ENDSARS
Governor Makinde inaugurates Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality
Governor Makinde sets up Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into police brutality, violation of rights of citizens and unlawful killings.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality, Violation of Rights of Citizens and Unlawful Killings.
This disclosure was made by the Governor, in a statement which he made public via his official Twitter account today.
The Governor disclosed that the State Judicial Panel of Inquiry will seek to investigate deeply into police brutality, violation of rights of citizens and unlawful killings by rogue security operatives.
READ: Seyi Makinde Proposes N3 billion investment plan for water supply
This afternoon, we inaugurated the Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality, Violation of Rights of Citizens and Unlawful Killings. The panel is made up of eleven (11) members led by Justice Bolajoko Adeniji (retired), as Chairman of the Panel. pic.twitter.com/4p0i1JODI9
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) November 10, 2020
Governor Makinde said that the inaugurated State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality will be made up of eleven (11) members led by Justice Bolajoko Adeniji (retired), as the Chairman of the Panel.
READ: Oyo sets up N500 Million fund each for youth entrepreneurs, compensation for victims of police brutality
However, members of the panel are drawn from the legal community, the National Human Rights Commission, the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), the National Youth Council of Nigeria, youth representatives of End SARS protesters and the community.
He reiterated that the panel was constituted pursuant to Section 2(1) of the Oyo State Commission of Inquiry Law Cap 32 of the Laws of Oyo State 2000, which empowers the Governor to set up a commission of inquiry.
READ: Lagos judicial panel rejects LCC’s request to take back Lekki Tollgate
He encouraged anyone who has faced human rights abuse at the hands of any of the security forces to use this opportunity to seek justice.
He stated that those responsible for the deaths of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood Alabi, and Adeoye Taiwo would be brought to book.
However, as the scope of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality is beyond Oyo State, Oyo State will be collaborating with the Federal Govt.
READ: #EndSARS: FG to set Judicial Panels of Inquiry to receive complaints and investigate Police brutality
What you should know
Following the nationwide protests against police brutality, tagged #EndSARS, one of the demands of the protesters agreed to by the government during the protests, was the setting up of judicial panels of inquiry by state governments into cases of alleged violations of human rights by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the police.
However, since then the state governments of Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Delta and others have moved on to set-up their respective Judicial Panels of Inquiry into cases of Police Brutality.
READ: #EndSARS: CCTV footage from day of Lekki shootings played at Judicial Panel
In this vein, Nairametrics reported that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has inaugurated an Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) on the allegations of human rights violations by the defunct SARS, to complement the work of the State Judicial Panels.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Nothing wrong with CBN freezing accounts – Rotimi Akeredolu
Governor Akeredolu has opined that he sees nothing wrong with the freezing of accounts of some individuals suspected to have funded the #EndSARS protests.
The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said he sees nothing wrong with the freezing of accounts ordered by CBN, as the protesters affected just need to explain to a court that their accounts had no wrongdoings.
He disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday.
The Governor explained that he sees nothing wrong with this, as an explanation to the courts will unfreeze a frozen account, if no wrongdoing can be proven.
“Speaking very honestly, I don’t see anything wrong in it,” he said.
“If for instance, my account was frozen, what would I do? All I would do is go back to court to explain. Even politicians have their accounts frozen sometimes. You have to go to court and explain. And at the end of the day, the court will say, ‘Leave the account, the account should be de-frozen’ and you take your money back.”
He added that the CBN freezes account it may suspect of wrongdoings, and freezing the accounts does not mean they were used for wrongdoings.
“If your account is frozen, you justify why the money was there. You come to explain to what use you have put this money.
“It is just that CBN suspected this account, then the owner of the account will explain…is not a conclusion that those accounts were used for acts of treason.
“If it is that ‘Okay, we used this money to pay this caterer to give food to these boys when they were there. We spent money before the hoodlums took over,’ it will be explained, people will know and the accounts will be de-frozen,” Akeredolu said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) received the nod of the federal high court in Abuja to freeze till January, the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.
The Central Bank of Nigeria disclosed this week that in order to freeze the accounts of the 20 #EndSARS promoters, they were granted approval by a Federal High Court in Abuja, arguing that the funds in their accounts might have been linked to terrorist activities.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Infrastructure and Works, Education, 3 others are prioritised in Lagos’ 2021 budget
Sectors would receive topmost attention as several assets were vandalized during the hijacked #EndSARS protests in the state.
Lagos State is giving priority to the Infrastructure and Works, Education and Health sectors in its 2021 Budget of Rekindled Hope.
