Over 1 million have applied for the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund – Buhari
Over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion NYIF since the scheme was launched in October.
President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening via his official Twitter handle.
Over a million applications have already been received since the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Portal went live on Oct 12, 2020. This Fund will invest in the innovative ideas, skills and talents of young Nigerians: https://t.co/VBBcMyDsXo#NationalYouthDay pic.twitter.com/ot309rHgSC
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 1, 2020
“Over a million applications have already been received since the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Portal went live on Oct 12, 2020.
“This Fund will invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians,” Buhari said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, flagged off the application for the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) recently approved by the Federal Government.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said that the loan, provided under the NYIF, has an interest rate of 5% per annum and a tenor of 5 years with a moratorium of up to 12 months.
The CBN stated that the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF) would be funded through the NIRSAL MFB window – with an initial take-off seed capital of N12.5 billion.
The N-YIF aims to financially empower Nigerian youths to generate at least 500,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023.
WASSCE 2020 records 65.24% credit pass in 5 subjects, including Mathematics and English
1,538,445 candidates sat for the examinations out of 1,549,740 students that registered, indicating 99.3% turn out.
In a recent development, the West African Examination Council board has announced that 1,003,668 candidates out of 1,538,445 students that sat for the 2020 WASSCE examination – representing about 65.24%, obtained at least a credit pass in a minimum of five subjects, that includes English and Mathematics.
This is according to a press release by the WAEC and verified by Nairametrics.
The address by the @waecnigeria Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, to announce release of results of WASSCE SC, 2020 today at the WAEC National Office, Lagos. pic.twitter.com/bKFGoM0O3B
— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) November 2, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that WAEC is set to release the 2020 SSCE result today being November 2, 2020.
- The latest figure indicates a marginal improvement of 1.06% when compared to the WASSCE 2019 results, where only 64.18% of the candidates that sat for the examinations recorded a minimum of a credit pass in English and Mathematics.
- Further breakdown of the result for the 2020 examination showed that, out of the over 1.3 million that recorded a minimum credit pass in English and Mathematics, 506,529 were female candidates representing about 50.47%, while 479,139 were male candidates.
Key metrics
- 1,538,445 candidates sat for the examinations out of 1,549,740 students that registered, indicating 99.3% turn out.
- Out of the 1,538,445 that sat for the examinations, 780,660 were male students (50.74%), while 757,785 were female candidates (49.26%).
- 19,129 recognized secondary schools in Nigeria participated in the examinations
- 1,456,727 candidates representing 94.69% of the candidates that sat for the examinations have their results fully processed.
- 1,338,348 candidates representing 86.99% obtained a minimum of credits in any five subjects with or without English and/or Mathematics.
- The result of 215,149 candidates (about 13.98%) that sat for the examination has been withheld, in connection to various reported cases of examination malpractice, which is currently being investigated.
#EndSARS: Social media regulation will go through the due process – Youth Minister
The Minister said the government has a responsibility to make sure that there is a level of control where there is fake news.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said that social media regulation will have to go through due process in the National Assembly.
There have been calls to regulate social media, as the Federal Government blames the internet for spreading fake news during the #EndSARS protests.
The Minister disclosed this on Monday Afternoon in an interview with Channels TV.
What you should know
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, last week said the Federal Government has no plans of shutting down social media but must regulate it to prevent the spread of hate speech.
“They (#EndSARS protesters) mobilized using social media. The war today revolves around two things. Smartphones and data and these young men don’t even watch television or listen to the radio or read newspapers.
“We are sitting on a time bomb regarding this issue of fake news. Unfortunately, we have no national policy on social media and we need one,” Lai Mohammed said.
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, said the Federal Government’s plan to introduce regulation of social media after the #EndSARS protests are suspicious, as the social media space is already regulated.
The Youth Minister on Monday said the #EndSARS protests revealed the dangers of social media, citing Soyinka’s claims about the dangers of fake news.
“The protests brought home the dangers of fake news. Several months back, Nobel Laureate Winner, Professor Wole Soyinka, said fake news is like the bomb that can destroy the world and it is sure that the bomb will come from Nigeria,” he said.
“What happened during the protests has been reviewed to a certain extent. We have seen debunking of several of the stories of deaths that came up.
“Everyone is worried about the negative impacts of fake news,” he said.
He added that if a regulation happens, it would have to pass through the due process at the National Assembly.
“The talk around regulation, of course, we have a National Assembly, it will have to go through the normal process. We have a constitution, they will have to make sure it does not violate certain provisions of the constitution that has to do with freedom of expression.
“Where you have fake news destroying lives, the government has a responsibility to make sure that there is a level of control. It is not censorship but some level of control,” Mr. Dare concluded.
Breaking: EFCC invites Babatunde Fowler over alleged fraud
Babatunde Fowler has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.
Babatunde Fowler, the immediate past Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as he honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency over alleged fraud.
The spokesperson of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development to Nairametrics.
Nairametrics found that Fowler was invited on Monday morning over an ongoing investigation involving Alpha Beta Consulting – a tax firm.
