Grenada Prime Minister impressed with progress of Kimpton Kawana Bay project
Grenada Prime Minister, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, says he is impressed with the progress of work on the Kimpton Kawana Bay project.
During a recent tour of the project site, Dr Mitchell, accompanied by Parliamentary Representative for the area, Honourable Nickolas Steele, witnessed the start of work on the construction of the fourth and final building. The project is expected to be completed in 2021, with the official opening likely to take place in 2022.
The development will comprise 133 rooms and 31 suites. Dr Mitchell welcomed the additional room stock and expressed confidence that the tourism industry will recover from the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At present, up to 140 workers are employed and that number is likely to increase by about 100 as the construction of the fourth building begins in earnest and outfitting of all buildings gets underway.
Once open, the hotel is expected to provide 300 direct jobs and the spin-off factor will provide for another 800 indirect jobs
Dr Mitchell said: “I must commend the project developers and investors for creating this idea and executing it. We welcome the modifications made along the way to make this an even bigger project than was initially envisioned and we look forward to the end product – the completion of construction and the formal opening in 2022. We expect Grenada’s tourism product to be revived in the not too distant future and developments like these help to expand and improve our offering.”
Kimpton Kawana Bay is an approved project under Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Through this programme, persons can invest at the approved price point starting at US$220,000 and through a very thorough due diligence process, can qualify for Grenadian citizenship.
Dr Mitchell said: “I am also convinced that the Government’s decision to initiate the CBI Programme was certainly a correct one. For persons who may not understand, projects like these play a significant role in job creation, impacting the lives of hundreds of Grenadian workers. A lot of local labour has been utilised and this creates enormous spinoffs in the local economy and this is in keeping with the kind of model that this Government has consistently promoted.”
Interview
How Citizenship by Investment is offering wealthy Nigerians new global opportunities
Chief Executive Officer of La Vida Golden Visas chats with Nairametrics about Grenada CBI Programme, the opportunities in the country and more.
As more Africans look to expand their horizons in pursuit of global opportunities, Nairametrics caught up with Paul Williams, Chief Executive Officer of La Vida Golden Visas, one of the world’s leading Citizenship by Investment facilitators, to understand the surge in demand for dual citizenship in Nigeria and across the continent. Discussion points include the Grenada CBI Programme, the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort and the opportunities that lie in wait for High Net Worth Individuals and investors in the country.
We have seen an increasing trend of Dual Citizenship across the globe and most especially from Africa. Why now?
Whenever geopolitical issues arise in any country, we tend to see an increase in demand for second citizenship or residency. With so much uncertainty currently in the world, people are often looking for a ”Plan B”. More than ever before, there is an increased awareness of such programmes which is also driving the demand. Ten years ago, there were just a handful of citizenship by investment programmes available, but the industry has grown substantially in the last decade and there are now more than 80 investor visa options available across the globe. Africa’s affluent middle class are also becoming wealthier, giving them the opportunity and motivation to take part in citizenship by investment programmes.
What are the current challenges with the Nigerian passport?
As a standalone passport, Nigerians have visa-free travel to just 54 countries and territories worldwide. Many are other African countries such as Ghana and Ethiopia. When you break this down, Nigerian passport holders, shockingly, have access to just 2.1% of the world’s GDP or 3.1% of the world’s travel popularity. For HNWIs and business people from Nigeria this is very limiting and could be holding them back from various opportunities, restricting them with business, education and leisure.
How can Nigerians step up their Global travel?
Investing in a quality government-approved citizenship by investment programme will enhance your visa-free travel access dramatically, and in turn, open up other opportunities. For example, if you pair a Grenadian passport with a Nigerian passport, one will gain access to 163 destinations worldwide, which includes the UK, EU Schengen zone, China and Russia. Now you have visa-free access to 58.7% of the world’s GDP, a huge improvement on the 2.1% that a standalone Nigerian passport offers.
How do you apply for Grenadian Citizenship by investment (CBI) and what are the benefits?
Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) is one of the world’s top ranked CBI programmes and allows individuals and their families to obtain citizenship in Grenada. It offers a user-friendly second citizenship and a first-class investment opportunity whereby applicants can buy Government-approved real estate from USD220,000 like a unit in the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort, which is currently the most popular project. An application for Citizenship by Investment in Grenada is fast, has low family fees, and no interview, education, language test or management experience is required. There are no residency requirements and dual citizenship is permitted. Once your passports are issued, you have visa-free travel to over 140 countries. Grenada does not tax worldwide income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains.
How long does it take from investment to citizenship?
The government processing time is between 60-90 days from the date the application is submitted. La Vida’s in-house processing team will assist applicants with the entire process from start to finish, providing investors with a seamless and stress-free service.
What is the Grenadian Citizenship by Investment project and how does it work?
