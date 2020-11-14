$268 million worth of Bitcoin transported by an unknown identity

Most Ethereum holders are surely having a good time with their returns seen lately from investing in Ethereum. This is because over 82% of the circulating Ethereum supply is now in a state of profit.

Data seen by Nairametrics revealed that the number of Ethereum Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 82.247%. The previous 2-year high of 82.220% was observed on 02 September 2020.

Methodology

Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) is being counted while contracts are excluded.

What we know

Ethereum at the time of filing this report traded at $469.39 with a daily trading volume of $13,058,728,902 USD. Ethereum is up 1.46% in the last 24 hours Ethereum has a market capitalization of $53,236,818,706 USD. It has a circulating supply of 113,416,548 ETH coins and the max. supply is not available.

What to look for

Breaking the $450 price support level represents a dramatic shift for the second most valuable crypto by market value, which stood at around the $112 price level at the end of Q1 following the market carnage that took place as a result of the ravaging deadly virus.

It should, therefore, be noted that Ethereum 2.0 is around the corner, as it will further boost Ethereum switching from the current proof-of-work model to proof-of-stake.

It will also optimize sharding techniques which will help hasten up transactions on the blockchain.