This was disclosed by the The state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while presenting the budget estimated at N1.155 trillion to the House of Assembly recently.
Its 5 strategic and key sectors being allocated chunk of the budget – representing 55.5% of 2021 budget estimates.
Budget estimates of the 5 key sectors:
- Infrastructure and works: N172.24 billion (14.9%) as against N117.25 billion in Y2020 (10%). It is no surprising at all that this sector would receive topmost attention as several assets were vandalized during the hijacked #EndSARS protests in the state and very much needed to rehabilitate them, in addition to building of 250 roads in all the wards.
- Education: N143.66 billion (12.4%) as against N136.1 billion in Y2020 (11.6%). This is intended to cater for the aggressive infrastructural development of the sector, through reconstruction of schools, provision of furniture for both primary and secondary schools across the state, and equipment for science laboratories.
- Health: N118.360 billion (10.2%) as against N111.78 billion in Y2020 (9.6%). The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the poor health system of the state and needed to be given proper attention to revamp the sector with infrastructure and equipment.
(READ MORE: BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu presents N1.15 trillion 2021 budget to Lagos House of Assembly)
- General Public Service: N108.01 billion (9.4%) as against N111.78 billion in Y2020 (23.7%). This is for the running of the affairs of the Civil Service.
- Transportation: N98.93 billion (8.6%) as against N111.78 billion in Y2020 (3.8%). This is expected as quite a number of the BRT buses were either burnt or vandalized during the #EndSARS protests in the state.
The budget amount will help to purchase new buses and repair vandalized buses, as well as repair related facilities destroyed during the protests.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: CBN says funds in frozen accounts may be linked to terrorist activities
According to the affidavit, the investigation showed that the owners of the accounts may have been involved in terrorist activities.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, in order to freeze the accounts of the 20 #EndSARS promoters, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the funds in their accounts might have been linked to terrorist activities.
According to a report from Punch, this was contained in a written address in support of a motion ex parte filed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
READ: Explained: CBN’s powers to seize bank account of criminals
In the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020, filed before Justice A. R. Mohammed, the CBN, however, did not mention that these 20 bank accounts were owned by individuals and organization that were involved in the #EndSARS protests, but told the court that the funds might have emanated from terrorist activities.
READ: Nigeria’s Kuda raises Africa’s all-time seed round of $10 million
The written address partly reads, “My lord, the nature of the transactions undertaken through the defendants’ accounts are of suspected terrorism financing in contravention of Section 13(1)(a) and(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention)(Amendment) Act, 2013 and Regulation 31(2)(a) and (3)(b) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2013.”
(READ MORE: Covid-19: Court closures impacted revenue generation for courts – Emefiele)
In a supporting affidavit deposed to by one Aondowase Jacob, on behalf of the CBN, it was stated that the Head of the Economic Intelligence Unit of the Governor’s Department, CBN, Joseph Omayuku, had conducted an investigation on the accounts of the defendants and other individuals and entities held with certain banks in Nigeria.
According to the affidavit, the investigation showed that the owners of the accounts may have been involved in terrorist activities.
READ: PenCom recovers N17.51billion from defaulting employers, imposes penalties
It added, “There is a grave allegation that the defendants are involved in suspected terrorism financing via their bank accounts in contravention of the provisions of extant laws and regulations. The aforesaid transactions undertaken by the defendants, using their bank accounts, can cause significant economic and security harm to the public and the Federal Republic of Nigeria if left unchecked.
READ: Availability of unsecured credit to households dips in Q3 2020 – CBN
“The applicant (CBN Governor) is thus desirous to have the court empower him to direct the freezing of the 20 accounts listed on the annexure to this application and all other bank accounts held by the defendants.
“A freezing order of this honorable court in respect of the defendants’ accounts would also enable the investigation of the activities of the defendants to a logical conclusion, with a view to reporting same to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.”
(READ MORE: Naira falls at black market as dollar supply drops significantly)
The apex bank said unless the order was granted, it would not be able to ensure that the money remained intact, while investigations were ongoing.
The 20 accounts frozen by the CBN after they had been flagged for receiving money with the narration #EndSARS, are domiciled in Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank.
Justice Mohammed froze the accounts for 180 days subject to renewal, but said anyone who was not satisfied with the ruling was free to challenge it.
READ: This is a copy of the Self-Certification form govt. wants targeted account holders to fill
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the CBN had gotten a court order to freeze the accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters in various banks. The ex parte order to freeze the accounts was sought by the apex bank after it had frozen the accounts.