Kimpton Kawana Bay is a new beachfront 5-star luxury resort in Grenada. Title deeded studios and suites are for sale for the minimum investment of USD220,000 through Grenada’s acclaimed Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, which allows purchasers to apply for Grenadian citizenship for themselves and their family in one application. The resort is ideally positioned on Grand Anse Beach, voted by CNN and Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches. The resort will be operated by an internationally recognised hotel brand – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world.
What are the benefits for investors at Kimpton Kawana Bay?
Kimpton Kawana Bay offers hassle-free ownership with no annual out of pocket fees. There is a projected rental income of 3-5% through the transparent revenue-sharing model and personal accommodation usage of up to 2 weeks each year. After 5 years you can disinvest and recoup your initial investment. The hotel will feature an infinity edge pool overlooking Grand Anse Beach, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace, and water sports facilities.
Kimpton Kawana Bay, Grenada
What does it cost and who is this best suited for?
Asides from the $220,000 investment in the Kimpton Kawana Bay project, investors will need to budget for the government’s application, processing and due diligence fees. For a single applicant, the total cost, inclusive of fees will be $306,000, whereas a family of four would be around $320,000, depending on the ages of the children. A typical Nigerian investor taking part in the programme could be a businessperson looking to extend their global reach, or an affluent middle-class family who may want to broaden their global opportunities, both for business and education reasons. It’s rare that applicants look to relocate to Grenada, and the beauty of the programme is that there is no requirement to do so.
Why should more wealthy Nigerians adopt a second Passport?
Visa-free travel, increased global business and education opportunities, creating a legacy for one’s family and having a ”Plan B” are just some of the many reasons investors take up second citizenship. Grenadian Citizenship offers several added attractions that many of its competitor countries do not. Grenada is one of the only CBI countries which has visa-free access to China and Russia. Grenada is also the only Caribbean CBI country to hold an E-2 Visa treaty with the USA. This means, once Grenadian citizenship has been granted, there is the opportunity to then apply for residency in the USA through business investment, should one wish to do so.
What is the E2 visa and why does it matter?
The E-2 Visa is an optional and secondary application which is available as an extra service to those who may want to gain residency in the USA. Should investors decide to take this step, they need to budget for an additional investment into a US business. There is no fixed amount set by the government, but it is recommended that applicants invest a minimum of $120,000 upwards and become at least a 50% shareholder in the company. This route is fast becoming more popular than the direct EB5 programme to the US which has lengthy delays and requires a much larger investment of $900,000+. It’s important to note that the E-2 visa category is not affected by the recent immigration bans announced by president Trump.
How long does the E2 Visa take to process?
The timeframe for this is usually two months from the time the E2 application and business investment are made. Applicants will be issued with a five year US residency visa with unlimited renewals.
Living in Grenada – what is that like?
Grenada is an enchanting and unspoiled tropical island located in the Caribbean. Grenada boasts the quintessential laidback Caribbean lifestyle with lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and warm and friendly people, many of which have historical family ties back to West Africa. The official language spoken in Grenada is English and the population of Grenada is approximately 112,000 people. The magnificent environment with its safe surroundings and exquisite new resorts makes Grenada an alluring destination for tourists and investors. The country is one of the most open and business friendly economies in the region and continues to grow steadily. The island has an established health care system and is home to St George’s University, one of the world’s largest American accredited medical schools, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries. It is easily accessible with a number of daily direct flights into Grenada’s International Airport from major US cities, London and a number of regional flights from the surrounding islands. The airport also offers fixed-based operator services for private jets. Grenada is close to the equator, which ensures a year-round tropical climate. Its cooling trade winds make temperatures comfortable. Most notably it is located outside of the hurricane belt.
Grand Anse Beach, Grenada.
From your own perspective why is this a much-needed opportunity for Nigerians asides chasing the American or English dream?
It’s different in that this is about access, visa free travel and a Plan B. With the direct US and UK immigration options, applicants are usually required to reside full time in the country. Many Nigerians do not wish to leave their country and relocate, they just want more flexibility. Grenada’s CBI programme has no minimum stay requirement. As it is part of the commonwealth, Grenadian passport holders are entitled to spend up to six months per year in the UK too.
How can interested parties get started with the process through La Vida Golden Visas?
La Vida’s team of expert advisors offer a free consultation to any applicants considering proceeding with a Citizenship by Investment programme. We will provide a full quotation to each client and run through the specifics of the process. To speak with one of our experienced consultants, please contact us through our website or call us on: +44 207 060 1475.
CITITRUST Holdings Plc launches Investment/Asset Management Company in Malawi
CITITRUST Holdings has launched a wholly-owned Investment/Asset Management Company subsidiary in Malawi.
CITITRUST Holdings Plc, a Pan African Investment Holding Company, has launched a wholly-owned Investment/Asset Management Company subsidiary in Malawi, the South Atlantic Asset Management Limited Malawi (SAAML).
