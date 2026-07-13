Sims kicks off online shopping promo with up to 65% off for Lagos customers

SIMS Nigeria has launched its Online Shopping Spree Promo, offering Lagos customers discounts of up to 65 per cent on a wide range of original electronics and home appliances. The online promotion, which runs from July 6 until August 8, 2026, is available exclusively through the company’s e-commerce platform and features discounted prices on products […]

SIMS Nigeria has launched its Online Shopping Spree Promo, offering Lagos customers discounts of up to 65 per cent on a wide range of original electronics and home appliances.

The online promotion, which runs from July 6 until August 8, 2026, is available exclusively through the company’s e-commerce platform and features discounted prices on products including Smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, gas cookers, kitchen appliances and other consumer electronics from brands such as Samsung, Royal and TCL.

Customers purchasing selected products can also access SIMS Nigeria’s Buy Now, Pay Later option, allowing them to spread payments while enjoying quality electronics brands.

Speaking on the campaign, the company’s E-Commerce Manager, Nathaniel Edoja, said the initiative was designed to make premium electronics brands more affordable while providing customers with a convenient online shopping experience.

According to him, the campaign reflects the company’s commitment to delivering greater value through its digital retail platform.

“The SIMS Online Shopping Spree is our way of giving customers greater value while making premium electronics more accessible through a convenient digital shopping experience. We understand that consumers today value both affordability and convenience, and this campaign brings both together in one exciting offer,” he said.

Edoja added that the first edition of the campaign is exclusive to Lagos residents, with plans to extend similar initiatives to other parts of the country in the future.

He noted that customers can shop online from anywhere within Lagos and receive original products backed by the company’s after-sales support service.

The company urged customers to take advantage of the offers before the promotion ends, noting that products are available while stocks last and subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Customers can enjoy rewarding discounts from SIMS Online Shopping Spree by visiting www.simsng.com or calling 09111062060 for enquiries.

About SIMS Nigeria

SIMS Nigeria is one of Nigeria’s leading consumer electronics and home appliances companies, offering products from globally acclaimed brands through its nationwide digital centers and online platform.