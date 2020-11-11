Debt Securities
SEC issues pre-notice on cancellation of certificates of 157 inactive CMOs
The SEC has issued pre-notice on the cancellation of certificates of registration of inactive capital market operators.
However, the CMOs have consistently failed to render their statutory returns to the Commission, had their capital eroded, while others were affected by policy changes.
This information is contained in a circular which was issued by the SEC on 10th November 2020.
The SEC stated in the circular that the listed one hundred and fifty-seven (157) Capital Market Operators (CMOs) were registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission for various functions in the Nigerian capital market.
However, the CMOs have consistently failed to render their statutory returns to the Commission, had their capital eroded, while others were affected by policy changes.
As a result of this, the Commission hereby requests the affected CMOs to make presentations to the Commission, on or before 13th November 2020, giving reasons why their registration should not be cancelled.
SEC emphasized that the Hard copies of the presentations should be forwarded to the Commission’s head office while soft copies should be sent to the following email addresses:
SEC extends deadline for filing quarterly financial statement due on October 30, 2020
SEC has extended the deadline for the filing of the quarterly statement for the period ending September 30, 2020.
The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the extension of the deadline for the filing of the quarterly statement for the period ending September 30, 2020, due to the recent general disruptions to business operations across the country.
In the extension, SEC grants public companies, capital market operators, and other regulated entities a 30-day grace period for the submission of their quarterly financial statements. This means that quarterly financial statements that were due to be filed by October 30, 2020, are now due for submission by Monday, November 30, 2020.
The disclosure was made in a circular which was issued by SEC to public companies and capital market operators on November 5, 2020.
The capital market operator noted that these disruptions may have prevented public companies, capital market operators, and others from convening meetings for the purpose of considering quarterly financial statements that were due to be filed/released.
SEC in its statement said, “The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has noted the recent general disruption to business operations across the country and the challenges this may have posed on businesses.’’
‘’The SEC is also aware that the disruption to business operations may have prevented public companies, capital market operators and other regulated entities from convening meetings for the purpose of considering quarterly financial statements that were due to be filed/released by October 30, 2020.’’
‘’In view of the above, the SEC hereby grants public companies, capital market operators and other regulated entities, a thirty-day grace period for the submission of their quarterly financial statements. The quarterly financial statements are now due for submission by Monday, November 30, 2020.’’
What you should know
It can be recalled that businesses and socio-economic lives were negatively impacted by the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings, which went on across the country for about 2 weeks.
DMO offers N50 million worth of FGN savings bond for subscription
DMO, on behalf of the Federal Government, has offered subscription to FGN Bonds worth N50 billion.
The Federal Government, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), has offered subscription to the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bonds (FGN Bonds) worth N50 billion in November 2020.
This was disclosed in an offer for subscription circular made available on the DMO’s website
The FGN bonds are listed in two tranches that include:
- 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 11, 2022: 1.759% per annum.
- 3-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 11, 2023: 2.759% per annum.
The FG bond is usually backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.
The key highlights of the offer
- Opening Date: November 2, 2020.
- Closing Date: November 6, 2020.
- Settlement Date: November 11, 2020.
- Coupon Payment Date: February 11, May 11, August 11, November 11.
- Units of Sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,0000,000.
- Interest payment: Payable quarterly.
- Redemption: Bullet repayment on the maturity date.
What you should know
The Debt Management Office (DMO) of Nigeria, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, is responsible for the issuance of the “FGN Savings Bond” . The bonds help to enhance the savings culture amongst Nigerians, while providing all citizens with an opportunity to contribute to National Development, irrespective of income level.
These bonds also get comparatively favorable returns available in the capital market. FGN Savings Bond is safe and backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria, with quarterly coupon payments to bondholders.
How to Invest
Investors are to subscribe through stockbroking firms accredited by the DMO to act as Distribution Agents.
Nigeria’s treasury bills rate falls to 0.5% per annum
Nigeria’s treasury bills rate was oversubscribed despite falling to 0.5%.
The latest treasury bills auction by the Central Bank of Nigeria reveals a 91-day bill sold for an interest rate of 0.34% one of the lowest in the history of the auction.
Treasury bills rate has fallen sharply since the central bank switched monetary policy from fighting inflation and attracting foreign portfolio inflows to boosting domestic credit. The CBN has frequently deployed heterodox policies over the years adopting what Nairametrics research has come to characterize as Meffynomics.
In the last action two weeks ago treasury bills stop rates for a 91-day bill was 1%. The latest auction also reveals 182 and 364-day bills have fallen to 0.5 and 0.98% respectively. Despite the drops, subscription rates for the bills more than doubled the actual bills on offer. For example, N84.8 billion subscription as against N49.8 billion for a 91-day bill. Even more shocking was the one year bill with investors staking a whopping N694.9 billion in subscription against N93.9 billion on offer.
What this means: The current rates are the closest we have seen to 0% suggesting that investors are willing to earn next to nothing rather than take risks in a failing economy.
- Nigeria’s inflation rate is 13.71% and galloping towards stagflation. Nigeria is expected to announce it is formally in a recession in the coming weeks as the National Bureau of Statistics collates its data.
- Billions have poured into the stock market in recent weeks as investors search for investments with better yields.
- However, there are limited stocks out there that can guzzle up the hundreds of billions of naira available for investing.