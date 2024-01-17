Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has attributed the recent explosion on Tuesday night, January 16 2024 in Ibadan, Oyo State, to illegal miners operating in the state.

According to the Governor, initial investigations indicate that the explosion in Ibadan resulted from illegal miners storing explosive devices in one of the houses.

In a statement issued after touring the site and several hospitals attending to the injured, the Governor acknowledged the loss of two lives. He reported 77 individuals currently receiving treatment in both public and private hospitals.

What the Governor is Saying

Makinde, who posted the press briefing on his official X handle, said investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.

He noted,

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The Investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.

“We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan. This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations. These operations will continue throughout the night.

“Earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan.

“Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident. In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and 2 fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The Governor also pledged that the state government would cover the medical expenses of those injured and instructed all hotels to provide accommodation for individuals displaced by the blast.

“I have directed that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government. We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives,” Makinde added.

Backstory

Earlier on Tuesday, an area in Ibadan, Oyo state, experienced an explosion, leading to fears of a significant number of casualties.

The blast occurred on Tuesday, January 16, at about 7:30 pm and has damaged properties.

Although other details about the explosion are still sketchy, the state government, in a statement via its X handle, said it was aware of the explosion that happened in part of the state.

Subsequently, the Governor later acknowledged the loss of two lives and reported 77 individuals currently receiving treatment in both public and private hospitals.