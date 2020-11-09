Paid Content
How to get a second passport by investing in Government-approved real estate projects
A step-by-step guide to acquiring a Second Passport via Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CBI)
For most wealthy Africans, the allure of holding a second passport has evolved from a luxury to an outright necessity. From providing a hedge against the political and economic uncertainty currently plaguing the African continent to overcoming immigration and travel restrictions, and increasing access to global business, education and leisure for themselves and their families, second citizenships now help HNWIs compete on a global scale and provide access to enjoy a much better quality of life than is obtainable in their home countries.
Nigeria, for instance, is bracing for its worst recession in 30 years, and with her land borders still firmly closed, trade stifled, inflation on the rise and unemployment and its corresponding impact on security looming like a dark cloud over a fine summer afternoon, there is perhaps no better time for Wealthy Nigerians to seek the safety net that a second passport provides.
Grenada, or the ‘Isle of spice’ as it is romantically called for its abundance of nutmeg and mace crop has become an increasingly popular choice for wealthy Africans seeking a second passport. It’s very well-thought-out citizenship by investment programme created in 2013 to drive its economy, continues to draw HNWIs from across Africa for a number of reasons. Firstly, Grenada does not require its second passport holders to live in the country permanently or for any duration at all. Holders are free to live wherever they please as their business or lifestyles demand. Next, when combined with the Nigerian passport, Grenadian passport holders get visa-free travel to 163 countries and territories which account for 58.7% of the world’s GDP, including the US, China, Russia, Singapore, and the EU Schengen zone.
But it doesn’t quite stop there. Through its E-2 treaty with the US, holders of the Grenadian Passport can use the country as a springboard to live and work in the US permanently. Grenada also allows one applicant to include up to four generations and dependents in a single application and holders can pass down citizenships to the next generation. This means even large families can benefit from its programme without having to pay an individual cost of each dependent.
All of these are in addition to being a tax haven, home to St. George’s University, a leading global tertiary institution and a very stable country with a rich culture laced with strong West African influence. Grenada’s low-crime rate, gorgeous beaches and exquisite landscapes also make it an attractive country. And its turn-around time for issuing a second passport via its Citizenship by Investment programme is only 60-90 days, making it one of the fastest in the world.
How to acquire the Grenadian Passport via its Citizenship by Investment Programme
The Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort is Grenada’s most popular Citizenship by Investment Project with title deeded studios and suites for sale for the minimum investment of USD220,000. It is endorsed by the Prime Minister of Grenada who visited the project site along with members of the parliament and complimented the scale and quality of work being executed.
Located on Grande Anse beach, voted by CNN and Conde Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches, the Kimpton Kawana Bay Hotel is a new 5-star luxury beachfront resort which will feature an infinity-edge pool overlooking the long white sand and crystal clear waters of the Grand Anse Beach, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace, and water sports facilities.
The Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort will be operated by IHG, one of the world’s leading Hotel groups and offers in itself, a range of benefits in addition to a second passport by providing a projected 3-5% rental income via a transparent revenue share model and hassle-free ownership with no out of pocket annual fees. Perhaps most interestingly, is that investors can divest after 5 years should they choose to and recoup their initial investment. Making it a win-win scenario for all parties involved and highlighting the fact that acquiring a second passport via citizenship by investment programmes is indeed an investment- not a cost.
Getting Started
Acquiring the Grenadian passport as an investor via its Citizenship By Investment programme is a seven-step process that commences with the appointment of an international marketing agent. La Vida Golden Visas, for example, is a London-based Investment Migration firm and a leading facilitator of the Grenadian Citizenship by investment programme who has advised over 30,000 potential investors and currently serves clients from over 80 countries, including many Nigerians.
- Appointing an International Marketing Agent.
To start the process applicants need to first appoint a government-approved international marketing agent such as La Vida. La Vida runs a pre-application background check on every applicant prior to initiating the application to ensure that they will be eligible. The background check is free and the turn-around time is less than 24 hours.
- Initiating the application
Once applicants have passed the pre-application background check, they will need to formally appoint their agent by signing a client facilitator agreement and paying a pre-application deposit to initiate the process. La Vida’s expert team will assist applicants in compiling all the required documents and completing the government’s official application forms.
- Application submission, deposit and processing fees.
Once the application is prepared the applicant will also need to sign a purchase and sale agreement with Kimpton Kawana Bay and pay the initial real estate deposit along with the government’s processing fees. The application can then be officially submitted to Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment unit who will begin the vetting process.
- Vetting and Due diligence.
The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) will study each application to ensure all documentation has been submitted and meets their requirements. They will also run advanced due diligence checks on all applicants to ensure they pose no security threats and the information provided is correct. However, there is no interview required.
- Recommendation and Approval of Application.
