Business News
#EndSARS: IMF Links protests to economic difficulties
The African Department of the International Monetary Fund has attributed the civil unrest in Nigeria, spiked by the peaceful #EndSARS protest to the vulnerable state of the Nigerian economy.
This statement was made by the Board of the African Department of International Monetary Fund, during the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Regional Economic Outlook briefing, which was monitored by Nairametrics yesterday.
Optics
The Board blamed the civil unrest and the social instability in the Nation on the economic difficulties in the country as well as Nigeria’s economy low growth prospect. IMF reiterated that the protest in the country is not just against police brutality, but also unemployment, poverty.
The Department explained that the difficult event that followed since the wake of the decline in oil prices in 2015-16 in Nigeria, has made economic prospects low in the country, and this dislocation has exerted pressure on standards of living, which fueled the protest.
What they are saying
Mr. Abebe Amero Selassie, the Director of the African Department of IMF in his statement said; “where you have these kinds of economic difficulties, you know, social protests are not uncommon”.
He advised thus: “It is critical for the nation to get policy-induced barriers out of the way to facilitate stronger economic growth. The government needs to do more to raise revenues through the area of non-oil resources to be able to invest in health education which would, you know, allow people to be more successful at getting jobs but also improve the economy’s potential. So, I think that the development agenda that Nigeria has, I think, has to be tackled with gusto and vigour so that the millions of jobs that the country needs can be created.”
Other issues discussed
While speaking on the support the IMF gave Nigeria earlier this year, Mr. Selassie said: “The support is to help cushion the awful effects that the pandemic and the economic crisis that has unfolded has had on Nigeria. The important need for the government is to spend the resources on health, education, and other important areas at a difficult time like this. I think the government is committed to provide us with an explanation of what the resources have been used for and you know, audits of how that was used in due course. And we look forward to that in the coming months.”
What to expect
On growth projections, the IMF emphasized that although the protests happened after the fund had closed its projections for the year, the board explained that changes will depend really on how the protests evolve.
Hence, if the protests persist with significant effects on the economy and macroeconomic data, changes would be internalized in due course.
Business
#EndSARS protest: Osun State Government suspends curfew
Osun State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew it earlier imposed on the state.
Osun State Government has announced the suspension of the 24-hour curfew it earlier imposed on the state.
This is in a bid to allow members of the public go about their legitimate businesses and approach the state panel of inquiry on police brutality to submit their complaints.
Confirming this latest development is the secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji who issued a statement as to that regards. Commenting on the rationale behind the latest development, Prince Wole noted that the comportment and full compliance with the state directives, coupled with the exemplary conduct of protesters had informed the recent government action. Noting that the state government would not hesitate to revert back to curfew if the need arises.
What they are saying
A press statement issued by the state read thus: “The Osun State Government notes the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew earlier declared to forestall breakdown of law and order. We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last 48 hours of the curfew. We equally commend our youths for displaying a high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest.
After reviewing the situation of the last 48 hours and following the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, the Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby suspends the 24-hour curfew, effective from today, Friday, October 23, 2020 till further notice.
The suspension is to allow members of the public approach the Panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses. However, Government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise. Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and the #EndSARS protesters and shall take every necessary step to ensure that their demands are met.
Considering government’s commitment and determination to meet the demands of the protesters, we appeal to the protesting youths to suspend their protest and engage government in a dialogue. All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and to be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property.”
Economy & Politics
BREAKING: Buhari in crucial meeting with Obasanjo, other former heads of state
President Buhari is presiding over a National Security Council meeting with some former heads of state and some security chiefs.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a National Security Council meeting with some former heads of state and some security chiefs.
Although the agenda of the meeting is not made public, issues bothering on the current security situation in the country are believed to top the agenda. This follows the outbreak of violence across the country during the protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings, which has led to the loss of lives and destruction of public assets and private properties.
According to media reports, the meeting which is coordinated from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in virtual attendance General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.), former President Goodluck Jonathan and former head of interim national government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.
Others who are physically present at the council chambers are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.); Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, among others are attending with the President.
This meeting is coming a day after President Buhari’s national broadcast on the security situation in the country calling for an end to the #EndSARS protests as their voices have been loudly heard.
Financial Services
CBN reviews appointment requirements for CCOs in Banks
The CBN has reviewed the appointment criteria for CCOs in Merchant Banks and Regional Banks.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has reviewed the appointment criteria for Chief Compliance Officers in Merchant Banks and Regional Banks (Commercial and specialized).
This is according to a circular issued by the apex bank dated October 9, 2020, and signed by its Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Kevin Amugo.
According to the latest notice, Merchant banks and Regional banks are hereby granted dispensation to appoint CCOs on a grade not below an Assistant General Managers. However, the CCOs will report directly to the ECO of the financial institutions who have sole responsibility for compliance matters in the bank.
Backstory
This latest action by the CBN is the sequel to consultations and engagement with stakeholders emanating from its earlier circular referenced FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/06/004 of September 28, 2016, in which the tentative requirements for Executive Compliance Officers and Chief Compliance Officers of deposit money banks were mooted.
Meanwhile, the requirements and responsibilities of Executive Compliance Officers remain as earlier communicated in the circular dated 28 September 2016.
A part of the recent circular signed by Mr. Kevin read thus,
“Further to the circular referenced FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/06/004 of 28 September 2016 on the appointment of Executive Compliance Officers (ECO) and Chief Compliance Officers (CCO) of deposit money banks, the CBN has, after due considerations and presentations by stakeholders on the size, structure, operation, and dynamics of classes of operators in the sectors reviewed the requirements for the appointment of Chief Compliance Officers.”