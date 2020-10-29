FG warns Nigerians about on-going N3million COVID-19 grant scam

The Federal Government has issued a warning to Nigerians about an ongoing N3million COVID-19 scam in circulation.

This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning via its Twitter handle.

According to the government, the scam targets Nigerians looking to benefit from the Federal Government assistance to businesses affected by COVID-19.

In the tweet, it warned about some phishing links being shared on social media, requesting for applications for N3 Million FG Grants.

It tweeted, “The general public should note that these phishing links are generated by Scammers and intended to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Government requests for applications are only via official channels & websites.

“It has come to our attention that a link is being shared via social media requesting for applications for a FG N3 Million grant.

“The general public should note that this is a SCAM. Any requests for applications are only via official channels & websites. Pls beware! #FinMinNigeria.”

What they are saying

Okebunmi Omolaja, has tasked the Federal Government to take its warning further from the social media to other publicity tools in order to spread the information across Nigeria.

He said, “The Ministry can help by carrying the awareness campaigns to States radio stations or federal officers in each States to meet the CDA Leaders of their traditional rulers palaces/govt schools premises.”