Should the CIU require any additional documents they will request these via the marketing agent. The cabinet will make a decision on the application within 90 days following submission. Once approval has been made, the marketing agent will be informed and will notify the applicant of their approval.
- Payment of Government Fees and Balance of the unit of Kawana Bay.
On approval, the final government fees and balance of the real estate investment is due and will need to be paid via bank transfer to the agent.
- Certificate of Citizenship and Passport
Approximately 30 days after receipt of funds, the CIU will issue the certificate of registration and passports, which can be couriered directly to the applicant. The entire process can be completed remotely and there is no requirement to visit Grenada.
At a time when Africa’s most populous country appears to be grappling with a lot of fundamental issues, Grenada and its Citizenship by Investment Programme is offering HNWIs a chance to play on a global scale and there is no better time than now to embrace this new world of opportunity.
To find out more about the Citizenship By Investment process or initiate your application, contact La Vida for more details.
Website: www.goldenvisas.com
Phone: +44 207 060 1475
Email: [email protected]
“Leveraging Digital Ecosystems to Grow SME Segments” – An Invitation to a webinar hosted by the Committee of e-Banking Industry Heads (CeBIH)
The Webinar is central to CeBIH’s mandate of addressing issues impacting the advancement of electronic payments and digital financial services.
As SMEs conduct more and more of their business through collaborations and networks, the key focus is shifting from the individual enterprise to the wider ecosystem that includes providers of financial services such as banks and Fintechs. The benefits that SMEs enjoy in an Ecosystem are beyond the main transactional operations. Availability of non-financial services, combined in the ecosystems that help entrepreneurs to develop their businesses has become a decisive criterion for choice of service providers banks by small businesses.
The Webinar is central to CeBIH’s mandate of driving advocacy and addressing issues impacting the advancement of electronic payments and digital financial services in Nigeria and will draw participants from Banks – e-Business/e-Channels, e-Banking Operations, SME Units, payment processors and switches, payments service providers, chambers of commerce and industries, SMEs, fintechs, regulators, PTSPs, card associations, microfinance Banks etc. It will also enable financial service providers understand the requirements and value propositions for the segment enhancing the development and deployment of tailor-made solutions for the SMEs.
Our Special Guest is the MD of FCMB, Mr Adam Nuru. Guest Speakers are Mrs Toki Mabogunje, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) who will be sharing on ‘Understanding SME Business segments’ and Adenike Adeyemi the Executive Director of Fate Foundation who has worked with Entrepreneurs for years share their experience. Lastly, our keynote Speakers; Cofounder of Paystack Shola Akinlade and Chilekwa Banda, Head Strategic Partnerships, DigitalPayGo, Zambia will address participants on how to leverage digital ecosystems and its viability for SMEs
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 11AM WAT
Venue: Zoom
To Register – www.cebih.org/webinar/
This event is free.
Fundbae, the money app that helps you save, invest and spend interest daily
Experience a financially free life where you can save, invest, earn, and spend returns daily.
A big part of financial freedom is having your mind free from worries of the financial commitments of life.
Experience a financially free life where you can save (as little as N100), invest (for as short as 24 hours), earn, and spend returns daily to take care of what’s important.
The good news is that despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, you still have a better chance of discovering true money happiness.
Sure, you are wondering how? Fundbae is a financial service platform that enables you to save any amount of money at your preferred pace (you can invest for just 24 hours), spend earned interest daily on your flexBae account as long as the 24th hour falls on a working day. Withdrawal from this account is free.
These simple steps get you started to save on Fundbae,
- Log on to the website, or download the Fundbae App on playstore to create an account.
- Set up your withdrawal account details; this is the bank where your funds are sent to choose to withdraw.
- Provide your debit card details to activate your flexBae, then make your first deposit. (You can use a MasterCard, Visa, or Verve card from any Nigerian bank).
- You can then opt for any savings plans and begin to save at your preferred pace.
Another major key highlight of the Fundbae platform is security. The app is secured with an SSL certificate; a type of digital certificate that provides authentication for a website and enables an encrypted connection for data protection- meaning your funds are safe and secured.
Furthermore, your funds are managed by Coralstone Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited, an affiliate of Coralstone Capital Limited. Coralstone Capital Limited is a multifaceted financial services company with a trusted and tried track record, managed by experienced, vibrant, and versatile team of professionals.
Saving ‘just because’ is fine, but saving for something special is fun. Fundbae is available to users on Web and Android platforms. For more details and to know how this works visit www.fundbae.ng
Top 5 peer-to-peer exchanges to buy Bitcoin
In this article, we focus on the top 5 peer-to-peer exchanges in the market right now.
