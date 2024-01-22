Governor Seyi Makinde has announced that his administration conducted structural integrity tests on approximately 230 buildings in the aftermath of the recent blast in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The tests were aimed at assessing the condition of these properties following the explosion.

Makinde, who made this disclosure in a statement on Sunday, added that over 90% of victims of the blast have been treated and discharged to their various homes.

The governor also confirmed that the death toll now stands at five as opposed to the earlier announcement of three persons.

Furthermore, the governor highlighted that the focus at Ground Zero has shifted from search and rescue to recovery operations.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Society of Engineers who have been carrying out structural integrity tests on about 230 properties around the site of the explosion; 13 houses within 50 metres radius of the blast site, 40 houses at 100 metres radius; 122 houses at 200 metres radius and 53 houses within a 250 metres radius.

“Yesterday, the medical team at the Emergency Operations Centre and the Honourable Commissioner for Health, visited two of the hospitals where victims from the incident were taken and over 90% of the victims have been discharged. The death toll from the incident currently stands at five persons,” the governor said.

Speaking on the cause of the incident, the governor said that security agencies are actively investigating the incident, and a forthcoming update on their findings will be made public.

“The security agencies are still investigating the incident and an update on their investigation will be publicised.

“Our administration remains committed to supporting all victims of this unfortunate incident and ensuring that everyone responsible is brought to book,” he added.

Backstory

Earlier last, week an area in Bodija in Ibadan, Oyo state, experienced an explosion, leading to fears of a significant number of casualties.

The blast occurred on Tuesday, January 16, at about 7:30 pm and has damaged properties.

Subsequently, Governor Seyi Makinde later confirmed the loss of three lives and reported 77 individuals currently receiving treatment in both public and private hospitals.

In addition, the governor said the investigation revealed that the blast was caused by the activities of illegal miners in the city of Ibadan, although he did not name any culprit involved in the activity.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu ordered that a thorough investigation should be carried out to uncover the real reason behind the blast.