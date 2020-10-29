Connect with us
FG warns Nigerians about on-going N3million COVID-19 grant scam

FG has warned Nigerians to beware of scammers using phishing links to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Published

1 day ago

on

The Federal Government has issued a warning to Nigerians about an ongoing N3million COVID-19 scam in circulation.

This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning via its Twitter handle.

According to the government, the scam targets Nigerians looking to benefit from the Federal Government assistance to businesses affected by COVID-19.

READ: #EndSARS: FG creates new N25 billion Youth Fund, to increase to N75 billion in 3 years

In the tweet, it warned about some phishing links being shared on social media, requesting for applications for N3 Million FG Grants.

It tweeted, “The general public should note that these phishing links are generated by Scammers and intended to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Government requests for applications are only via official channels & websites.

READ: FG earmarks over N190 billion for road construction in the 6 geo-political zones by 2021

READ: I won’t approve 2021 budget without provisions for #EndSARS victims, ASUU – Gbajabiamila

“It has come to our attention that a link is being shared via social media requesting for applications for a FG N3 Million grant.

“The general public should note that this is a SCAM. Any requests for applications are only via official channels & websites. Pls beware! #FinMinNigeria.

READ: #EndSARS: Protests may return if panels do not address all issues in 2 weeks – Former Nigerian Minister

What they are saying

Okebunmi Omolaja, has tasked the Federal Government to take its warning further from the social media to other publicity tools in order to spread the information across Nigeria.

He said, “The Ministry can help by carrying the awareness campaigns to States radio stations or federal officers in each States to meet the CDA Leaders of their traditional rulers palaces/govt schools premises.”

READ: 2021 Budget: Senate sets motion for budget defense, commences 2020 review

READ: FG disburses MSMEs Survival Fund in Lagos, Kano, FCT and 9 other states

Explore some Advanced Financial Calculators on Nairametrics

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 29th of October 2020, 150 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

Published

19 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 62,521 confirmed cases.

On the 29th of October 2020, 150 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,008 samples across the country.

To date, 62,521 cases have been confirmed, 58,249 cases have been discharged and 1,141 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 620,758 tests have been carried out as of October 29th, 2020 compared to 617,750 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 29th October 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 62,571
  • Total Number Discharged – 58,249
  • Total Deaths – 1,1141
  • Total Tests Carried out – 620,758

According to the NCDC, the 150 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (89), Rivers (19), Ogun (11), Bayelsa (9), Kaduna (8), Plateau (8), Taraba (3), Osun (2), Delta (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 21,106, followed by Abuja (6,028), Plateau (3,630), Oyo (3,433), Rivers (2,809), Edo (2,657), Kaduna (2,641), Ogun (2,027), Delta (1,814), Kano (1,746), Ondo (1,666), Enugu (1,314),  Kwara (1,069), Ebonyi (1,049), Katsina (952), Osun (925), Abia (898), Gombe (883).  Borno (745), and Bauchi (711).

Imo State has recorded 616 cases, Benue (491), Nasarawa (482), Bayelsa (412),  Ekiti (332), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (277), Niger (274), Adamawa (257), Sokoto (165), Taraba (146), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown – Buhari

President Buhari has called on Nigerians to do all they can to avert a second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Published

1 day ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Q1 2020 National Debt report, Buhari finally speaks on NDDC probe, urges NA to act with a sense of urgency,National Human Rights Commission,Presidency bows to pressure, agrees to demand made by EndSARS protesters, Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown-Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said that the Nigerian economy is too fragile to go into another lockdown, as the second wave of coronavirus forces some European countries – Germany and France, to enter another phase of lockdown.

The President disclosed this in a social media statement on Thursday afternoon via his official Twitter handle.

Buhari said Nigeria will work hard to control its local spread, as the country can’t afford a lockdown.

Looking at the trends in other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown,” President Buhari said.

(READ MORE:#EndSARS: Hoodlums loot Yakubu Dogara’s house in Jos)

What you should know

According to a Bloomberg report, the rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe have led to another phase of lockdowns, with the Eurozone’s 2 biggest economies, Germany and France announcing new lockdowns restrictions.

“The measures we’ve taken have turned out to be insufficient to counter a wave that’s affecting all Europe,” said French President Emmanuel Macron

In August, Nairametrics reported that President  Buhari approved the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another 4 weeks.

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by 6.10% (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, ending the 3-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Ogun orders full reopening of churches, mosques, hotels

Religious centres and other public places have been reopened following the success recorded in flattening the curve of COVID-19.

Published

2 days ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Coronavirus: Ogun State bans cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, other businesses from operating, COVID 19: Ogun State launches digital classes for students

The Ogun State Government has ordered the full reopening of churches, mosques, businesses, hotels, and entertainment centres across the state.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, via the state’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Abiodun stated that the religious centres and other public places had been reopened, following the success recorded in flattening the curve of COVID-19.

According to him, the government is aware that many people are just recovering from the economic hardship imposed by COVID-19, as their activities had been affected by the lockdown, while necessary measures had been put in place to combat the pandemic.

He stated, “In the process of rebuilding the economy, the State Government was irrevocably committed to the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” agenda, and would ensure everything possible for people to have increased prosperity that would place the State on a sound footing towards continued development.

“Government would improve on testing, just as it continues to monitor the development and not hesitate to do selective lockdown should there be any flagrant disobedience to the set COVID-19 protocols.”

What you should know

Governor Abiodun had closed religious centres, businesses and schools in March, as part of moves to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

He later announced the reopening of only worship centres and schools in August.

Abiodun pegged the number of worshippers for each service at 200, and insisted that services must not exceed one and a half hours.

