help hasten up transactions on the blockchain.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Cryptocurrency
Big Eastern European Bank begins Crypto trading
Belarusbank, the largest bank in Belarus, has opened crypto services to its clients in the country.
An East European bank Belarusbank, the largest bank in Belarus, has opened crypto services to its clients in the country, offering consumers, options in purchasing and selling cryptos.
In a report credited to PrimePress, such services were made availably by a partnership with Whitebird in offering its bank customers in the Eastern European country and Russia the option to buy and Sell Cryptos, and hope to add such services to more countries to this list as well as expand the list of offered digital assets.
READ: Kuda Bank: Changing the face of banking for the millennial
- Belarusbank began offering crypto services on Friday, allowing its clients, buy and sell cryptos via using Visa cards. Furthermore, it has plans to add a total of four fiats for crypto purchases: US dollar, Belarusian ruble, Russian ruble, and euro.
- Belarusbank is a state-owned bank with a 99.95 percent government share in it. The bank was reorganized in 1995 by merging with Sberbank of Belarus.
READ: U.S top regulator speaks on Cryptos and future of banking to U.S Congress
What you should know: Recall Nairametrics a few weeks ago, revealed how well-known U.S proprietary trading firms and venture capital companies are now in the buzz of buying cryptos amid the bullish trend playing out at the world’s fast-changing financial market.
Data retrieved from Messari researcher, Mason Nystrom, showed a top U.S proprietary trading firm, Jump Trading – with expertise in algorithmic and high-frequency trades and 700 employees globally, accumulating six DeFi cryptos quietly.
READ: Ripple emerges as fourth biggest fintech company globally, worth $10 billion
What this means: The many global economic challenges prevailing around the globe which include the exponential rise of COVID-19, inflation, and the alarming plunge in value for most fiat currencies have made paper money an unreliable store of value
Thus, pushing these elite firms to store their value in a deflationary currency like crypto, which can help them to hedge against inflation and further used to preserve wealth.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto hedge fund, Polychain capital buys $8.2 million worth of yearn.finance
Polychain Capital is adding more investments into the Ethereum-based yield farming token, yearn.finance (YFI) by $8.2 million.
The world’s leading crypto hedge fund – Polychain Capital, is adding $8.2 million investments into the Ethereum-based yield farming token, yearn.finance (YFI).
Led by Olaf Carlson-Wee, the founder of the first crypto billion hedge fund, bought 141 YFI this week, following up on its $4.7 million investment into yearn.finance last month.
READ: SEC proposes rules regulating Blockchain and Crypto investments
Data retrieved from Messari market analyst, Mason Nystrom, revealed Polychain Capital doubled down and purchased another 141 $YFI this week. Polychain is now the 10th largest holder with 470 YFI (~8.5m) or 1.6% of the total supply.
- yearn.finance price at the time of writing this report traded at $16,820.11, with a daily trading volume of $627,073,571.
- YFI price is down -0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 30 thousand coins and a max supply of 30 thousand coins.
READ: Crypto exchanges stop Ethereum withdrawals
What you should know
There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each and with the launch of the YFI governance token, assets under management skyrocketed from $10 million in mid-July to $830 million today. It has two major uses:
READ: U.S customers can now buy Cryptos with Paypal
- Lend your digital assets: Earn maximum interest among a pool of lending protocols such as Compound, Aave, et al.
- Vaults: Lend your digital assets to yield farming strategists (think hedge fund managers), who deploy advanced strategies leveraging liquidity mining tokens to maximize returns.
- Yearn Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, and a provably fair launch, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.