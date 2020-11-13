Business
AMAC raises alarm over proliferation of fake revenue officers
Business owners in AMAC should verify the authenticity of persons asking them to pay dues.
The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has cautioned residents of the federal capital territory on rising cases of fake revenue officers unsuspectingly swindling their victims of their hard-earned money.
This call was made by the Special Adviser to the AMAC chairman on ICT, civil society and donor agencies, Mrs. Abiodun Essiet, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.
The clarification is sequel to an accusation by one Layla Ali-Othman, a restaurant owner, whose cafeteria was reportedly sealed by the AMAC revenue department.
This accusation was subsequently denied by AMAC.
What they are saying: Commenting on the latest development, Mrs. Abiodun said: “It is necessary for business owners in AMAC to verify the authenticity of persons asking them to pay one due or the other.”
“Anyone posing as a revenue officer must produce an identify card. People should also insist on taking the picture of the officer and send a message to us using our various social media platforms.”
“Immediately we get such messages, we will respond.
They can also come to the council’s secretariat to get clarification on issues regarding tax payment,” she said.
As regards the accusation over closing of a restaurant, Mrs. Abiodun further added: “We have investigated the matter and found that it was the Department of Public Health from FCTA that went to her restaurant. It was not AMAC officials.
“It is good for business owners to know that not all dues are collected by AMAC,” she added.
Sanwo-Olu launches Nigeria’s first electric car, to complete Lagos-Badagry expressway
Sanwo-Olu unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, November 13, 2020, unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.
The car, which is a product of Stallion Group, was launched at the VON Automobiles Nigeria in Ojo, Lagos State where the car was manufactured.
The new Kona, an Electric car is regarded in European motoring industry as the world’s number one, with the cost, put at about N24 million
While speaking during the unveiling of the product, Sanwo-Olu observed that VON has over 40 to 50 years of vehicle manufacturing history, when they were assembling various Volkswagen products.
Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today unveiled the first Locally-Assembled Electric Car called Hyundai-Kona at the Stallion Group Automobile Factory, Ojo Lagos. #ForAGreaterLagos @StalliongroupNG @gbenga_omo @drobafemihamzat pic.twitter.com/b8EAN4b6RQ
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) November 13, 2020
The governor was full of commendation for Stallion Group for the noble initiative, just as he promised that Lagos State Government will make provisions for electricity charging points for the vehicle across the state, to make it easy for users to enjoy their Electric Vehicles (EV).
The Governor also promised the completion of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which was started under the administration of former governor of the state, Babatunde Fasola, in order to facilitate business activities in the state.
Sanwo-Olu said, “Lagos-Badagry Expressway which has been expanded from 2 to 10 lanes will soon be complete, we are not rushing the road; we are building a first-class road construction project.’’
The Managing Director, VON Automobiles, Mr Rohtagi Manish, while explaining the essence of the launch, pointed out that Kona will change things positively in the Nigerian auto market.
According to Manish, the changes in global temperature and weather patterns are seen today are caused by human activity. Kona, he said, is one way to respond to the global weather challenges, so as to achieve a greener environment.
This appears to be a huge boost for the promoters of more environmentally friendly automobile and subsequently promote a green environment. This will also help to drive the Federal Government’s efforts to shift focus from petrol-based automobile to vehicles with a cheaper source of energy
President Buhari assents to BOFIA 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday assented to the recently enacted Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari has today November 13, 2020, assented to the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.
This is according to a statement titled, “President Buhari Assents to Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020″ and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, as seen by Nairametrics.
Why this matters
The BOFIA 2020 indicates an intention of effective and productive collaboration between the executive and legislature arms of government to enhance the effectiveness of our financial system.
The Act also updates or builds on existing provisions of the previous Act, especially in response to developments and significant evolution in the financial sector over the last two decades. It will increasingly encourage banks and other financial institutions to channel the much-needed credit to the real sector to support economic recovery and promote sustainable growth.
What you should know
The new Act repeals the extant Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 1991 as amended. This historic Act is expected to enhance the soundness and resilience of the financial system for sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy.
In addition, the new BOFIA 2020 also introduces a credit tribunal to improve loan recovery and address the incidence of high non-performing loans within the financial system, which has been a key deterrent to lending by financial institutions.
Furthermore, it strengthens the regulatory and supervisory framework for the financial industry and provides additional tools for managing failing institutions and systemic distress to preserve financial stability amongst others. The Central Bank of Nigeria will hold structured engagements with stakeholders across various sectors of the economy on critical aspects of the Act in the coming months.
FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja
FG is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja.
The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja today.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as seen by Nairametrics.
Fourth Industrial Revolution:
In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centred future.
The Honourable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics. pic.twitter.com/P07NVjBp4o
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) November 12, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported concerted efforts made by the honorable Minister to drive digital inclusiveness, such as the creation of a digital ID card for Internally Displaced efforts and his appeal to the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.
On the recent development, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that include;
- 3Dprinter
- Training facilities
- The digital innovation lab,
- Abuja MIT Reap Office,
- Co-working Space for startups
- Marketspace and Fablab infrastructure.
Why it matters
This center is aimed at harnessing converging technologies that will create an inclusive and human-centered future, building human capital and getting the country ready for the fourth industrial revolution.
What they are saying
A verified Tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy read thus, “Fourth Industrial Revolution: In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centered future. The Honorable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.”