Exchanges come in many forms and types. If you have had any exposure to the world of cryptocurrencies, then chances are that you are familiar with exchanges. That being said, most of us are familiar with centralized exchanges (CEX). In this article, we will focus on the top 5 peer-to-peer exchanges in the market right now.
If you’re in Nigeria, check out the best way to buy bitcoin in Nigeria.
What is a p2p exchange?
As stated before, most of us are familiar with a regular exchange. Here the exchange acts as a middle-man, when a user sells or buys an asset it is doing it directly from the exchange. This is called the clearinghouse model, which is designed to eliminate counterparty risk by making sure both parties are fulfilling their duties.
On the other hand, in a p2p exchange assets are being bought directly from the other party. Users interact directly with each other, and the exchange offers escrow services that lock the funds until both parties agree to the exchange.
Source: Confidus Solutions
An example of this process, a person places an offer to sell ETH for USD in a p2p exchange. The exchange takes the asset and locks it in its escrow account. A buyer spots the offer and agrees to buy the amount of ETH listed. It sends USD to the account of the seller, and this informs the exchange that the money has arrived. The exchange releases the ETH to the buyer and either one pays a fee, or it is split between the two. It varies depending on the exchange.
Most exchanges have a reputation system that tracks who are the users that have successfully implemented trades. It is important to be aware of these stats, and in the beginning, only trade with those users with a good score on the platform.
The best p2p exchanges can be ordered by many metrics. Such as reach, number of assets listed, daily volume, fee costs, etc. Many of these metrics also vary from place to place as the exchange rate in one country can have a bigger impact than in another. So, here are the best 5 p2p exchanges operating in the market right now.
Remitano
Remitano is a peer-to-peer exchange that operates in over 50 countries. It first started in 2015 out of Singapore, so at least in the crypto world, the exchange has been operational for a while. It has half a decade of operations, and it is increasing its presence to regions outside Asia such as Africa and Latin America.
This exchange is currently the best to buy bitcoin in Nigeria.
The platform doesn’t charge any fees for assets deposited in their web wallet. It has been integrated with several FIAT currencies from countries on different continents and it is expanding its services all the time. It offers 24 hours of customer service and has one of the best security protocols of any exchange in operation.
Right now Remitano can be used to trade Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Litecoin, Ripple, and USDT. Additionally, it has 10 other crypto assets open for investments such as ADA, Tron, Link, and others.
Find out how to buy bitcoin in Nigeria on a p2p exchange.
Airtm
Source: airtm
Airtm is a p2p exchange from Mexico founded in 2015. Due to this, it is very active in Latin America with most of its customer base located in this region. It not only supports cryptocurrencies but also local bank transfers, Steam cards, Amazon gift cards, cell phone credit, and other options depending on the country.
This robust offering of options makes it very versatile, but also unfocused. For some trading pairs like BCH to USD, the waiting times can be above an hour, since this market has little demand.
Finally, Airtm doesn’t support crypto exchanges directly from their web wallet. It is necessary to do it from a third party wallet, so this means you have to pay the fees of the Airtm platform, and the fees from your wallet.
LocalBitcoins
Source: localbitcoins
The granddaddy of crypto p2p exchanges, LocalBitcoins has been around since 2012. It has an impressive reach, and virtually it is accessible from any country in the world. The one downside is that it only supports Bitcoin. This means that a trader is limited to people in their country willing to buy or sell BTC in exchange for the local currency, hence the name.
The platform is one of the most used p2p exchanges in general and has become a household name for crypto users around the globe. It has a low fee structure, and it has an impressive average waiting time of 10 minutes. One of the fastest in the industry.
Hodl Hodl
Source: Hodl Hodl
A p2p exchange from Great Britain, Hodl Hodl was founded in 2018. The name makes reference to the type “Hodl” which first appeared in the Bitcoin forum in 2013. The term has become a meme in the crypto community and means to hold a crypto asset for a long period of time.
Again, this is a market-place available only for BTC. But it has a unique distinction that it does not require any KYC to participate and the platform works globally in any region of the world.
LocalCoinSwap
Source: localcoinswap
A p2p exchange from Hong Kong, LocalCoinSwap was founded in 2015. This is a very diverse marketplace with more than 10 cryptocurrencies supported for trading. They focus on the big ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and others.
They charge 1% for any completed transaction. Additionally, they have a withdrawal fee for Bitcoin of 0.001 BTC, and Dash of also 0.001 DASH. All Ethereum based tokens are non-custodial, so the platform doesn’t charge anything from these assets.
It has most of its customer base in Asia, but it is making pushes in Europe. Like the previous entry, it does not require any KYC to start trading on the platform.
So, there we have the 5 best p2p crypto exchanges in the market. There are many more offerings out there, but these 5 are among the most used and liquid at the moment. However, if you’re in Nigeria, click on the link to find out the best platform to buy bitcoin in Nigeria.