The launch followed the receipt of approval from the Registrar of Financial Institution, Malawi, for the firm to provide Portfolio/Wealth Management, structured investments and other investment advisory services to individuals, corporations and institutional investors.
CITITRUST in a statement said the unveiling of this remarkable feat is in pursuant to the Portfolio Management License granted to South Atlantic Asset Management Limited on October 6, 2020 in line with the Malawian Financial Service Act (FSA) 2010 and Financial Services (Establishment and Operations of Portfolio Manager) Directive 2015.
The Chief Executive of South Atlantic Asset Management Limited, Malawi, Mr. Victor Ekhor said the launch of the Asset Management business ties in with CITITRUST’s plan to become a dominant player in the Financial Services sector.
“We are enthusiastic at the unique opportunity to bring investment products to the Malawian market, as our goal is to constantly provide a wide range of solutions to support the evolving needs of our partners and the entire investment community,” he further stated.
“The issuance of this approval by the Registrar of the Financial Institution is a laudable development, and one that will most definitely lead to an unprecedented basis for value creation within the Asset Management Space in Malawi,” Victor added.
Speaking on the vision for South Atlantic Asset Management Limited, the Group Chief Executive of CITITRUST Holdings Plc., Yemi Adefisan said, “We intend to support African Businesses and unlock the continent’s potentials through the management of several investment funds and provision of financial advisory services. Our focus is on growing wealth for our esteemed clients through our well-thought-through products”.
“At CITITRUST, our people have extensive experience in the financial services sector across Africa and are devoted to pooling complementary resources and functions to give clients the best value. We look forward to offering unique and creative solutions, backed up by world class technology, to transform current market offerings and do more for our clients,” Adefisan added.
Mastercard Foundation, Data Science Nigeria/Malezi launch Learn at Home Initiative for disadvantaged school children
Data Science Nigeria and Malezi have joined hands with the Mastercard Foundation to provide opportunities for continued learning.
Prolonged school closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have left millions of children in Nigeria without any formal school learning over the last six months. Cut off from any instruction, feedback, or interaction with their teachers, learners are now at risk of losing important learning gains and will need to catch up on what they missed.
Data Science Nigeria and Malezi have joined hands with the Mastercard Foundation to provide opportunities for continued learning while schools are closed and build long-term resilience in the Nigerian education system to withstand potential future disruptions to the school calendar.
The initiative, entitled ‘Learn at Home’, will enable remote learning through multiple channels; namely, radio, mobile and web, and aims to provide learning access for 1 Million children in Nigeria within the next 12 months. This initiative is made possible by the Mastercard Foundation COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program.
“This pandemic continues to upend basic assumptions about where, when, and how we learn and work. Right now, the priority, in terms of education, is ensuring that children learn—no matter where they are or whether they have access to the internet. Ensuring universal learning continuity is critical if we are going to mitigate not just losses in learning, but the overall inequality being perpetuated by this crisis,” said Chidinma Lawanson, Country Head, Nigeria at the Mastercard Foundation.
The project delivery is split into two major channels. Offline and online learning. Data Science Nigeria will take charge of delivering the offline learning and has created a localized and relevant learning syllabus that can easily be accessed on radio stations close to the children and on any mobile phone by simply dialling a USSD code, a data connection is not required.
Speaking on the five key differentiators of this project, Toyin Adekanmbi, Executive Director of Data Science Nigeria said; “Our approach to tackling education for disadvantaged kids rests on our understanding of the obstacles and we have worked to overcome them head on. Learn from Home requires no internet connection to access, the curriculum is localized per locations across Nigeria and based on the NERDC curriculum, the highest quality standard of teachers have been engaged for content delivery and each student will have a unique school registration number that allows student-teacher engagement and regular opportunity to test learning using simple mobile telephony services like USSD and SMS”.
Malezi, which is experienced in large-scale education across several countries in Africa will be in charge of delivering the online learning. Malezi will provide a rich learning experience to children who have access to internet connectivity and smart devices. This category will cover self-paced learning with numerous curriculum-aligned e-notes, videos and quizzes as well as teacher support through live tutorials and question and answer options. Learning content will be accessed through both mobile and web platforms. Malezi also plans to offer downloadable learning material for those students who experience intermittent data connectivity.
The ‘Learn at Home’ project commenced just in time for the back-to-school season and will prove critical learning for children across the country whether they have access to the internet or are offline. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a return to in-person school delivery is yet to be determined by many state governments, making this intervention by Data Science Nigeria, Malezi and the Mastercard Foundation especially timely.
Speaking on the project, Mrs Alade, a parent of two children who are potential beneficiaries of the program said; “This is a well needed help for us parents. We need our children who have not been in school for a long time to catch up on all they have missed. Thank you for this”.