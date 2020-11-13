AMAC raises alarm over proliferation of fake revenue officers

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has cautioned residents of the federal capital territory on rising cases of fake revenue officers unsuspectingly swindling their victims of their hard-earned money.

This call was made by the Special Adviser to the AMAC chairman on ICT, civil society and donor agencies, Mrs. Abiodun Essiet, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The clarification is sequel to an accusation by one Layla Ali-Othman, a restaurant owner, whose cafeteria was reportedly sealed by the AMAC revenue department.

This accusation was subsequently denied by AMAC.

What they are saying: Commenting on the latest development, Mrs. Abiodun said: “It is necessary for business owners in AMAC to verify the authenticity of persons asking them to pay one due or the other.”

“Anyone posing as a revenue officer must produce an identify card. People should also insist on taking the picture of the officer and send a message to us using our various social media platforms.”

“Immediately we get such messages, we will respond.

They can also come to the council’s secretariat to get clarification on issues regarding tax payment,” she said.

As regards the accusation over closing of a restaurant, Mrs. Abiodun further added: “We have investigated the matter and found that it was the Department of Public Health from FCTA that went to her restaurant. It was not AMAC officials.

“It is good for business owners to know that not all dues are collected by AMAC,” she added.

